Three Games of Interest Without Florida Football On Saturday
What are three games of interest on Saturday with the Florida Gators no longer on the slate due to Hurricane Ian?
Florida State announces uniform combination for Wake Forest
The Seminoles will wear a special sticker to recognize the Seminole Tribe of Florida against the Demon Deacons.
Florida football: Lane Kiffin’s musing about fans is why Gators must innovate
On the surface, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin musing about fan support has nothing to do with Florida football. The Gators have sold out all three home games while the Rebels struggle to crack 60,000 fans. But Kiffin’s complaints about lack of fan support should serve as a warning...
Visitor List 2.0: Expected recruits for FSU vs. Wake Forest
‘Noles expect to host some talented prospects on campus this weekend. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Jordan Travis ranked as a top four quarterback in the country per PFF
The Seminole quarterback has been one of the best in College Football.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU offering free tickets to Florida residents
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is taking on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium. It’s just the second time in series history that both teams enter into the matchup ranked — the first of three straight ranked matchups (No. 10 NC State, No. 5 Clemson) that the Seminoles will face.
seminoles.com
Soccer Heads To Miami On Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 7 Florida State soccer team (6-0-2) heads on the road for one game this weekend at Miami (3-4-2) on Saturday, October 1 at 5:00 PM. The game will be on ACCNX. Florida State is coming off a perfect weekend in ACC play with a...
seminoles.com
Best Times Pace Women’s XC at Joe Piane
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The RV/RV Florida State cross country teams competed at the historical Joe Piane Invitational on Friday morning at the Notre Dame Golf Course. Running in ideal conditions, the women’s team finished in fifth place with a total of 175 points, just behind four top 10 teams that included No. 1 NC State (55), No. 3 New Mexico (68), No. 10 Alabama (70) and No. 8 Notre Dame (146).
seminoles.com
Noles Headed to Joe Piane Invite
Tallahassee, Fla. – The RV/RV Florida State cross country teams will race in the Joe Piane Invitational, hosted by the University of Notre Dame on Friday. The women’s 5k will take place at 10:30 a.m., followed by the men’s 6-mile run at 11:15 a.m. “The Piane Invite...
seminoles.com
Golden Torch Winners Honored For Academic Success
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Student-Athlete Academic Services Office of the Florida State Department of Athletics honored 39 student-athletes as Golden Torch Award winners in a ceremony during the Seminoles’ football game against Wake Forest on Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The student-athletes with the highest GPA’s on their respective teams along with the men’s and women’s cross country teams were recognized during the presentation. Both cross country teams were honored for earning the highest cumulative GPA among the Seminoles’ 20 athletics teams.
seminoles.com
Women’s Tennis Begins Fall Season Friday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State Women’s Team, which has made five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, begins its 2022 fall season at the University of Alabama Four in the Fall (Sept. 30-Oct. 2) and at the ITA All-American tournaments (play begins Oct. 1). Both events begin this weekend in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Cary, N.C. with five Seminoles competing in the Four in the Fall event and two more playing in the ITA tournament.
seminoles.com
Michael Alford Statement Sept. 29
Statement from Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford:. “Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with all those impacted by Hurricane Ian. We have conducted another operational briefing today and have been in regular communication with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Wake Forest’s administration. As of now, there is no change in plans to host Saturday’s football game with the existing 3:30 p.m. kickoff time.
famuathletics.com
Coach Bryan Houston Returns to FAMU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Bryan Houston, the husband of Rochelle Houston (FAMU's Director of Tennis), returns to Florida A&M University after pursuing his career in film. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida, Bryan decided to further educate himself by attending Alabama State University and obtaining a bachelor's degree in theater arts. At Alabama State University, Houston was an All-American football player and ran track (100m, 200m, 4x100m relay). Being involved in sports aided in developing his passion for strength and conditioning.
Gators Shift Schedule, Offer Assistance to Families In Wake of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian largely avoided the Gainesville area but greatly impacted southwest and central Florida, with several families of Gators players in the storm's path.
TMH, FSU project to sustain 350 high-paying jobs
Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare say they’re teaming up to bring a big economic boost to the area.
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee lost its charm
Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near Tallahassee colleges, the closure of popular clubs and restaurants, and one of Tallahassee’s most prominent college campuses, FAMU, has been poorly portrayed in the media on several occasions.
Tallahassee, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
floridapolitics.com
Despite eastward shift, Tallahassee, Big Bend remain in Ian’s potential path
Hurricanes Michael and Hermine were the last storms to significantly impact Tallahassee. Both caused outages in most of the capital city. A Monday morning storm update has lessened the apparent pressure on Tallahassee as now-Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. But city officials warn that Tallahassee is still under the gun. Updates...
WCTV
FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
