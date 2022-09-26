ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
beefmagazine.com

If duties eliminated, strong potential for U.S. red meat in Kenya

The U.S. Meat Export Federation recently submitted comments to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on the U.S.-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership. Cheyenne McEndaffer, USMEF senior director of export services, says that USMEF highlighted several non-tariff barriers and potential trade obstacles, including concerns about Kenya's burdensome import license system, restrictions on transshipment of products and a lack of clarity on import veterinary drug residue and microbiological standards.
AGRICULTURE
nationalhogfarmer.com

Kenya needs to eliminate tariff, non-tariff barriers to U.S. pork

In comments submitted recently to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the National Pork Producers Council urged U.S. trade negotiators to use the recently launched Strategic and Investment Partnership with Kenya to eliminate that country’s unjustified restrictions on U.S. pork imports. With a population of more than 50...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Kenya#Trade Facilitation#Trade Barriers#Free Trade#Trade Agreement#Business Industry#Usmef#Ustr
The Associated Press

Top China official wants high-tech cooperation with S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The head of China’s legislature called for cooperation with South Korea in advanced technology and supply chains, as he met South Korean leaders Friday amid concerns that their moves to solidify a military alliance with Washington could hamper Seoul’s ties with Beijing. Li Zhanshu, third in the Chinese Communist Party hierarchy and one of President Xi Jinping’s closest confidants, is the highest-level Chinese official to visit South Korea since his predecessor did so in 2015. His trip is seen as part of efforts by Beijing to boost ties with neighboring countries ahead of a Communist Party congress next month that will likely grant Xi a third five-year term as leader. Li’s visit is also crucial for South Korea’s government, which wants to assure Beijing that its push to strengthen its alliance with the U.S. and participate in U.S.-led regional initiatives won’t target China, its biggest trading partner. Li, chairman of the standing committee of China’s National People’s Congress, told a joint news conference with his South Korean counterpart that China supports “realizing cooperation in cutting-edge technology sectors and managing supply and industrial chains smoothly and stably.”
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
beefmagazine.com

Ag trade nominees both await full floor action

In action late Tuesday, the Senate Agriculture Committee cleared the way for a vote on the full Senate floor for Alexis Taylor for the position of USDA’s undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs. Taylor now joins U.S. Trade Representative chief agricultural negotiator nominee Doug McKalip who also awaits a vote by the full Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Asia’s richest man sees growing isolation for China

New Delhi CNN Business — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani says that China “will feel increasingly isolated” and the “foremost champion of globalization” would find it hard to bounce back from a period of economic weakness. Speaking at a conference in Singapore on Tuesday, Adani said...
ECONOMY
The Jewish Press

South Korea Ratifies Free Trade Agreement with Israel

South Korea’s National Assembly ratified on Tuesday a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Israel, the final domestic procedure needed for its implementation, and the first-ever FTA between Israel and a country in Asia. The ratification came after South Korea signed the FTA with Israel in May 2021 and after...
ECONOMY
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

South American Weather and Crop Update (9-27-22)

The weather continues to look favorable for planting season in South America. Allendale commodity broker Greg McBride provided an update on the latest weather patterns for Brazil and Argentina. McBride also provided an update on planting progress in Brazil. With their recently harvested corn crop and their upcoming soybean crop,...
ENVIRONMENT
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

USDA makes $500 million available for more domestic fertilizer production

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the agency is taking steps to fight the high cost of fertilizer for American farmers. The USDA is making $500 million in grants available to increase American-made fertilizer production to spur competition and combat those higher prices. Vilsack said they want these grants to promote competition in America’s fertilizer industry.
AGRICULTURE
Axios

China warns "external" interference in Taiwan will lead to "forceful" response

China warned world leaders to not interfere with the country's plan to reunify with Taiwan, adding that doing so would lead to severe consequences. The big picture: Tensions between China and the U.S. have been shaky regarding Taiwan, particularly after Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governing island last month. Flashback:...
CHINA
US News and World Report

U.S. VP Harris Condemns 'Disturbing' Chinese Actions

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris condemned on Wednesday "disturbing" actions by China in the Pacific while pledging to deepen "unofficial ties" with Taiwan, days after the U.S. administration pledged its forces would defend the island. Harris made her remarks on the deck on the USS Howard destroyer...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy