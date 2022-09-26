Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
If duties eliminated, strong potential for U.S. red meat in Kenya
The U.S. Meat Export Federation recently submitted comments to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on the U.S.-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership. Cheyenne McEndaffer, USMEF senior director of export services, says that USMEF highlighted several non-tariff barriers and potential trade obstacles, including concerns about Kenya's burdensome import license system, restrictions on transshipment of products and a lack of clarity on import veterinary drug residue and microbiological standards.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Kenya needs to eliminate tariff, non-tariff barriers to U.S. pork
In comments submitted recently to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the National Pork Producers Council urged U.S. trade negotiators to use the recently launched Strategic and Investment Partnership with Kenya to eliminate that country’s unjustified restrictions on U.S. pork imports. With a population of more than 50...
americanmilitarynews.com
Top Chinese official quotes killing 1,000 men for 1 inch of land in tweet about Taiwan
A top Chinese official suggested in a tweet about Taiwan that China wouldn’t hesitate to “sacrifice one thousand soldiers” to “defend even an inch of land.” The official then urged the U.S. to adhere to the “one-China principle” and strongly oppose Taiwan independence.
China tones down rhetoric on Taiwan after U.S. and Canadian ships transit strait
China says that it is inevitable self-governing Taiwan will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve the aim peacefully.
americanmilitarynews.com
China hoodwinks US again: Recruited dozens from top US nuke lab to work for China: Report
Since 1987, dozens of Chinese nationals who were allowed to work at a top U.S. nuclear research facilities have been recruited to help China develop new missile and drone capabilities, according to a new report. A private intelligence firm called Strider Technologies published a new report this week called “The...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Top China official wants high-tech cooperation with S. Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The head of China’s legislature called for cooperation with South Korea in advanced technology and supply chains, as he met South Korean leaders Friday amid concerns that their moves to solidify a military alliance with Washington could hamper Seoul’s ties with Beijing. Li Zhanshu, third in the Chinese Communist Party hierarchy and one of President Xi Jinping’s closest confidants, is the highest-level Chinese official to visit South Korea since his predecessor did so in 2015. His trip is seen as part of efforts by Beijing to boost ties with neighboring countries ahead of a Communist Party congress next month that will likely grant Xi a third five-year term as leader. Li’s visit is also crucial for South Korea’s government, which wants to assure Beijing that its push to strengthen its alliance with the U.S. and participate in U.S.-led regional initiatives won’t target China, its biggest trading partner. Li, chairman of the standing committee of China’s National People’s Congress, told a joint news conference with his South Korean counterpart that China supports “realizing cooperation in cutting-edge technology sectors and managing supply and industrial chains smoothly and stably.”
China Welcomes Biden's UN Speech After Pledge to Defend Taiwan
Joe Biden made direct references to China and Taiwan at the U.N. for the first time in his presidency and said, "We do not seek a Cold War" with Beijing.
beefmagazine.com
Ag trade nominees both await full floor action
In action late Tuesday, the Senate Agriculture Committee cleared the way for a vote on the full Senate floor for Alexis Taylor for the position of USDA’s undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs. Taylor now joins U.S. Trade Representative chief agricultural negotiator nominee Doug McKalip who also awaits a vote by the full Senate.
Asia’s richest man sees growing isolation for China
New Delhi CNN Business — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani says that China “will feel increasingly isolated” and the “foremost champion of globalization” would find it hard to bounce back from a period of economic weakness. Speaking at a conference in Singapore on Tuesday, Adani said...
Harris calls China's behavior 'disturbing' and reiterates US support for Taiwan in speech
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday accused China of "undermining key elements of the international rules-based order" and called its behavior in the East China Sea, South China Sea and Taiwan Strait "disturbing."
The Jewish Press
South Korea Ratifies Free Trade Agreement with Israel
South Korea’s National Assembly ratified on Tuesday a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Israel, the final domestic procedure needed for its implementation, and the first-ever FTA between Israel and a country in Asia. The ratification came after South Korea signed the FTA with Israel in May 2021 and after...
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
South American Weather and Crop Update (9-27-22)
The weather continues to look favorable for planting season in South America. Allendale commodity broker Greg McBride provided an update on the latest weather patterns for Brazil and Argentina. McBride also provided an update on planting progress in Brazil. With their recently harvested corn crop and their upcoming soybean crop,...
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
USDA makes $500 million available for more domestic fertilizer production
USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the agency is taking steps to fight the high cost of fertilizer for American farmers. The USDA is making $500 million in grants available to increase American-made fertilizer production to spur competition and combat those higher prices. Vilsack said they want these grants to promote competition in America’s fertilizer industry.
Enough. Those of Us Caught in the Middle of U.S.-China Tensions Must Speak Up Now
Those who love both China and the U.S. need to speak up now
Botswana resumes beef exports from areas free of foot & mouth outbreak
GABORONE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Botswana has resumed exports of live cattle and beef from areas declared free of foot and mouth disease (FMD) but sales to Europe, which has tougher import restrictions, remain suspended, a senior government official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Opinion of China in advanced economies sours 'precipitously' under Xi - Pew
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Public opinion towards China in the United States and other advanced economies has turned "precipitously more negative" under President Xi Jinping, according to a global survey by the Pew Research Center.
Biden skipping Shinzo Abe funeral works ‘in favor for China,' Japanese commentator says
President Biden’s decision not to attend former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral on Tuesday sends a weak message to China as tensions rise in the region, Japanese political commentator Yoko Ishii told Fox News. Abe, 67, was assassinated on July 8 while delivering a campaign speech in Nara,...
China warns "external" interference in Taiwan will lead to "forceful" response
China warned world leaders to not interfere with the country's plan to reunify with Taiwan, adding that doing so would lead to severe consequences. The big picture: Tensions between China and the U.S. have been shaky regarding Taiwan, particularly after Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governing island last month. Flashback:...
US News and World Report
U.S. VP Harris Condemns 'Disturbing' Chinese Actions
YOKOSUKA, Japan (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris condemned on Wednesday "disturbing" actions by China in the Pacific while pledging to deepen "unofficial ties" with Taiwan, days after the U.S. administration pledged its forces would defend the island. Harris made her remarks on the deck on the USS Howard destroyer...
