Betsy Cadets make history
EHS Navy National Defense Cadet Corps made history by competing in the program’s first marksmanship competition. On Saturday, Sept. 24, cadets Holly Galyon, Summer Miller, Joubran El Helou and Rylee Phillips traveled to the Tennessee National Guard Armory in Rogersville to shoot in Volunteer High School’s “Season Opener” match. The cadets were shooting against 23 teams from Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The EHS Cadets represented the unit and school well in their first marksmanship competition. Cadet Holly Galyon finished as the team’s high shooter.
Cloudland falls to West Greene on the road
The West Greene Buffaloes and the Cloudland Highlanders were ready to play while watching for the storm to move in last night in Mosheim. Cloudland won the toss and elected to receive. Their first possession was short-lived as it was a three and out, and they punted. West Greene opened up play with a quarterback keeper for a first down. However, on the following snap, Cloudland linebacker Cayden Clarke sacked Jaden Gregg in the backfield.
Hampton shuts down Rebels in a rout to seize control of Region 1 Class 2-A
GREENEVILLE – While Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford was doing a little two-stepping to Cotton-eyed Joe on the sidelines, his Hampton Bulldogs were doing a little stomping on the field. With the Hampton defense holding the South Greene offense to negative eight yards for the entire contest, the Bulldog...
Jr. Cyclones stun Greeneville on final drive of game
Football coaches always preach that the game is never over until it’s over. That lesson proved valuable on Wednesday evening at Citizens Bank Stadium as the T.A. Dugger Jr. Cyclones scored with four seconds left in the contest to stun the visiting Greeneville Middle School Greene Devils 22-16. Greeneville...
