ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Hurricane Ian moves SC State-South Carolina game to Thursday

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HeK6Z_0iC4fOfF00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s home game with South Carolina State has been moved up from Saturday to Thursday night due the approach of Hurricane Ian.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner announced the switch Tuesday. The approaching storm is expected to make landfall in Florida this week.

“Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon,” Tanner said in a statement.

South Carolina had spoken with the office of Gov. Henry McMaster and other state officials, state and local law enforcement who routinely help at games. Tanner said he was confident they could safely host the game Thursday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

A planned reunion of the 2010-2013 football teams coached by Steve Spurrier was postponed.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 1

Related
USC Gamecock

South Carolina offensive line coach temporarily steps away from team

South Carolina announced Thursday night that offensive line coach Greg Adkins would be temporarily stepping away from the team moments before the Gamecocks kicked off against S.C. State. Adkins is stepping away due to "minor health issues" according to South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer. This marks the second...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina runs great trick play to score big-man 2-point conversion

The South Carolina Gamecocks are playing host to the South Carolina State Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium on Thursday night. The Gamecocks are heavily favored, and Coach Beamer is not afraid to get creative. After QB Spencer Rattler hit MarShawn Lloyd for the score to go up 6-0, the Gamecocks decided to go for the two-point conversion.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Five answers: South Carolina vs. S.C. State

The South Carolina football team was able to soundly take down S.C. State on Thursday night at Williams-Brice Stadium using a balance of drives offensively and a few turnovers to leave with a 50-10 victory. This was the final non-conference game on the easier side of the competition level, and the Gamecocks (3-2) have done exactly what they needed to against the lesser squads.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Florida State
Orangeburg, SC
College Sports
Orangeburg, SC
Sports
Orangeburg, SC
Football
City
Columbia, SC
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
News19 WLTX

USC vs. SC State football game moves due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog's game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SC State Presidential inauguration postponed

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
ORANGEBURG, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Ray Tanner
blufftontoday.com

Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC

While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
CHARLESTON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer speaks on assistant coach stepping away from the team

Shane Beamer and South Carolina will be without offensive line coach Greg Adkins for a period of time after the coach said he’s dealing with a “minor medical issue.”. “He’s in great spirits,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks beat SC State. “I don’t think it’s going to be long-term.”
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Thursday Night High School Football

COLUMBIA, S.C. — PREP FOOTBALL. King's Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy, ccd. Orangeburg Prep vs. Bethesda Academy, Ga., ppd. to Oct 3rd. Robert E. Lee Academy vs. Williamsburg Academy, ccd.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Hurricanes#American Football#Hurricane Ian#Sc State#Williams Brice Stadium#Ap
WIS-TV

Power outages reported in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tracking Ian’s path: Midlands Impact ABC Columbia Forecast

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Count on our ABC Columbia weather team to keep you updated on Ian’s storm path. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress and how it will affect us in the Palmetto State. We will have live updates online and...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abccolumbia.com

Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy