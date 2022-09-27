Read full article on original website
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
There are now 210 U.S. housing markets at risk of 15% to 20% home price declines, says Moody’s
We’re beyond questioning whether the housing correction will push home prices lower. Falling home prices are already here. Heading forward, there are just two big questions: How many regional housing markets will see home price declines? And how far will those markets fall?. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi...
Home prices are falling in these 98 major housing markets—only 50 markets remain at the peak
Not long after mortgage rates spiked this spring, the U.S. housing market slipped into what the industry likes to call a housing recession. It means housing activity levels, like home sales, are contracting sharply. That’s hardly surprising: History tells us an inflation-fighting Federal Reserve means a so-called housing recession is right around the corner.
Fed’s preferred measure of inflation shows prices surged again last month
CNN — After hitting an alarming 40-year high in June, the Federal Reserve’s preferred benchmark for consumer inflation is once again flashing a warning sign about the persistence of high prices. The Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index for August rose by...
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
nationalinterest.org
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States
Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
US gas prices could fall even further after hitting 6-month lows as China steps up its fuel exports, analysts say
China exported almost twice as much gasoline in August as a year ago, customs data showed Monday. Analysts said that could drive down US gas prices at the pump, already at their lowest since March. Chinese refiners want fuel export quotas to rise, which would flood a market already faced...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Lumber prices fall to a new 2022 low as housing market cools and mortgage rates approach 7%
Lumber fell 20% over a four-day period ending on Monday, hitting its lowest level of 2022. The essential building commodity has been rocked by soaring mortgage rates and a slowing housing market. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate inched closer to 7%, according to Mortgage News Daily. Surging mortgage rates...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Bond Yields Fall
Stocks rebounded in Wednesday’s trading session as U.S. treasury yields fell from multi-year highs and the British pound stabilized after a tailspin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 1.88%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both gained 1.97%. The technology sector (XLK) was the session laggard, as it gained 1.06%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader, with an increase of 4.43%.
The Fed is embracing a possible housing-market correction as a way to get ‘red-hot’ prices back to a more sustainable level
The housing market is in a slump. That's a good thing, according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell. After years of "red-hot" prices, a correction can help boost home affordability, he added. The Fed is poised to keep raising rates into 2023, meaning the market decline is likely in its early...
The Fed is dragging the US into a recession to cool surging prices. Most Americans expect inflation to die down on its own.
The Fed is pushing the US into a recession to cool inflation. It might not be necessary. Inflation expectations have been falling since the spring, signaling there's little chance of a 1980s-like price surge. Raising rates out of fear that expectations will rebound is "irresponsible," a former Fed economist said.
Expect disinflation to kick in soon as pressure on prices builds - which would allow the Fed to pivot to smaller rate hikes, top economist says
A "disinflationary wave is building" in the US, according to Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth. Falling gasoline and food prices will cause headline inflation figures to fall soon, he said. That would allow the Federal Reserve to pivot to smaller rate hikes, which could lift stocks. The Federal Reserve will soon...
Home Prices Start to Slip as Mortgage Rates Soar
It looks like the tide might be gradually starting to turn for the housing market. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index dipped 0.3% in July from June, the largest monthly decline since November 2014. To be sure, prices soared 15.8% in the 12 months through July, but that’s still...
thecentersquare.com
Inflation rose more than expected in August, federal data shows
(The Center Square) – Inflation rose more than expected in August, leaving Americans facing even higher prices on a range of everyday purchases, according to newly released federal inflation data. The Bureau of Economic Analysis released the pricing data, which showed the Personal Consumption Expenditure excluding food and energy,...
FOXBusiness
Gasoline prices rise for a fifth straight day
The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. started rising again in the past week, after declining for nearly 100 days in a row during the summer driving season. The price on Sunday was $3.417 a gallon, according to AAA. That makes it five straight days...
US economy drops at 0.6% annual rate from April through June
WASHINGTON — Battered by surging consumer prices and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government announced Thursday, unchanged from its previous second-quarter estimate. It marked the second consecutive quarter of economic contraction, one informal rule of thumb for...
Washington Examiner
Core inflation rose in August, according to key gauge watched by Fed
Core inflation ticked up slightly in August as measured by the gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, raising some concern as the central bank works to tighten monetary policy. Core inflation, which strips out energy and food prices, rose to a 4.9% annual rate, as tracked by the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is more than forecast and higher than July's 4.7%.
Autoblog
U.S. consumers spurn cars, couches and cruises in ominous economic climate
(Reuters) - U.S. consumers are exhibiting fragility ahead of the peak period for corporate results next month, as some are struggling to pay bills and others are slowing purchases of cars, sneakers, and household goods, the week's earnings show. Data released on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending increased more than...
Brainard warns US rates to stay high, notes global impact
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Friday that U.S. interest rates will likely have to remain high for an extended period to combat inflation, capping a week of tough rhetoric by Fed officials. In remarks at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New...
