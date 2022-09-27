Read full article on original website
Rodeo champion with ties to eastern Idaho gets international recognition 27 years after his death
IDAHO FALLS – A late Idaho cowboy and rodeo champion is earning international accolades. Earl Bascom, who passed away in 1995 at age 89, was recently inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame and is the only rodeo champion to be made a member of Canada’s Order of Sports.
California man arrested transporting 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho
A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho. Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot. The trooper was called to an incident involving an officer from Idaho Fish and Game at Ryder Park Ponds in Idaho...
Road construction project happening in Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Construction crews will be replacing the deteriorated pavement on 17th Street between Yellowstone and Rollandet Avenue in Idaho Falls. It’s happening Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. within 100 feet of Yellowstone, to reduce the impact to traffic and property owners in the area.
Four East Idaho residents facing felony drug trafficking charges following three separate incidents
Four people were recently arrested after police say they attempted to traffic or deliver felonious amounts of illegal narcotics in three separate incidents in East Idaho, according to court and police records. Dana Allen Mark Northern, 31, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver — one for meth and one for fentanyl — as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia. ...
Nathan Swinburne Randall
Our father Nate Randall left us September 17, 2022 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. His passing was peaceful and he was gracefully attended to by his sons, grandchildren and the angels of Aspen Hospice. Born to Vern and Frances Randall in Bagley Minnesota Nate grew up and loved the forests of...
Biz Buzz: Rigby couple invite you to ‘vamoose’ to escape rooms
RIGBY – For many years, people in Rigby have wished for more entertainment options. Juelaine Ricks and her husband, Derek, are hoping their new business will grant that wish in a satisfying way for customers. The Ricks recently opened Vamoose Escape Rooms at 198 North Yellowstone Highway in the...
Well known sandwich shop closing its doors in Rexburg
REXBURG — A longtime sandwich shop known for its delicious gator sauce, breakfast burritos and other popular items is officially closing its doors. Gator Jack’s, located in Hemming Village in Rexburg, will close Thursday, Sept. 29. “It’s a tough thing, and I have never had to do something...
Locally-produced film ‘The Candy Ban’ to screen in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — “The Candy Ban,” a film shot and produced in Ammon and Idaho Falls, is set to screen at the Paramount Theater in Idaho Falls next week. The film is a family-friendly heist comedy starring local actors and filmed on locations in Ammon and Idaho Falls. The movie is set in a community where the mayor and the school principal have banned sugar.
Darlene Warren
Darlene Willes Warren, 86, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away September 28, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Darlene was born July 10, 1936, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Joseph A. Willes and Lillian Darlene Gordon Willes. She grew up and attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School.
GALLERY: Idaho Falls Fire Department holds community block party
IDAHO FALLS — Hundreds showed up for the Idaho Falls Fire Department block party held at Station #1 in downtown Idaho Falls Thursday night. Free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks were provided by the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls and firefighters educated kids on how to put out fires, escape smoky rooms and how to develop a home escape plan.
After crash involving combine and high school student, local police send reminder during harvest break
SHELLEY — As Shelley School District 60 begins harvest break, a local police department is reminding everyone that there is an increase in agricultural machinery on the road, which means drivers need to be more careful. Harvest break started on Monday for District 60 and will last for two...
Cat, dog die in Idaho Falls home fire
Local mobile home fire leaves dog and cat dead, puppy injured
IDAHO FALLS — Two animals are deceased and one was transported to a veterinarian clinic following a mobile home fire Wednesday evening. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. At 5:11 p.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to the Shady Rest Campground at 2200 N. Yellowstone Highway for a report of a fire inside of a mobile home. The reporting party was unaware if there was anybody inside the home at the time of the fire. ...
Local father arrested after reportedly taking young children from mother's home
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with custodial interference after he reportedly took two children from their mother’s house in violation of a protection order. Daniel Jo David Barnes, 26, reportedly showed up at the home of the children’s mother around 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, a Tuesday, in violation of a civil protection order. The order stated Barnes would have custody of the children on Wednesday evenings and every other weekend. ...
Snorkeling with sharks wish granted for Blackfoot teen battling cystic fibrosis
POCATELLO — On September 15, Make-A-Wish Idaho sent fourteen-year-old Ryker of Blackfoot to Hawaii to grant his wish to go snorkeling with sharks. Ryker, who has cystic fibrosis, has been described by his mother, Kim, as a ‘bit of an adrenaline junky.’. When researching wish options, Ryker saw...
17th Street to be closed Sunday
A small section of 17th Street will be closed on Sunday for repairs The post 17th Street to be closed Sunday appeared first on Local News 8.
Former longtime Bonneville County clerk dies
In 2016 after the retirement of Bonneville County Clerk Ronald Longmore, the county courthouse named its largest courtroom after him. Longmore joked that people would think the newly christened Ronald Longmore Centennial Courtroom was so named because he had worked there for a century.
‘Power Rangers’ actor visiting east Idaho comic book stores this weekend
IDAHO FALLS — Actor Jason Faunt has battled a lot of evildoers throughout his twenty-plus-year career. But this weekend, Faunt will take a break from kicking bad guy booty to drop in on east Idaho and visit local fans. Faunt, who is best known for playing Wesley Collins, the...
A driver gets a special Feel Good Friday surprise from a woman critically injured in a bike accident
Feel Good Friday is sponsored by Ashley in Idaho Falls, which is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. Ashley also seeks to inspire the love of home and enrich others' lives. EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people...
Local man reportedly threatened woman with gun, then left it near a school
A Roberts man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly admitted to threatening a woman with a gun. Blake Ockerman, 23, reportedly also told deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he had left the gun near Roberts Elementary School after fleeing from the victim’s residence. Deputies located the weapon the same night it was abandoned. The probable cause affidavit states deputies had been to the residence before, responding to...
