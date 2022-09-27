Statement from Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford:. “Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with all those impacted by Hurricane Ian. We have conducted another operational briefing today and have been in regular communication with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Wake Forest’s administration. As of now, there is no change in plans to host Saturday’s football game with the existing 3:30 p.m. kickoff time.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO