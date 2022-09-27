ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Digital money might be coming, but should cash go away? New bill addresses issue

(TND) — A senator from Oklahoma wants to make sure the U.S. dollar, in its physical form, doesn't go away in this increasingly digital world. Sen. James Lankford, a Republican, introduced the No Digital Dollar Act, which would require the U.S. Treasury to keep printing and coining money if the government issues an official digital currency.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy