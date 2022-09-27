ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Comments / 0

Related
WQAD

US senators from Iowa & Illinois meet with Quad Cities leaders

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The US senators from the states of Illinois and Iowa met with local Quad City area leaders to discuss public safety matters. US Senators from Iowa meet with Davenport city leaders. Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) met with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy