Second Date: Chris and Connie (Sick In Love) Brooke and Jeffrey
The woman in today’s Second Date got in trouble on an UBER RIDE and it lead to easily one of the most humiliating first date stories we’ve ever heard!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
Awkward Tuesday Phone Call: You Got No Pad – Brooke & Jeffrey
The guy in today’s Awkward Tuesday is asking for our help to keep a secret under wraps before his family finds out and totally humiliates him!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
The ‘Loser Line’ With Brooke and Jeffrey on Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Don't give that creep on that app your number! Slip him the Loser Line number instead and we'll play his awful voicemail on the air! To get the LOSER LINE phone number text "LOSER" to 78592. Message and data rates may apply.
KELOLAND TV
Wife’s crusade to set husband, serving life behind bars, free
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve no doubt heard the old cliché that “everyone in prison is innocent,” or at least they claim to be. Judee Howard says she has no doubt that her husband of 25 years didn’t commit the 1981 crime for which he was convicted of first-degree murder.
KELOLAND TV
Madison woman in Orlando as Hurricane Ian slams through Florida
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Hurricane Ian slammed its way onto the southwestern coast of Florida today… just shy of a Category 5 storm. A KELOLAND mom has been closely watching the hurricane’s progression from her Madison home because her daughter is currently staying in Orlando. Hurricane...
dakotanewsnow.com
SiouxFalls.Business Report: Details on new downtown developments, new flavors and hours for popular ice cream shop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this week’s SiouxFalls.Business Report, Jodi Schwan joins us live from Downtown Sioux Falls where she discusses new developments for the Steel District. She also has an update on Parlour Ice Cream House, which is expanding its hours and menu. You can...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces charges for fondling himself while stalking woman in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls officers say a woman notified officers that a man in his car had been stalking her and fondling himself while she was trying to park her car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a woman was on her lunch break on Tuesday...
KELOLAND TV
$1 million rodeo purse largest in South Dakota history
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than $1 million will be paid out at one of the biggest rodeos ever to come to South Dakota. Next year on the last day of the rodeo season, the best of the best from all across the country will be competing in Sioux Falls for a chance to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.
Please Open Your Heart and Give to the 2022 Sioux Falls Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon
Results-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls is joining once again with Cure Kids Cancer for the 15th Annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon, presented by Jerry's Auto Sales, Thursday, September, 29, and Friday, September 30 from 6 AM to 6 PM, both days. Here's how you can make a pledge. Call, toll-free, 800-601-5085.
Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday
A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches. Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1). The day starts at 9:45 AM...
Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily
Drivers in northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks. Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue. Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area. During...
Sioux Falls Is Home to Two of the Most Popular Steakhouse Chains in America
There are only three national steakhouse chains that do more than $1 billion dollars in sales each year and you can find two of them in Sioux Falls. Eat This, Not That is out with a new ranking of the top ten most profitable steakhouse chains in America and each of the top two restaurants has a presence in South Dakota's largest city.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Parole absconder barricaded in basement threatened Sioux Falls police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a parol absconder threatened officers, so SWAT negotiators were called to help the suspect peacefully surrender after hours of dialogue. The surrender was successful, without any injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers checked a central Sioux Falls address...
FREE Coffee Today In Sioux Falls During National Coffee Day
One thing is for sure, we love our caffeine. And, there is no lack of places in the Sioux Falls area to get a cup of coffee. National Coffee Day for some is just another day starting in the drive-thru waiting in line for their buzz-fix. For others, it may be the newest spin on the coffee cocktail.
South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Is Going Up
Workers in South Dakota will see a little more in their paychecks in the next few months. The state is raising the minimum wage, effective January 1, 2023. The current rate of $9.95 per hour will increase to $10.80 per hour. That 85 cents per hour bump translates to an extra $6.80 (before taxes) per 8-hour work day, $34 per 5-day work week, $136 per month, and $1,632 per year.
South Dakota man arrested for killing puppy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of killing a 3-month-old puppy. A prosecutor says Stephen McIlwain was upset because the chihuahua-dachshund mix went to the bathroom in the house. He allegedly punched the puppy in the chest, leaving behind marks. The dog’s owner called 9-1-1 and did […]
Madison Daily Leader
Gerrys are Madison's 'Pumpkin People'
Few food items commemorate the fall season quite like the pumpkin, and thanks to Lowell and Teri Gerry with their children, Eli, Maddie and Zoey as well as Lowell’s mother Shelia, the people of Madison have a one-stop shop for all their pumpkin needs. The aptly titled “Pumpkin People”...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fire crews extinguished flames at a Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a Sioux Falls business reportedly caught fire. According to a report from the City of Sioux Falls, initial fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the southeast Sioux Falls business at approximately 6:30 a.m. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and searched for occupants, discovering no one was inside at the time of the fire. Fire units had to stretch a hose across 26th street to connect to the closest hydrant resulting in 26th street being shut down for approximately one hour.
ktwb.com
Brookings police respond to individual in crisis in high school parking lot
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings police responded to a welfare check at the Brookings High School Tuesday afternoon. A release from the department says an individual was in crisis in the parking lot. Officers, as well as school staff, located a school-aged, adult male locked inside a vehicle. Officers were able to get the individual to voluntarily exit the vehicle. He was then taken to the Brookings Hospital for evaluation. The Brookings Police Department says at no time were any students or staff at the school in any danger. School administrators identified the male as a former student at Brookings High School.
Fun Facts About Sioux Falls’ Key to the City Matchup Saturday
The Augustana Viking Football program will host this year's 'Key to the City' matchup against the USF Cougars on Saturday, which will be the 10th meeting since the rivalry was renewed in 2012. Kickoff is set for 1:00 from Kirkeby-Over Stadium, and tickets are still available for the big game...
