Los Angeles County, CA

HeySoCal

Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo

A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officers shot at by suspect in alley

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot at overnight while conducting an investigation in the department's Southeast Division. Southeast Division Gang Enforcement Detail officers were responding to a radio call of shots fired when they themselves were met with gunfire after encountering a suspect in an alley. The officers, who were not injured, returned fire towards the suspect, according to LAPD. It's the second time in just over a week that LAPD Southeast gang enforcement officers have been shot at by suspects, according to LAPD chief Michael Moore. A short pursuit ensued after both parties exchanged gun fire. Two suspects, including the gunman, were arrested after crashing their getaway vehicle. Both are facing attempted murder charges. The exact location of this incident is unclear at this moment. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California

Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Santa Ana church vandal cops plea deal

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty to throwing rocks through the windows of two Santa Ana churches and was sentenced to 208 days in jail and freed from custody because he had already served that much time behind bars awaiting trial, according to court records obtained Friday.
SANTA ANA, CA
lawstreetmedia.com

Southern California Doctor Pleads Guilty to $20M in Medicare Fraud

California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s Office released a statement on Wednesday detailing a guilty plea they had secured against a doctor who illegally prescribed opioids, anti-psychotics, and more to Medi-Cal beneficiaries, defrauding the program of more than $20 million. Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., was reportedly the subject of the investigation...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsantaana.com

O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

COVID is dwindling, but LA County could have bad flu season

LOS ANGELES – With COVID-19’s impact generally easing, although still deadly, could Los Angeles County be on the verge of a nasty flu season?. That was the concern expressed Friday by the county’s Public Health director, who said the intense infection-control measures put in place to combat the pandemic also led to a dramatic reduction in flu cases over the past two years.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

LOS ANGELES – A man riding a bicycle who was killed in a hit-and- run crash in the south Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. The coroner’s office identified James Ledford, 72, as the victim. Ledford died at the scene of his injuries. The crash occurred about 11...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Police Apprehend Burglary Suspects Following Pursuit

First published in the Sept. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Three men and a woman from Los Angeles are in custody after fleeing a residential burglary in Burbank and leading police officers on a car pursuit Friday evening. Last Friday, at about 9:10 p.m., BPD responded to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

LAPD arrests 2 in killing of 12-year-old boy in Wilmington

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing a 12-year-old boy who was traveling in an SUV in Wilmington late last year, police announced Friday. The two Wilmington residents, identified as 21-year-old Damian Ulysses Martinez, and 19-year-old Gabriel Martinez, were arrested on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas

Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting suspect arrested after brief chase in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man suspected of shooting at police officers in South Los Angeles is in custody Friday after a brief chase that ended with his crashing his vehicle into several cars. Officers went to 110th Street and Broadway about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: The latest from inside Inglewood Unified

Here are 2 new updates in regards to IUSD. The Superintendent’s vehicle she drives, which is the property of Inglewood Unified, is used as a personal car to take home and run personal errands, is currently badly damaged. The rumor is she was involved in an accident after attending a celebration and may have been drinking. If it happened in Inglewood, there’s probably no way to know since the police department is controlled by Mayor Butts.
INGLEWOOD, CA

