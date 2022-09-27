ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communityadvocate.com

Westborough Youth Basketball Association to hold second round of tryouts

WESTBOROUGH – Westborough Youth Basketball Association (WYBA) is welcoming new and returning players to try out for the 2022-2023 Travel Team. Westborough boys and girls entering grades fourth through eighth are eligible to try out. All Westborough girls and boys entering fourth through eighth grade are eligible to try...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westboro Speedway reunion Oct. 2

WESTBOROUGH – Feel the need for speed?. Auto racing enthusiasts are welcome to a reunion near the site of the former Westboro Speedway. The reunion will take place at the Westborough Shopping Center near the intersection of Route 9 and Lyman Street on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Doris G. Kalil, 99, of Shrewsbury

– Doris G. (Brodeur) Kalil, 99, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 27, 2022 with family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, George N. “Bob” Kalil in 2008. She leaves her children, David G. Kalil of Westerly R.I.,...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury takes a step forward to join Assabet district

SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Board of Selectmen and School Committee have taken the first step to have the town possibly join the Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School’s regional school district. Both boards respectively authorized School Committee Chair Lynsey Heffernan and Board of Selectmen Chair Moe DePalo to...
SHREWSBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marlborough, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Northborough, MA
City
Marlborough, MA
Northborough, MA
Sports
Northborough, MA
Education
Marlborough, MA
Education
communityadvocate.com

Hudson High welcomes new school resource officer

HUDSON – When Nick Lampson was in high school, the Shrewsbury native looked up to his school resource officer (SRO), Mark Hester. “My school resource officer in high school had a large influence on why I wanted to become a cop in general,” Lampson said. “I thought it [being a school resource officer] would be a cool position to be involved with.”
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northborough resident fights to find a cure

NORTHBOROUGH – Meghan Soens is stepping into the boxing ring to fight for a cure against cancer. A few months ago, Soens decided to participate in the Haymakers for Hope’s Belles of the Brawl, which is a 501(c)(3) charity organization that hosts boxing events to raise funds for cancer research, awareness and survivorship.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Wenzel: Bandiera and Concordia Lodge approaches 100th anniversary

MARLBOROUGH – The 100th Anniversary is coming up for the Bandiera and Concordia Lodge #240 of Marlborough, Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy in America. In recognition of this, an Open House will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., at the Marlborough Loyal Order of the Moose, 67 Fitchburg St., Marlborough.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough schools to request $930,000 for out-of-district costs

WESTBOROUGH – When Town Meeting convenes on Oct. 17, Westborough Public Schools will be asking for a total of $929,352 to help cover special education out-of-district costs. During the Sept. 21 School Committee meeting, Superintendent Amber Bock presented details on the Town Meeting request. “We’re going to look at...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Field Hockey#High School Girls#Highschoolsports#Fh#Mhs
communityadvocate.com

Mural comes to Northborough’s Town Common

NORTHBOROUGH – For the past several days, an artist has been transforming the wall of Top Energy Gas next to the Northborough Town Common into a mural depicting bright red apples and pink blossoms. It’s the latest work in the Northborough Cultural Council’s public art campaign “Love Northboro.”...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough Community Land Trust to celebrate 25th anniversary

WESTBOROUGH – For the past 25 years, the all-volunteer Westborough Community Land Trust (WCLT) has helped the town preserve and maintain open space. Now, the land trust is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary. It was founded in 1997 by environmentalists on the town’s Open Space Committee, led...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Jolly Rogers Diner coming to West Main in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH – A new diner is heading to Northborough. Jolly Rogers Diner will be located at the former Two Doors Away Cafe at 249 West Main Street. According to Roger Convery, Jolly Rogers will be a breakfast and lunch restaurant. “I specialize in smoked meats, homemade sausage, brisket, pulled...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Local Marlborough residents produce their first documentary film

MARLBOROUGH – What started out as a simple quest to continue choral singing in a safe manner during the pandemic has turned into a “hobby gone completely out of control,” according to Marlborough resident Bryce Denney. He and his wife, Kathryn, have recently directed and produced a...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
communityadvocate.com

Hazardous waste collection day is Oct. 1

MARLBOROUGH – The city of Marlborough and the town of Hudson will sponsor a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Easterly Water Treatment Facility, 860 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough. The following items may be brought – acids/bases; aerosols;...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Chipotle to be proposed for Wayside Crossing plaza

MARLBOROUGH – The proposed bank at 661 Boston Post Road East may become a Chipotle restaurant. The City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m., in the City Council chambers, second floor of City Hall, on an application for a modification of special permit and site plan.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northborough Helping Hands launches holiday campaign

NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Helping Hands Association is kicking off its holiday campaign. Called “Making Spirits Bright,” the program will benefit Northborough families and senior citizens who are in need. As part of the program, community members can sponsor a child, gift or grocery gift card. Last...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson Select Board rejects one-day liquor license changes

HUDSON – A Select Board member’s proposed changes to one-day liquor license regulations would have increased the cost to permit Medusa Brewing Company’s beer garden by 3650%. Select Board member Shawn Sadowski presented the proposed changes during the Sept. 12 meeting, which were ultimately not implemented. Sadowski...
HUDSON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy