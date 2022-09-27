‘God Said Not Right Now’: Ari Fletcher Suffered A Miscarriage

Ari Fletcher shared some sad news on the latest episode of her YouTube series, Dinner With The Don. While cooking a remake of the KFC bowl with her co-host Tuson, she revealed that she recently had a miscarriage .

The Chicago native confirmed that she and now ex-boyfriend Moneybagg Yo were expecting their first child together just weeks ago. On Sept. 12, the “Said Sum” rapper posted and deleted a photo of a woman holding her baby bump. She confirmed the woman was her.

”Yes that was me holding my stomach in the picture,” she said. “And unfortunately I had a miscarriage…God said not right now. Probably in the future.”

Fletcher and the Memphis-bred rapper had been dating since 2019. She announced that she was single in August.

“Happy, paid and single! Ready for everything new!,” she said in a tweet on Aug. 26.

She discussed she and Moneybagg Yo’s breakup and said she was the one who ended the relationship because he had her “f***** up.” Fletcher didn’t share why she called it quits but said it wasn’t because of cheating. Moneybagg Yo didn’t go down without a fight though.

“Mario came to my house baby and kidnapped himself for a few days,” she laughed.

Now that she is single again, her sole focus is her career and her young son. In an interview with Forbes , the multi-million dollar businesswoman said she is also teaching him about managing money and the importance of saving.

“He is a very spoiled child, but he does have his own big piggy bank,” she said. “Every time he gets money, I always tell him, ‘You gotta remember it’s super important to save your money’. Now, if somebody gives him money, he always says, I gotta go put this in my piggy bank. He never asks to open the piggy bank or take money out of it.”

Watch the full episode below.