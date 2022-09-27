Read full article on original website
Coalition to Stop CO2 Pipelines asks Knox County to intervene in state approval process
GALESBURG, Ill. — Members of the Coalition to Stop CO₂ Pipelines presented their concerns about a proposed 1,300-mile carbon capture pipeline to the Knox County Board Wednesday. The "Heartland Greenway" Navigator CO₂ Ventures pipeline is proposed to be built across five states, including Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and...
US senators from Iowa & Illinois meet with Quad Cities leaders
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The US senators from the states of Illinois and Iowa met with local Quad City area leaders to discuss public safety matters. US Senators from Iowa meet with Davenport city leaders. Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) met with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson,...
PV student signs on to apprenticeship at Boyler's Ornamental Iron in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 23, Pleasant Valley High School (PVHS) senior James Morley signed a two-year apprenticeship with Boyler's Ornamental Iron which he will begin following graduation. The PV school district in partnership with the local ironworks company held a ceremony Friday at Boyler's to celebrate Morley's...
