ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

White House plan to end hunger by 2030 called 'historical' and 'ambitious'

(TND) — The Biden administration wants to stamp out hunger and greatly improve the diet-related health of Americans. The administration convened a conference this week on food, nutrition and health — the first such conference in 53 years. The last conference, convened by former President Richard Nixon, “influenced...
U.S. POLITICS
KCBY

Pelosi: Florida farmers need immigrants to 'pick the crops'

WASHINGTON (TND) — During remarks at the U.S. Capitol Friday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed Florida farmers are saying they need immigrants "to pick crops." "Right now, the best thing that we can do for our economy is to have comprehensive immigration reform," Pelosi said while...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy