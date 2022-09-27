ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

BEAT OF HAWAII

Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review

A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
HONOLULU, HI
Hilo, HI
Hawaii State
honolulumagazine.com

Best Shave Ice on O‘ahu

Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu had lemon peel syrup even before the lemon peel craze—it’s just one of the unique local kine flavors they offer that I love. Well, this summer, I revisited Baldwin and found that they now have grated lemon peel (the dried, salted kind) as an extra topping! Not only does it add more lemon peel flavor to my shave ice, I love having the chewy peel in every bite of the tart ice. Excuse me while I salivate. —Melissa Chang.
WAIMALU, HI
KITV.com

COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
KHON2

Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
HONOLULU, HI
963kklz.com

It Seems Like All People In Utah Do This

Have you ever noticed that, depending on what state you’re in, people tend to be more friendly and even “wave” at you for no reason? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found this out this morning about our neighbors to the north in the state of Utah!
hawaiinewsnow.com

PODCAST: Here’s what an ukulele from the late 1800s sounds like

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ukulele has a distinct sound, but have you ever thought about how it would sound if it were to come from the late 1800s or early 1900s?. Shawn Yacavone is owner of Ukulele Friend, selling specialty vintage and custom ukulele. LISTEN:. He first became interested in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Maui Humane Society in search of immediate foster homes

Maui Humane Society’s kennels have been over capacity for more than a year. The shelter is overcapacity due to the high surrender and stray intake rates that spiked because of the pandemic. Workers say there’s an especially large surge of dogs. Maui Humane Society has a kennel capacity...
mauinow.com

Woman-owned business receives $250,000 loan from Office of Hawaiian Affairs

Flavors of Italy, a Native Hawaiian, woman-owned business, has been issued a $250,000 Hua Kanu loan through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Mālama Loans program. Desiree Kanae Loperfido, a Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiary, and her husband, chef Donato Loperfido, operates the business that imports and distributes alcohol and specializes in a wide range of wines and cheese.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday. The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more. “These new...
deseret.com

The Senior Expo is Back and Better Than Ever!

The free Senior Expo is back and up to full speed for 2022. The annual Senior Expos are your opportunity to get answers and explore activities to empower seniors to live healthy lives with balanced wellbeing. We have assembled the best companies and brightest individuals in each location for the two-day events. This is a great opportunity for seniors to engage with each other and get to know some of the truly amazing experts in the senior services field. This is also an amazing opportunity for a one-stop-shop to learn about your Medicare options as open enrollment begins.
LAYTON, UT
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas rice producers give largest-ever donation to fight hunger

Thursday is National Rice Day, and Arkansas rice growers, millers and producers have donated a record amount of their crop to help fight hunger in the state. The state’s rice industry typically donates the first products of the harvest season to food banks, with this year’s donation to the Arkansas Foodbank coming in at 214,000 pounds or 1.6 million servings.
KHON2

Doctors seeking solutions for state’s physician shortage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on the need for more healthcare workers in the state, meanwhile, doctors said the physician shortage is an issue that has been in need of solutions for many years now and they said the shortage will only deepen if more is not done to attract and retain […]
HONOLULU, HI

