Earlier Thursday night, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up to the team's game against the Miami Dolphins in style. The NFL shared a look at Burrow's pre-game outfit and he didn't disappoint. The former No. 1 overall pick is rocking a flower-patterned suit with athletic shoes - just in case he needs to make a quick getaway.
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury after being slammed to the turf on Thursday Night Football.
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
A neuroscientist who specializes in concussions called for the Miami Dolphins’ medical staff and coaches to be fired after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hospitalized with a brutal head injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night. Tagovailoa was taken to the ground during the second quarter and had to be stretchered off the field. The Dolphins later said he had been discharged from the hospital. But Dr. Chris Nowinski, who also specializes in CTE, was enraged that the Dolphins had allowed Tagovailoa to play after he was injured during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday; Tagovailoa...
Tom Brady is doing all he can to help the citizens of Florida after Hurricane Ian rolled through and left a lot of damage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Thursday afternoon that he'll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to help residents get back on their feet.
Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
Another week of NFL Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, and… fans are still having issues with their broadcast quality. From buffering to audio desyncing and more. It’s enough to make you think it might not just be the internet quality of the folks watching at home. If...
This is not the first time — or the last — that NFL fans will have opinions on Joe Burrow’s pregame outfits. Ahead of Thursday Night Football between a middling Cincinnati Bengals team and an undefeated Miami Dolphins squad, Burrow made his customary pregame arrival to the stadium. And much like it’s done in the past, Burrow’s outfit became the talk of NFL fans everywhere, with the consensus clearly showing a mixed bag.
It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field during Thursday’s game after being slammed to the ground and suffering what the team said was neck and head injuries, but the injury and scene sparked shock and outrage online, as well as questions as to whether he should have been playing at all.
Stealing welfare funds would be new low.
Cris Collinsworth was once really close to having a different job at NBC. Dick Ebersol just came out with a new book and in it, he writes that Collinsworth was close to being NBC's play-by-play announcer and not the network's color commentator. In fact, the original plan was to have him team up with John Madden in 2006.
Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
We're here to help you with some Fantasy Football busts and sleepers for Week 4. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 4: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Johnson was elevated to the Giants' active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. With the Giants decimated at receiver, Johnson will get the elevation to act as pass-catching depth. The veteran undrafted free agent last played for the Titans in 2021 compiling nine receptions for 160 yards on 190 offensive snaps.
Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
