ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills

Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Jason Heyward Says ‘I'll Rock That Badge' of Maligned Contract

Heyward says 'I'll rock that badge' of maligned contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward heard the naysayers and critics almost from the moment he signed a Cubs-record $184-million, eight-year contract a few months before the Cubs opened the 2016 curse-busting season — the critics getting only louder as he failed to live up to the offensive end of the deal that sum promised.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Jason Heyward's Lasting Cubs Moment One of Team's Biggest Ever

Jason Heyward’s lasting moment one of Cubs biggest ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Merkle’s Boner? Homer in the Gloamin'? The Steve Bartman incident?. As far as lasting moments in Cubs franchise lore, they’re all at the top. And there’s no question Jason Heyward’s lasting moment...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Associated Press

Pujols, Dickerson help Cardinals rout Pirates 13-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Saturday night. Pujols singled to left with the bases loaded in the first inning driving in Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. The 42-year-old Pujols, retiring after the season, hit his 701st homer a night earlier. Two batters later, Dickerson lined an 0-1 fastball 433 feet into the right-center field bleachers for his sixth home run of the season and his second career grand slam to increase the Cardinals’ lead to 6-0. Jordan Montgomery (9-6) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings and struck out five batters after losing his previous three starts. Montgomery went 5-0 in his first eight starts since being acquired from the New York Yankees on Aug. 2.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
NBC Chicago

NFL, NFLPA ‘Anticipate Changes' to League's Concussion Protocol

NFL, NFLPA 'anticipate changes' to league's concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Modifications soon could be made to the NFL's concussion protocols. The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement Saturday saying they "anticipate changes" to protocol amid an ongoing investigation into Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being cleared to return to last Sunday's game despite displaying gross motor instability.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears Sign Kicker Michael Badgley, Cairo Santos Questionable Week 4

Bears sign backup kicker with Santos questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears signed veteran kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad, then immediately elevated him to the active roster in case Cairo Santos is unable to play on Sunday against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. Santos did not travel with the team to New Jersey, but he's still officially questionable to play in Week 4. Santos is 4-4 on field goal attempts this year, but he missed two extra points in the rainy conditions in Week 1.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Patriots' Mac Jones Ruled Out Vs. Packers in Week 4

Patriots-Packers injury report: Mac Jones officially ruled out originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's official: Mac Jones will not suit up for Sunday's game in Green Bay. The New England Patriots' injury report officially ruled out the second-year quarterback for the Week 4 matchup. Jones was listed as a...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Chicago

Russell Wilson Has Great Response to Dig From Eli Manning

Russell Wilson has great response to dig from Eli Manning originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Russell Wilson's response to a dig from Eli Manning was much better than the commercial for his Subway sandwich. When asked on Wednesday about the joke Manning recently made at Wilson's expense, the Denver...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Nbc Sports Chicago#American Football
NBC Chicago

Drew Smyly Hopes Cubs See Him in Their 2023 Plans

Drew Smyly hopes Cubs see him in their 2023 plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Drew Smyly pinpointed this weekend’s series against the Reds on his calendar as he neared his return to the mound for the Cubs. “I really wanted to start this weekend and not next...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Defense Has Tricks Up Sleeve to Generate Sacks, QB Pressure

Bears have tricks up their sleeve to generate sacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the Bears defense to really work, they need to generate pressure on the quarterback with their four down-linemen. That allows the team to leave as many men in coverage as possible, which leaves fewer holes in their zone. But the defense only has six sacks through three games, which puts them tied for 22nd in the league.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

South Side Mailbag: 2022 Season Post Mortem

South Side Mailbag: 2022 Season Post Mortem originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ​​​​​Editor's Note: "South Side Mailbag: 2022 Season Post Mortem" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th. The 2022...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

Fans Miss 61 HR ball, Blue Jays Bullpen Coach Gets it to Judge

When Aaron Judge’s American League record-tying 61st home run dropped into Toronto’s bullpen, coach Matt Buschmann picked it up — a souvenir worth potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars. “Bad news is I’m down here in Florida battling a hurricane, but the good news is I can...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Twitter Roasts Russell Wilson's ‘Dangerwich' Subway Sandwich

Twitter roasts Russell Wilson’s ‘Dangerwich’ Subway sandwich originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sandwich lovers, let’s eat. Russell Wilson’s “Broncos country, let’s ride” catch phrase has become a popular meme on social media since the quarterback was traded to the Denver Broncos in March. The corny mantra has been even more of a punching bag recently with Wilson struggling in the first few weeks of the 2022 season.
NFL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy