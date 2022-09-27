The Blue Moose Restaurant in Monticello, Maine put a post on Facebook Friday morning saying they are closing for an “undetermined amount of time.”. There was no additional information about the reasons for the closure. A Facebook post from Friday September 9 said they were going to be closed that weekend due to “an unexpected shortage of staffing and a bad back.” Another post on the Blue Moose Restaurant Facebook from September 4th talked about staff and labor issues, thanking the loyal and talented crew who are “overwhelmed with the workload.”

MONTICELLO, ME ・ 12 DAYS AGO