BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings police responded to a welfare check at the Brookings High School Tuesday afternoon. A release from the department says an individual was in crisis in the parking lot. Officers, as well as school staff, located a school-aged, adult male locked inside a vehicle. Officers were able to get the individual to voluntarily exit the vehicle. He was then taken to the Brookings Hospital for evaluation. The Brookings Police Department says at no time were any students or staff at the school in any danger. School administrators identified the male as a former student at Brookings High School.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO