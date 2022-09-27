Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Watch Future Make A Soap-Opera Sketch Out Of His Kimmel Performance
After who knows how many decades of musical performances on late-night TV, it’s fun to see people fucking with the format, even if they’re doing it in silly and clumsy ways. That was what Future did on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. Right now, Kimmel is at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music for.a week of shows, and Future took advantage of the bigger stage by making something goofier and more theatrical out of his musical performance.
Stereogum
Watch Alex G Play A Tremendously Chill “Miracles” On Colbert
Eventually, maybe, it’ll feel normal to see mercurial lo-fi guy Alex G playing his songs on late night television. Alex G is a big deal in the indie rock world, and he’s played giant festival stages with Frank Ocean, so why wouldn’t he get the same TV showcases that so many of his peers have enjoyed for so long? It still feels pretty weird, though.
Stereogum
Jon Hopkins, Kelly Lee Owens, Sultan + Shepard, & Jerro – “To Feel Again / Trois”
You don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts — or, at least, you don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts that are billed as posse cuts. But a new single brings together the talents of five different producers, and it gives all of them equal billing. It bangs pretty hard, too.
Stereogum
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Volcanic Kimmel Performance & Stream Their New Album Cool It Down
About 20 years ago, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs helped supercharge the idea that Brooklyn was the coolest place in the world, and you could argue that they’re part of the reason that, for instance, Jimmy Kimmel Live now descends on Brooklyn to tape a week of shows. So it’s only right that this week, when Kimmel is in Brooklyn and the YYYs’ long-awaited comeback album Cool It Down is finally out, the YYYs were musical guests on Kimmel.
Stereogum
Prince Estate Blocks “Nothing Compares 2 U” From Appearing In Sinéad O’Connor Documentary
Prince’s Estate apparently refused to allow “Nothing Compares 2 U” to be used in Showtime’s documentary on Sinéad O’Connor, Nothing Compares, which premiered yesterday (September 30). As Billboard notes, the documentary instead uses an ambient score with scenes from the music video as the clip’s director John Maybury and O’Connor give commentary.
Stereogum
Dave Navarro Skipping Jane’s Addiction/Smashing Pumpkins Tour Due To Long COVID
Dave Navarro will not be joining Jane’s Addiction on their upcoming Spirits On Fire tour with Smashing Pumpkins. The Jane’s Addiction guitarist shared a note on social media, describing that he would not be on tour due to his ongoing battle with Long COVID “that I have been dealing with since last December.”
Stereogum
Bruce Springsteen Announces Soul Covers Album Only The Strong Survive
Bruce Springsteen has announced a soul covers album called Only The Strong Survive, which will be out in November. “I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” Springsteen explained in a statement. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?” The album was produced by Ron Aniello, engineered by Rob Lebret, and executive produced by Jon Landau. It’ll be Springsteen first album since 2020’s Letter To You.
Stereogum
Watch Andy Rourke Join Johnny Marr On Two Smiths Songs At MSG
Johnny Marr was the opening act at the Killers’ show last night at Madison Square Garden, where he reunited with former Smiths bassist Andy Rourke. Together, Rourke and Marr performed two Smiths classics: “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” and “How Soon Is Now?”
Stereogum
Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”
Arctic Monkeys are releasing a new album, The Car, next month. Its lead single, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with another new song, “Body Paint.” which the band will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight. It comes with a music video directed by Brook Linder. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Stream Boldy James & Nicholas Craven’s New Collaborative Album Fair Exchange No Robbery
There are so many new rap albums out today that it’s going to be hard to process all of them. The new Freddie Gibbs and billy woods LPs are both incredible, and we’ve also got new records from Rome Streetz, Kid Cudi, YG, and Big30, too. That’s just the stuff in my must-listen list! There are probably a lot of other records, too! In that whole storm, you shouldn’t overlook the fact that Boldy James, underground rap’s most quietly prolific monster, has a great new album of his own.
Stereogum
Ed Sheeran Must Go To Trial Over Accusation That He Copied Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On”
Ed Sheeran will have to face a jury trial over whether or not he stole bits of “Thinking Out Loud” from Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” According to Billboard, the trial will take place at a Manhattan federal courthouse at some point in the future; a date has not been set yet. Sheeran’s lawyers have been attempting to throw the case out, alleging that the lawsuit is invalid because the song elements Sheeran allegedly copied (a chord progression and the harmonic rhythm) are not unique enough to be covered by a copyright. Judge Louis Stanton said on Thursday that there was no “bright-line rule” for him to make a judgement.
Stereogum
The Sonder Bombs – “The Star”
The Sonder Bombs are back with a new single, “The Star,” the Cleveland band’s first track since Clothbound, their second full-length album that came out at the very beginning of 2021. “The Star” starts off languid and dreamy before breaking out into a fuzzily satisfying hook. “I wrote this song almost in a panic. It sprang from me,” the band’s Willow Hawks said in a statement, continuing:
Stereogum
Animal Collective – “Brown Thrasher”
Over the past few months, For The Bids: The Birdsong Project has been rolling out in five separate volumes, and each one has had a stacked contributor list. The ambitious project was organized by producer and music supervisor Randall Poster, and today the fifth and final volume has arrived. This one features contributions from Shabaka Hutchings and Esperanza Spalding, Alexandre Desplat, Nico Muhly, Julianna Barwick, Bibio, Sarah Davachi, Sam Gendel, and more. It also includes a new Animal Collective track called “Brown Thrasher.” Check that out alongside the rest of For The Birds: The Birdsong Project, Vol. V below.
Stereogum
Stream Kamaiyah’s New EP 3 Nights In Seattle
These days, the hugely charismatic Oakland rapper Kamaiyah is moving in mysterious ways. Where Kamaiyah once seemed like a real threat to make a mainstream rap impact, she’s now in a zone where she’s cranking out smaller releases for a core fanbase, and where you might miss some of those records when they came out. Earlier this year, for instance, Kamaiyah released her Divine Timing EP, which had collaborations with people like Sada Baby and DaBoii. And today, out of nowhere, she’s got a new three-song EP.
Stereogum
LCD Soundsystem – “New Body Rhumba”
Last month, we found out that LCD Soundsystem’s first new song in five years will appear on the soundtrack to White Noise, the upcoming adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel that’s directed by Noah Baumbach. LCD Soundsystem leader James Murphy scored two of Baumbach’s previous films, Greenberg and While We’re Young. While he doesn’t have a hand in the White Noise score — that honor went to Danny Elfman — his new song “New Body Rhumba” is featured. Per early reviews out of Venice, it soundtracks “a full-blown musical number starring the entire cast” that comes at the end of the film. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Stream Origami Angel’s Remarkably Pretty Surprise EP re: turn
Emo duo Origami Angel became one of the most beloved bands in their scene between the release of 2019’s Somewhere City and 2021’s double-disc opus Gami Gang. Today they’re back with a surprise EP called re: turn. The three-song set presents a softer and prettier but no...
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Fort Romeau – “Hold Up”
Michael Greene, the British dance producer who makes music under the name Fort Romeau, released his album Beings Of Light earlier this year. Today, he’s followed the LP with a new standalone single called “Hold Up.” It’s a propulsive, evocative house jam with a melodic bassline and layers of synth all around it. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Other Half – “Like A Dog” & “Slab Thick”
According to their Twitter bio, the Norwich, UK band Other Half play “tightly wound post-hardcore.” They’re real good at it too. The group just announced their new album Soft Action, set for release in December on Big Scary Monsters, and released its first two singles. They rule.
Stereogum
Stream Glitterer’s New Surprise EP Fantasy Four, Inspired By The Deaths Of Power Trip’s Riley Gale And Iron Age’s Wade Allison
Ned Russin is back today with a surprise EP under his Glitterer alias. Fantasy Four finds the Title Fight co-founder grappling with the 2020 deaths of two Texas metal icons, Power Trip’s Riley Gale and Iron Age’s Wade Allison. Russin shares more in a statement:. These songs began...
