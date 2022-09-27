ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
nationalinterest.org

Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States

Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Consumer Prices#Gas Prices#U S Consumers#Consumer Confidence Index#The Conference Board#American#Factset#Aaa Motor Club#The Federal Reserve
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Bond Yields Fall

Stocks rebounded in Wednesday’s trading session as U.S. treasury yields fell from multi-year highs and the British pound stabilized after a tailspin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 1.88%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both gained 1.97%. The technology sector (XLK) was the session laggard, as it gained 1.06%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader, with an increase of 4.43%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Markets Insider

Expect disinflation to kick in soon as pressure on prices builds - which would allow the Fed to pivot to smaller rate hikes, top economist says

A "disinflationary wave is building" in the US, according to Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth. Falling gasoline and food prices will cause headline inflation figures to fall soon, he said. That would allow the Federal Reserve to pivot to smaller rate hikes, which could lift stocks. The Federal Reserve will soon...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Home Prices Start to Slip as Mortgage Rates Soar

It looks like the tide might be gradually starting to turn for the housing market. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index dipped 0.3% in July from June, the largest monthly decline since November 2014. To be sure, prices soared 15.8% in the 12 months through July, but that’s still...
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Inflation rose more than expected in August, federal data shows

(The Center Square) – Inflation rose more than expected in August, leaving Americans facing even higher prices on a range of everyday purchases, according to newly released federal inflation data. The Bureau of Economic Analysis released the pricing data, which showed the Personal Consumption Expenditure excluding food and energy,...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Gasoline prices rise for a fifth straight day

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. started rising again in the past week, after declining for nearly 100 days in a row during the summer driving season. The price on Sunday was $3.417 a gallon, according to AAA. That makes it five straight days...
TRAFFIC
WRAL News

US economy drops at 0.6% annual rate from April through June

WASHINGTON — Battered by surging consumer prices and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government announced Thursday, unchanged from its previous second-quarter estimate. It marked the second consecutive quarter of economic contraction, one informal rule of thumb for...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Core inflation rose in August, according to key gauge watched by Fed

Core inflation ticked up slightly in August as measured by the gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, raising some concern as the central bank works to tighten monetary policy. Core inflation, which strips out energy and food prices, rose to a 4.9% annual rate, as tracked by the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is more than forecast and higher than July's 4.7%.
BUSINESS
Autoblog

U.S. consumers spurn cars, couches and cruises in ominous economic climate

(Reuters) - U.S. consumers are exhibiting fragility ahead of the peak period for corporate results next month, as some are struggling to pay bills and others are slowing purchases of cars, sneakers, and household goods, the week's earnings show. Data released on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending increased more than...
BUSINESS
WRAL News

Brainard warns US rates to stay high, notes global impact

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Friday that U.S. interest rates will likely have to remain high for an extended period to combat inflation, capping a week of tough rhetoric by Fed officials. In remarks at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New...
BUSINESS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy