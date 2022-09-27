Read full article on original website
Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills
Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
Chicago Leaked News of Bears' Deal to Buy Arlington Heights Property, Emails Show
As the Chicago Bears eye a move from Soldier Field to Arlington Heights, what's going on behind the scenes? And what might this move cost?. "Look, Soldier Field was fun. There were some good moments there, more losing than winning. But you need to modernize," said NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. He says the Bears are at a crossroads.
Cubs' Jason Heyward Says ‘I'll Rock That Badge' of Maligned Contract
Heyward says 'I'll rock that badge' of maligned contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward heard the naysayers and critics almost from the moment he signed a Cubs-record $184-million, eight-year contract a few months before the Cubs opened the 2016 curse-busting season — the critics getting only louder as he failed to live up to the offensive end of the deal that sum promised.
Jason Heyward's Lasting Cubs Moment One of Team's Biggest Ever
Jason Heyward’s lasting moment one of Cubs biggest ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Merkle’s Boner? Homer in the Gloamin'? The Steve Bartman incident?. As far as lasting moments in Cubs franchise lore, they’re all at the top. And there’s no question Jason Heyward’s lasting moment...
Grimacing on the Turf is Not How Cal Fans Want to See Their Quarterback
The status of Jack Plummer unclear after he absorbed four more sacks vs. WSU.
What's Next for Jason Heyward — and Is Return to Cubs Possible?
Jason Heyward plans to play in ‘23 — then return to Cubs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward doesn’t know where he’ll be next year but plans to keep playing if he can find an offer and a fit after the Cubs release him in the next few weeks with a year left on his $184 million contract.
Cubs Have Fun With Anthony Rizzo's Historic ‘Managerial Debut'
Cubs have fun with Rizzo’s historic ‘managerial debut’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Yankees clinched the AL East and a first-round playoff bye on Tuesday, offering them a chance to relax a bit Wednesday against the Blue Jays. For manager Aaron Boone, that included giving...
Pujols, Dickerson help Cardinals rout Pirates 13-3
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Saturday night. Pujols singled to left with the bases loaded in the first inning driving in Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. The 42-year-old Pujols, retiring after the season, hit his 701st homer a night earlier. Two batters later, Dickerson lined an 0-1 fastball 433 feet into the right-center field bleachers for his sixth home run of the season and his second career grand slam to increase the Cardinals’ lead to 6-0. Jordan Montgomery (9-6) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings and struck out five batters after losing his previous three starts. Montgomery went 5-0 in his first eight starts since being acquired from the New York Yankees on Aug. 2.
NFL, NFLPA ‘Anticipate Changes' to League's Concussion Protocol
NFL, NFLPA 'anticipate changes' to league's concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Modifications soon could be made to the NFL's concussion protocols. The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement Saturday saying they "anticipate changes" to protocol amid an ongoing investigation into Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being cleared to return to last Sunday's game despite displaying gross motor instability.
Bears Sign Kicker Michael Badgley, Cairo Santos Questionable Week 4
Bears sign backup kicker with Santos questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears signed veteran kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad, then immediately elevated him to the active roster in case Cairo Santos is unable to play on Sunday against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. Santos did not travel with the team to New Jersey, but he's still officially questionable to play in Week 4. Santos is 4-4 on field goal attempts this year, but he missed two extra points in the rainy conditions in Week 1.
Patriots' Mac Jones Ruled Out Vs. Packers in Week 4
Patriots-Packers injury report: Mac Jones officially ruled out originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's official: Mac Jones will not suit up for Sunday's game in Green Bay. The New England Patriots' injury report officially ruled out the second-year quarterback for the Week 4 matchup. Jones was listed as a...
Russell Wilson Has Great Response to Dig From Eli Manning
Russell Wilson has great response to dig from Eli Manning originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Russell Wilson's response to a dig from Eli Manning was much better than the commercial for his Subway sandwich. When asked on Wednesday about the joke Manning recently made at Wilson's expense, the Denver...
Drew Smyly Hopes Cubs See Him in Their 2023 Plans
Drew Smyly hopes Cubs see him in their 2023 plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Drew Smyly pinpointed this weekend’s series against the Reds on his calendar as he neared his return to the mound for the Cubs. “I really wanted to start this weekend and not next...
Bears Defense Has Tricks Up Sleeve to Generate Sacks, QB Pressure
Bears have tricks up their sleeve to generate sacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the Bears defense to really work, they need to generate pressure on the quarterback with their four down-linemen. That allows the team to leave as many men in coverage as possible, which leaves fewer holes in their zone. But the defense only has six sacks through three games, which puts them tied for 22nd in the league.
Why Ozzie Guillen Says Blackout Game ‘Best Experience' With White Sox
Why Ozzie says Blackout Game ‘best experience’ with Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ozzie Guillen’s greatest achievement as White Sox manager undoubtedly was winning the 2005 World Series. But another memorable moment tops the list as his “best experience.”. “To me, it was my...
South Side Mailbag: 2022 Season Post Mortem
South Side Mailbag: 2022 Season Post Mortem originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "South Side Mailbag: 2022 Season Post Mortem" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th. The 2022...
Owen Caissie on Cubs Winning Another Title: ‘We Can Do It Again'
Caissie on Cubs winning another title: ‘We can do it again’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Owen Caissie has played with and crossed paths with a number of the top prospects in the Cubs farm system over the last two seasons. So, from what he’s seen, does...
Fans Miss 61 HR ball, Blue Jays Bullpen Coach Gets it to Judge
When Aaron Judge’s American League record-tying 61st home run dropped into Toronto’s bullpen, coach Matt Buschmann picked it up — a souvenir worth potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars. “Bad news is I’m down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is I can...
MLB・
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Thought Lakers Signing Was a ‘Done Deal'
DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s...
Twitter Roasts Russell Wilson's ‘Dangerwich' Subway Sandwich
Twitter roasts Russell Wilson’s ‘Dangerwich’ Subway sandwich originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sandwich lovers, let’s eat. Russell Wilson’s “Broncos country, let’s ride” catch phrase has become a popular meme on social media since the quarterback was traded to the Denver Broncos in March. The corny mantra has been even more of a punching bag recently with Wilson struggling in the first few weeks of the 2022 season.
