police1.com
LAPD's Step Away LA campaign urges people to de-escalate before arguments turn violent
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department is encouraging residents to “step away” when they have a confrontation to help curb violent crime in the City of Angels, reports Hey Socal. In a video PSA released by the department, the LAPD, City Attorney’s Office, stakeholders and...
Attorney: LAPD Captain's Stress Over Photo Entitles Her to $8 Million
A Los Angeles police captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow-up action by the LAPD.
Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo
A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
LAPD officers shot at by suspect in alley
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot at overnight while conducting an investigation in the department's Southeast Division. Southeast Division Gang Enforcement Detail officers were responding to a radio call of shots fired when they themselves were met with gunfire after encountering a suspect in an alley. The officers, who were not injured, returned fire towards the suspect, according to LAPD. It's the second time in just over a week that LAPD Southeast gang enforcement officers have been shot at by suspects, according to LAPD chief Michael Moore. A short pursuit ensued after both parties exchanged gun fire. Two suspects, including the gunman, were arrested after crashing their getaway vehicle. Both are facing attempted murder charges. The exact location of this incident is unclear at this moment.
newsantaana.com
Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California
Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
2urbangirls.com
Santa Ana church vandal cops plea deal
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty to throwing rocks through the windows of two Santa Ana churches and was sentenced to 208 days in jail and freed from custody because he had already served that much time behind bars awaiting trial, according to court records obtained Friday.
Hackers threatening to release LAUSD data if demands not met by Monday
A criminal hacking group claims it will release sensitive information it stole from LAUSD if a ransom isn't paid by Monday.
lawstreetmedia.com
Southern California Doctor Pleads Guilty to $20M in Medicare Fraud
California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s Office released a statement on Wednesday detailing a guilty plea they had secured against a doctor who illegally prescribed opioids, anti-psychotics, and more to Medi-Cal beneficiaries, defrauding the program of more than $20 million. Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., was reportedly the subject of the investigation...
newsantaana.com
O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
2urbangirls.com
Trio charged in murder of rapper PnB Rock, third suspected arrested in Las Vegas
A third suspect sought by police in the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant was arrested in Nevada Thursday after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the suspect and his 17-year-old son have been charged with killing the rapper at a South Los Angeles restaurant earlier this month.
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shooting
19-year-old shot and killed by police was holding airsoft gun that looked like a rifle. Body cam video of an officer involved-shooting where a 19-year-old with an airsoft gun was shot and killed on Saturday, September 17, 2022.(LAPD)
Lawyers in Black Lives Matter suit say former DA Lacey's husband has died
Attorneys representing the husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey in a lawsuit alleging he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020 said their client has died.
2urbangirls.com
COVID is dwindling, but LA County could have bad flu season
LOS ANGELES – With COVID-19’s impact generally easing, although still deadly, could Los Angeles County be on the verge of a nasty flu season?. That was the concern expressed Friday by the county’s Public Health director, who said the intense infection-control measures put in place to combat the pandemic also led to a dramatic reduction in flu cases over the past two years.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
LOS ANGELES – A man riding a bicycle who was killed in a hit-and- run crash in the south Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. The coroner’s office identified James Ledford, 72, as the victim. Ledford died at the scene of his injuries. The crash occurred about 11...
outlooknewspapers.com
Police Apprehend Burglary Suspects Following Pursuit
First published in the Sept. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Three men and a woman from Los Angeles are in custody after fleeing a residential burglary in Burbank and leading police officers on a car pursuit Friday evening. Last Friday, at about 9:10 p.m., BPD responded to the...
foxla.com
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LAPD arrests 2 in killing of 12-year-old boy in Wilmington
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing a 12-year-old boy who was traveling in an SUV in Wilmington late last year, police announced Friday. The two Wilmington residents, identified as 21-year-old Damian Ulysses Martinez, and 19-year-old Gabriel Martinez, were arrested on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
newsantaana.com
Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas
Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting suspect arrested after brief chase in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A man suspected of shooting at police officers in South Los Angeles is in custody Friday after a brief chase that ended with his crashing his vehicle into several cars. Officers went to 110th Street and Broadway about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: The latest from inside Inglewood Unified
Here are 2 new updates in regards to IUSD. The Superintendent’s vehicle she drives, which is the property of Inglewood Unified, is used as a personal car to take home and run personal errands, is currently badly damaged. The rumor is she was involved in an accident after attending a celebration and may have been drinking. If it happened in Inglewood, there’s probably no way to know since the police department is controlled by Mayor Butts.
