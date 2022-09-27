Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Joy Reid compares evacuating Floridians to border crossers in jab at DeSantis
WASHINGTON (TND) — MSNBC host Joy Reid linked Hurricane Ian, and how it forced Floridians to evacuate the state, to migrants illegally crossing the border during an episode of "The Reid Out" Tuesday. The connection was an attempt by Reid to take a jab at Republican Governor Ron DeSantis...
NBCMontana
Digital money might be coming, but should cash go away? New bill addresses issue
(TND) — A senator from Oklahoma wants to make sure the U.S. dollar, in its physical form, doesn't go away in this increasingly digital world. Sen. James Lankford, a Republican, introduced the No Digital Dollar Act, which would require the U.S. Treasury to keep printing and coining money if the government issues an official digital currency.
