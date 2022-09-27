Read full article on original website
Fort Kent & Ashland Teams Sweep Southern Aroostook & Hodgdon
As the calendar turns to October, playoffs come into shape. Teams are entering the back half of their schedules in high school soccer and are jockeying for a position in the upcoming playoffs. There are many valuable heal-points remaining and teams have the opportunity to jump in the standings to be in position to host playoff games.
1940 Historical Photos of Potato Harvest in Aroostook County, Maine
More than three-quarters of a century ago, the potato harvest in Aroostook County involved just about everybody who could lift a basket or roll a barrel. The rolling potato fields of northern Maine were bustling with tractors and trucks, horses and wagons, experienced farm hands and hordes of school children, to make sure farmers got their crops in before the heavy frost (or snow) settled in mid-October.
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
Vehicle Found in Aroostook County Linked to Missing Florida Boy
Investigators say an abandoned SUV found in Littleton, Maine near the Canadian border last month may be connected to the disappearance of a 6-year-old Florida boy. Jorge "JoJo" Morales was reported missing from Miami, Florida on August 27th, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Jo-Jo is believed to have been abducted by his father, 44-year-old Jorge Morales II and grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Peña Morales.
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
Scam Alert: East Millinocket Police Warn of Scam in Medway, Maine
The East Millinocket Police Department has issued an advisory about a scam in the local area. According to a post on their Facebook page, a business that claims to exist on Grindstone Road in Medway, Maine does not exist and is a scam. The fake company goes by the name Vambutas Farm Equipment.
Aroostook County Native Col. Cote Retires From Maine State Police
Aroostook County native to retire from leading the Maine State Police. The man leading the Maine State Police has announced his retirement from law enforcement after 33 years of service to the people of Maine. Col. John Cote will retire at the end of the month and begin a new chapter in an accomplished life. Thank you, Col. Cote.
Two People Arrested; Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop in Stetson, Maine
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson. Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the “vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade” law enforcement.
Blue Moose Restaurant Closes for “Undetermined Amount of Time’ in Monticello, Maine
The Blue Moose Restaurant in Monticello, Maine put a post on Facebook Friday morning saying they are closing for an “undetermined amount of time.”. There was no additional information about the reasons for the closure. A Facebook post from Friday September 9 said they were going to be closed that weekend due to “an unexpected shortage of staffing and a bad back.” Another post on the Blue Moose Restaurant Facebook from September 4th talked about staff and labor issues, thanking the loyal and talented crew who are “overwhelmed with the workload.”
Dunkin’ On Main St In Presque Isle Temporarily Closes For Remodel
Just as pumpkin spice season has begun your morning routine will have to change for the next couple of weeks. You might have opened up the app this morning and seen something similar to this. It's only temporary. The Dunkin' location at 283 Main St in Presque Isle is temporarily...
Man Strips During Police Pursuit in Woods in Greenbush, Maine
A man who stripped down to his underwear as police tracked him in the woods near the Penobscot River in Greenbush remains at large, according to a report by the Maine State Police. On Sunday, September 18th, Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle on...
$4.5 Million Grant to Fund New Research Park at Presque Isle Airport
The U.S. Commerce Department is awarding a $4.5 million grant to the city of Presque Isle for construction of a new aerospace research park at the Presque Isle International Airport, along with an access road and parking lot. This project is anticipated to create or retain 140 jobs through the...
State Police Investigate Possible Break-in at Limestone Public Library
Maine State Police responded to what they called a “suspicious incident” on Sunday at the Robert A. Frost Memorial Library in Limestone. A woman who cleans the library at 42 Main Street called to report she believed someone had broken into the building. The woman said she noticed that the door handle was in the open position, according to a report from Lt. Brian Harris of Troop F.
Guilty Plea for Importing Meth from Canada into the U.S. in Aroostook County, Maine
Guilty Plea for Importing Meth from Canada into the U.S. A 23-year-old Calais man pleaded guilty Friday, September 30, 2022 to importing meth into the United States in Aroostook County, Maine. The guilty plea was made in U.S. District Court in Bangor, said U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee. According to...
35-Year-Old Man Charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Fairfield, Maine
Fairfield Man Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking. A 35-year-old Fairfield man has been arrested after a month-long investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s South Central Task Force. Search Warrant Executed. Justin Lacroix is charged with multiple charges including aggravated drug trafficking. Agents found large amounts of cash and...
Caribou Man in Custody for Burglary & Theft Charges, Caribou, Maine
UPDATE 09/28/22 at 12:45: Dodd has been taken into custody by Caribou officers and is currently being held at Caribou PD. Thank you to the citizens of Caribou for assisting us today. We're all in this together. ORIGINAL STORY:. Caribou Police Looking for 28-Year-Old Caribou Man. The Caribou Police Department...
Suspect Tried to Flee and Crashed into Two Police Cruisers in Lakeville, N.B.
A truck stolen in Lakeville, New Brunswick on the morning of September 22 was recovered within just 30 minutes by the Codiac Regional RCMP. A 31 year old suspect, Jean-Claude Mason from Notre Dame, was arrested for the theft at approximately 10:30 a.m. after the report of the incident at 10:00 a.m.
Town of Wallagrass Wants Help Celebrating Resident’s 100th
The eldest resident in the small town of Wallagrass is about to hit a major milestone and the town is looking to shower her with congratulations. Mrs. Laura Saucier will be turning 100 years young on October 5. The town is excited to see Mrs. Saucier reach the milestone and is looking forward to making this celebration extra special. In a Facebook post, the town is looking to have 100 birthday cards sent to Mrs. Saucier. I think that we can make that number go much higher than just 100 cards for her.
