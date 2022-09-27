Read full article on original website
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
communityadvocate.com
Westborough Youth Basketball Association to hold second round of tryouts
WESTBOROUGH – Westborough Youth Basketball Association (WYBA) is welcoming new and returning players to try out for the 2022-2023 Travel Team. Westborough boys and girls entering grades fourth through eighth are eligible to try out. All Westborough girls and boys entering fourth through eighth grade are eligible to try...
communityadvocate.com
Westboro Speedway reunion Oct. 2
WESTBOROUGH – Feel the need for speed?. Auto racing enthusiasts are welcome to a reunion near the site of the former Westboro Speedway. The reunion will take place at the Westborough Shopping Center near the intersection of Route 9 and Lyman Street on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
communityadvocate.com
Doris G. Kalil, 99, of Shrewsbury
– Doris G. (Brodeur) Kalil, 99, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 27, 2022 with family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, George N. “Bob” Kalil in 2008. She leaves her children, David G. Kalil of Westerly R.I.,...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury takes a step forward to join Assabet district
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Board of Selectmen and School Committee have taken the first step to have the town possibly join the Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School’s regional school district. Both boards respectively authorized School Committee Chair Lynsey Heffernan and Board of Selectmen Chair Moe DePalo to...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson High welcomes new school resource officer
HUDSON – When Nick Lampson was in high school, the Shrewsbury native looked up to his school resource officer (SRO), Mark Hester. “My school resource officer in high school had a large influence on why I wanted to become a cop in general,” Lampson said. “I thought it [being a school resource officer] would be a cool position to be involved with.”
communityadvocate.com
Northborough resident fights to find a cure
NORTHBOROUGH – Meghan Soens is stepping into the boxing ring to fight for a cure against cancer. A few months ago, Soens decided to participate in the Haymakers for Hope’s Belles of the Brawl, which is a 501(c)(3) charity organization that hosts boxing events to raise funds for cancer research, awareness and survivorship.
communityadvocate.com
Wenzel: Bandiera and Concordia Lodge approaches 100th anniversary
MARLBOROUGH – The 100th Anniversary is coming up for the Bandiera and Concordia Lodge #240 of Marlborough, Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy in America. In recognition of this, an Open House will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., at the Marlborough Loyal Order of the Moose, 67 Fitchburg St., Marlborough.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough schools to request $930,000 for out-of-district costs
WESTBOROUGH – When Town Meeting convenes on Oct. 17, Westborough Public Schools will be asking for a total of $929,352 to help cover special education out-of-district costs. During the Sept. 21 School Committee meeting, Superintendent Amber Bock presented details on the Town Meeting request. “We’re going to look at...
communityadvocate.com
Mural comes to Northborough’s Town Common
NORTHBOROUGH – For the past several days, an artist has been transforming the wall of Top Energy Gas next to the Northborough Town Common into a mural depicting bright red apples and pink blossoms. It’s the latest work in the Northborough Cultural Council’s public art campaign “Love Northboro.”...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough Community Land Trust to celebrate 25th anniversary
WESTBOROUGH – For the past 25 years, the all-volunteer Westborough Community Land Trust (WCLT) has helped the town preserve and maintain open space. Now, the land trust is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary. It was founded in 1997 by environmentalists on the town’s Open Space Committee, led...
communityadvocate.com
Jolly Rogers Diner coming to West Main in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – A new diner is heading to Northborough. Jolly Rogers Diner will be located at the former Two Doors Away Cafe at 249 West Main Street. According to Roger Convery, Jolly Rogers will be a breakfast and lunch restaurant. “I specialize in smoked meats, homemade sausage, brisket, pulled...
communityadvocate.com
Local Marlborough residents produce their first documentary film
MARLBOROUGH – What started out as a simple quest to continue choral singing in a safe manner during the pandemic has turned into a “hobby gone completely out of control,” according to Marlborough resident Bryce Denney. He and his wife, Kathryn, have recently directed and produced a...
communityadvocate.com
Hazardous waste collection day is Oct. 1
MARLBOROUGH – The city of Marlborough and the town of Hudson will sponsor a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Easterly Water Treatment Facility, 860 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough. The following items may be brought – acids/bases; aerosols;...
communityadvocate.com
Chipotle to be proposed for Wayside Crossing plaza
MARLBOROUGH – The proposed bank at 661 Boston Post Road East may become a Chipotle restaurant. The City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m., in the City Council chambers, second floor of City Hall, on an application for a modification of special permit and site plan.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough Helping Hands launches holiday campaign
NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Helping Hands Association is kicking off its holiday campaign. Called “Making Spirits Bright,” the program will benefit Northborough families and senior citizens who are in need. As part of the program, community members can sponsor a child, gift or grocery gift card. Last...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Select Board rejects one-day liquor license changes
HUDSON – A Select Board member’s proposed changes to one-day liquor license regulations would have increased the cost to permit Medusa Brewing Company’s beer garden by 3650%. Select Board member Shawn Sadowski presented the proposed changes during the Sept. 12 meeting, which were ultimately not implemented. Sadowski...
