Panthers Waive Arron Mosby, Sign Daviyon Nixon to Active Roster

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

Carolina makes a pair of roster moves.

Monday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers waived linebacker Arron Mosby.

Mosby signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent back in the spring and was a guy that really caught the attention of the coaching staff due to his versatility and size (6'4", 250 lbs). He appeared in 16 special teams snaps against the New York Giants in Week 2, but was ruled inactive for this past Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

To fill the roster spot, the Panthers signed defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon to the 53-man roster. Nixon, a fifth round draft selection by Carolina in 2021, missed out on the initial active roster thanks to the number of bodies along the defensive line. After clearing waivers, he signed back to the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster against the Saints. He assisted on one tackle in nine defensive snaps.

Since Nixon was already elevated once, he had to be signed to the active roster to protect him from being signed off the practice squad by another team.

