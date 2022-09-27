ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

1940 Historical Photos of Potato Harvest in Aroostook County, Maine

More than three-quarters of a century ago, the potato harvest in Aroostook County involved just about everybody who could lift a basket or roll a barrel. The rolling potato fields of northern Maine were bustling with tractors and trucks, horses and wagons, experienced farm hands and hordes of school children, to make sure farmers got their crops in before the heavy frost (or snow) settled in mid-October.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Vehicle Found in Aroostook County Linked to Missing Florida Boy

Investigators say an abandoned SUV found in Littleton, Maine near the Canadian border last month may be connected to the disappearance of a 6-year-old Florida boy. Jorge "JoJo" Morales was reported missing from Miami, Florida on August 27th, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Jo-Jo is believed to have been abducted by his father, 44-year-old Jorge Morales II and grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Peña Morales.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Blue Moose Restaurant Closes for “Undetermined Amount of Time’ in Monticello, Maine

The Blue Moose Restaurant in Monticello, Maine put a post on Facebook Friday morning saying they are closing for an “undetermined amount of time.”. There was no additional information about the reasons for the closure. A Facebook post from Friday September 9 said they were going to be closed that weekend due to “an unexpected shortage of staffing and a bad back.” Another post on the Blue Moose Restaurant Facebook from September 4th talked about staff and labor issues, thanking the loyal and talented crew who are “overwhelmed with the workload.”
MONTICELLO, ME
State Police Investigate Possible Break-in at Limestone Public Library

Maine State Police responded to what they called a “suspicious incident” on Sunday at the Robert A. Frost Memorial Library in Limestone. A woman who cleans the library at 42 Main Street called to report she believed someone had broken into the building. The woman said she noticed that the door handle was in the open position, according to a report from Lt. Brian Harris of Troop F.
LIMESTONE, ME
Town of Wallagrass Wants Help Celebrating Resident’s 100th

The eldest resident in the small town of Wallagrass is about to hit a major milestone and the town is looking to shower her with congratulations. Mrs. Laura Saucier will be turning 100 years young on October 5. The town is excited to see Mrs. Saucier reach the milestone and is looking forward to making this celebration extra special. In a Facebook post, the town is looking to have 100 birthday cards sent to Mrs. Saucier. I think that we can make that number go much higher than just 100 cards for her.
WALLAGRASS, ME
