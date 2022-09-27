Read full article on original website
White House plan to end hunger by 2030 called 'historical' and 'ambitious'
(TND) — The Biden administration wants to stamp out hunger and greatly improve the diet-related health of Americans. The administration convened a conference this week on food, nutrition and health — the first such conference in 53 years. The last conference, convened by former President Richard Nixon, “influenced...
Bill Clinton warns socialism, 'defund the police' hurt Democrats' election chances
WASHINGTON (TND) — Former President Bill Clinton is warning Democrats that they will continue to hurt their chances of winning elections if they lean too much into "defund the police and socialism." Clinton was attending a Georgetown University symposium honoring the late Madeleine Albright on Thursday night when he...
Pelosi: Florida farmers need immigrants to 'pick the crops'
WASHINGTON (TND) — During remarks at the U.S. Capitol Friday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed Florida farmers are saying they need immigrants "to pick crops." "Right now, the best thing that we can do for our economy is to have comprehensive immigration reform," Pelosi said while...
Venezuela swaps prisoners with US in hint of thawing relations
Venezuela has freed seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the US releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on narcotics convictions. The swap of the Americans, including five oil executives held for nearly five years, follows months of back-channel diplomacy by...
