rigzone.com
U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
Soaring natural gas prices are prompting European companies to move their manufacturing operations to the US
European companies are shifting operations to the US after the jump in regional energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported. Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and chemical maker OCI are among companies making changes. Benchmark European natural gas prices climbed by more than 400% at their height during...
Thrillist
Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage
Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
bicmagazine.com
U.S. corn-based ethanol worse for the climate than gasoline, study finds
(Reuters) - Corn-based ethanol, which for years has been mixed in huge quantities into gasoline sold at U.S. pumps, is likely a much bigger contributor to global warming than straight gasoline, according to a published story. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, contradicts previous...
Why Was Hemp Made Ilegal? The Evolution Of Cannabis
This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. With cannabis history still very much in the making, there are many chapters already written about the plant’s legal and social evolution. It is important to understand the living history of marijuana and hemp in the United States in order to make sense of where cannabis — and the commercial cannabis industry — is today. At this time of resurging American hemp business, this article focuses on the reasons why hemp was made “illegal” in the first place.
Inhabitat.com
Is agrivoltaic farming the future of food and energy?
The world has a problem. We’re facing water, energy and food shortages in the upcoming years. But the wheels are turning to find solutions for all of these issues. Not surprisingly, solar power is at the heart of the discussion, especially as it pertains to agriculture. What is agrivoltaics?
Taylor Farms Taps Bloom Energy, Ameresco and Concept Clean Energy to Take California Fresh Vegetable Production Facility Off the Grid
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Taylor Farms, North America’s largest producer of healthy fresh foods, has partnered with Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) and Concept Clean Energy to install a microgrid capable of taking one of their California food processing facilities completely off the traditional energy grid. The energy leaders plan to combine six megawatts (MW) of Bloom fuel cells, 2MW of solar power from Concept Clean Energy and a 2MW/4MWh battery into a microgrid that is designed to power the entire 450,000 sq. ft. facility in San Juan Bautista, California.
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Syngenta’s Cropwise helps farmers to collect and access field data
Cropwise is a new digital platform from Syngenta that is being introduced to the United States market after previously being used in other international markets. Joe Ben Bogle, digital ag marketing lead with Syngenta, says that Cropwise is a digital hub that allows farmers to streamline their digital process to access several forms of data from their fields and oversee their entire operation.
Brazilian farmers planting soybeans at faster pace, consultancies say
SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are sowing soybeans at a faster pace this season, according to estimates from two agribusiness consultancies on Monday. They cited significant advances in the state of Parana and progress in the pace of sowing in the state of Mato Grosso, the largest producer of soybeans in Brazil, as driving the trend.
Agriculture Online
Wheat rises on concern over Russian crops; corn, soybeans firm
SINGAPORE/PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday, supported by concern over Russian supplies as some farmers are called to the army, while corn and soybeans rose from the previous session's near two-week low due to a slower-than-expected U.S. harvest. Wheat prices gained 1.5% and were set to snap a two-session losing streak.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
USDA: Corn use for fuel ethanol at 446 million bushels in July
The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for September, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in July was down 1 percent when compared to the same month of last year, but up slightly when compared to June. Total corn consumed for alcohol and other...
Agriculture Online
Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding
The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
U.S. Steel Exec: Sustainability 'Integral to the Overall Strategy'
When you think of a steel mill, you most likely conjure images of rows of smokestacks churning out black clouds of soot. Sustainability is probably one of the last things you think about. Well, Rich Fruehauf would like to change all that. He's chief strategy and sustainability officer at U.S....
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
USDA makes $500 million available for more domestic fertilizer production
USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the agency is taking steps to fight the high cost of fertilizer for American farmers. The USDA is making $500 million in grants available to increase American-made fertilizer production to spur competition and combat those higher prices. Vilsack said they want these grants to promote competition in America’s fertilizer industry.
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- As global energy supplies tighten as a result of Western-backed sanctions on Russia, the U.S. Energy Department reported Monday that total U.S. exports of refined petroleum products hit a record. Russia is among the world's leading suppliers of natural gas, crude oil and refined petroleum products....
seafoodsource.com
Fimex aiming to boost profits, revenue with new processing facilities and shrimp farms
By 2025, Vietnamese shrimp producer Fimex aims to earn a sales revenue of USD 300 million (EUR 303.7 million) and a consolidated net profit of VND 500 billion (USD 21.1 million, EUR 21.3 million) thanks to its expansion plans, according to Fimex Chairman Ho Quoc Luc. Fimex’s 2021 export value,...
Akanda Plans First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Germany and Anticipates Leading Market Share Position
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) expects to take a leading position in the fast-growing German medical cannabis market, as it prepares for first export shipment from its Portugal-based Holigen operation in the coming weeks. Akanda’s EU GMP certified indoor grow facility in Sintra received its first purchase order and is expected to make its first export shipment to Germany imminently. Akanda recently entered into an agreement to deliver 1,000 kilograms of high-grade medical cannabis flower to German pharmacies through the Cansativa platform. Cansativa is the only company in Germany permitted to distribute domestically grown cannabis. Cansativa will have a right of first refusal (ROFR) to take on additional quantities that could result in the full capacity utilization of Holigen’s 2,000 kilograms per annum indoor production capacity. The deal ranks as one of the largest supply agreements in the European medical cannabis industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005198/en/ Akanda prepares first export shipment to Germany of high THC indoor cultivated premium cannabis from its Portugal-based Holigen operation in the coming weeks (Photo: Business Wire)
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybean harvest behind five-year average
The USDA released its 26th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 25, 92% of corn has reached the...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Clean Planet Energy Secures Supply Agreement with World’s Largest Plastics Recycler, KW Plastics
Clean Planet Energy’s North American division has announced a long-term agreement with the world’s largest recycler of HDPE and PP rigid plastic, KW Plastics. The agreement will provide plastic scrap to Clean Planet’s new ecoPlant, to be built in Alabama. The announcement means that up to 20,000 tons of plastic residue generated at the current KW Plastics facility in Alabama will be turned into re-usable circular products, rather than being sent to landfill. The circular products produced at a Clean Planet ecoPlant can either be circular petrochemical feedstocks (which is used to generate new plastics), or ultra-low sulphur fuels (used to lower greenhouse gas emissions if used as a replacement to fossil fuels).
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
HPAI spurs record turkey and egg prices
Fall is here with Thanksgiving around the corner, and that means turkey and pumpkin pie are on everybody’s menus. However, you might have to stretch your budget a little higher this year. As you plan your holiday meal, American Farm Bureau Federation Economist Brent Nelson said you will notice higher prices for turkey and eggs.
