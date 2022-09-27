Read full article on original website
Homeless man accused of raping teen multiple times
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a homeless man Thursday on six counts of raping a child. According to court documents, Paragould police received information on Aug. 1 about an “inappropriate relationship” between a teenage girl and 27-year-old Blake Glover. During an interview the following day with an...
Second woman indicted in death of toddler left in hot car over 5 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another woman is indicted for the death of a toddler who was left in a hot car outside a North Memphis daycare earlier this year. Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 64-year-old Dessie X of Millington was indicted on felony counts of aggravated child neglect of a child under age 8 and criminally negligent homicide.
Police offering reward in murder case
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police hope a cash reward will help them find the person who fatally shot a man earlier this month. In a Thursday news release, the Jonesboro Police Department announced it is offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the shooting of 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville.
School employee on leave following rape allegations
WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rivercrest School District employee is on administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of raping a child. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday, Aug. 16 alleging 43-year-old Lacy Brewer of Wilson had raped a child repeatedly over a period of several years.
No one hurt in ‘fully-involved’ house fire, cause under investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire crews responded to a “fully-involved” house fire in Jonesboro Thursday night. Jonesboro police dispatch confirmed the fire was at a home in the 800-block of Richsmith Lane off North Patrick Street around 7:50 p.m. The Jonesboro Fire Department said six people were...
Crews responding to house fire
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brookland. According to a Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the home was located on Eason Street. The call came in around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Firefighters on the scene told our reporter, Griffin DeMarrais, that no one was in...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Friday morning crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 7:33 a.m. Sept. 30, two miles southwest of State Highway 69, just north of Brookland. ArDOT said all southbound lanes...
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly-released autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher was shot and killed. The autopsy reveals Fletcher’s cause of death as a homicide, after she was shot in the head. Fletcher was found dead on September 5 after missing for several days. Her body was in a state...
Service road on I-555 to close for repairs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A service road on I-555 in Craighead County is expected to close. A media release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation stated that crews are planning to resurface a service road on the south side of Interstate 555 between the on-ramp from Caraway Road and extending to Red Wolf Boulevard.
Lawrence County city encouraging citizens to pick unwanted trash
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - As the fall season is in full swing, the city of Ravenden is helping its citizens tidy up. Anyone in the community can set any unwanted trash curbside in front of their homes, and the city will pick it up on Saturday, Oct. 29. Mayor Tim...
Caruthersville High School increasing security for homecoming game following deadly shooting
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Caruthersville High School is beefing up security for the homecoming game. This comes after a deadly shooting near the stadium following a football game Friday night, September 23. “Based on what transpired, as tragic as that was, we knew that we did need to move...
Workshop helps kids learn more about firefighters
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The tool belt and work apron came out Saturday morning. Kids in the community were able to participate in a workshop learning about the job of first responders. The Home Depot in Jonesboro held a fire safety kids workshop free to the public. The workshop was...
Checkers is coming to Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – For those craving a taste of the Checker Burger or the Baconzilla Burger in Greene County, you’re getting a chance!. On Friday, Sept. 30, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced there will be a new Checkers location near the corner of Highway 49 and Highway 412 across from Hardee’s and McDonald’s.
HOMECOMING WARS: Police making sure students don’t go “too far” on pranks
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - As the high school football season is in full swing, many schools are celebrating homecoming, but one police department said they are seeing more pranks where they are forced to get involved. Trumann Police Chief John Redman said they are called “Homecoming Wars” and will consist...
A Family for Me: Johnathan
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Meet Johnathan. He’s a 15-year-old student at Greene County Tech with plenty of interests. Whether it’s football, rugby, fishing, or any other activity, Johnathan is always ready for a good time. Another of those interests is horses. So Reporter Chase Gage and Johnathan both...
Missing trailer returned to A-State alumni association
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to a report by Region 8 News, a missing Tailgate City staple has been returned just in time for A-State’s homecoming. On Sept. 22 we reported the Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Arkansas State University trailer was missing. According to...
Area volunteers help with relief efforts in Florida
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The sounds of high winds and crashing water engulfed areas in Florida. Hurricane Ian left many in Florida without anything. It is usually said that after a storm comes the sun, but for Floridians, it was volunteers who arrived in droves. David Clayton is an American...
Off to the races for annual Terrapin Derby
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday Lepanto held its 92nd annual Terrapin Derby. For those who aren’t familiar . . . it’s a turtle race!. The race has been growing each year, bringing in more than the previous year. Region 8 News Reporter Jace Passmore spoke with one firefighter that said he has spoken with people from as far away as Ireland regarding the event.
42nd Annual Blessed Sacrament Fall Festival to be held
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With fall in full swing, how about coming to a Jonesboro event to celebrate the leaves and cooler weather?. The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church will be hosting its 42nd annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1107 East Highland.
Sept. 29: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. I hope you have enjoyed this nice weather because it is going to stick with us. Chilly mornings in the 40s last into the weekend before daily highs and lows start to rise. We...
