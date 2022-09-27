Read full article on original website
Related
Made in Hawaii Festival tickets available to purchase
The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival is planned to take place over Veterans Day Holiday Weekend from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13. Tickets will be available to purchase on Saturday, Oct. 1.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review
A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
hawaiinewsnow.com
From Merrie Monarch to LA Fashion Week, this Hawaii designer is mixing passion with art
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui fashion designer is getting national attention after a trip to New York Fashion Week earlier this month. Owner and designer of Pulelehua, Gemma Alvior, was the first designer from Maui ever invited to the event. She is now preparing for Los Angeles Fashion Week, which will be held next week.
Moving away from Red Hill, into Hurricane Ian
"I feel like I’m in the next level of 'Jumanji' with all this stuff," said Cape Coral evacuee Kelly Morris, "the moving and COVID and now this and I’m just like, ‘Okay, what’s next?’"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
honolulumagazine.com
Best Shave Ice on O‘ahu
Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu had lemon peel syrup even before the lemon peel craze—it’s just one of the unique local kine flavors they offer that I love. Well, this summer, I revisited Baldwin and found that they now have grated lemon peel (the dried, salted kind) as an extra topping! Not only does it add more lemon peel flavor to my shave ice, I love having the chewy peel in every bite of the tart ice. Excuse me while I salivate. —Melissa Chang.
KITV.com
COVID reinfections rising in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- Reinfections from Covid-19 are increasing in Hawaii and that has the State Department of Health concerned. The Department of Health says reinfections were rare early in the pandemic but now are increasing. The DOH State Epidemiologist says, that reinfections now account for about 10.2% of all new COVID cases in Hawaii.
Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
The deals last all the way through early February.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii starts tracking reinfections in hopes of managing new phase of COVID’s spread
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state recorded the first COVID reinfection in September 2020. Since then, reinfection has soared. State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said at least 10% of all COVID-19 cases last week occurred in people who had already had the virus. The Department of Health is now including reinfections...
963kklz.com
It Seems Like All People In Utah Do This
Have you ever noticed that, depending on what state you’re in, people tend to be more friendly and even “wave” at you for no reason? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found this out this morning about our neighbors to the north in the state of Utah!
KITV.com
Chinese company plans to sell off its entire Hawaii real estate portfolio by year's end
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Chinese company that has invested more than $650 million on hundreds of acres of land near or at the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu is planning to sell off all of its properties by the end of this year. Honolulu developer nixes deal with...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Here’s what an ukulele from the late 1800s sounds like
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ukulele has a distinct sound, but have you ever thought about how it would sound if it were to come from the late 1800s or early 1900s?. Shawn Yacavone is owner of Ukulele Friend, selling specialty vintage and custom ukulele. LISTEN:. He first became interested in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiipublicradio.org
Maui Humane Society in search of immediate foster homes
Maui Humane Society’s kennels have been over capacity for more than a year. The shelter is overcapacity due to the high surrender and stray intake rates that spiked because of the pandemic. Workers say there’s an especially large surge of dogs. Maui Humane Society has a kennel capacity...
PETS・
mauinow.com
Woman-owned business receives $250,000 loan from Office of Hawaiian Affairs
Flavors of Italy, a Native Hawaiian, woman-owned business, has been issued a $250,000 Hua Kanu loan through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Mālama Loans program. Desiree Kanae Loperfido, a Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiary, and her husband, chef Donato Loperfido, operates the business that imports and distributes alcohol and specializes in a wide range of wines and cheese.
Hawaii’s minimum wage goes up on Saturday
This marks the first increase since the minimum wage was set at $10.10 four years ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday. The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more. “These new...
deseret.com
The Senior Expo is Back and Better Than Ever!
The free Senior Expo is back and up to full speed for 2022. The annual Senior Expos are your opportunity to get answers and explore activities to empower seniors to live healthy lives with balanced wellbeing. We have assembled the best companies and brightest individuals in each location for the two-day events. This is a great opportunity for seniors to engage with each other and get to know some of the truly amazing experts in the senior services field. This is also an amazing opportunity for a one-stop-shop to learn about your Medicare options as open enrollment begins.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas rice producers give largest-ever donation to fight hunger
Thursday is National Rice Day, and Arkansas rice growers, millers and producers have donated a record amount of their crop to help fight hunger in the state. The state’s rice industry typically donates the first products of the harvest season to food banks, with this year’s donation to the Arkansas Foodbank coming in at 214,000 pounds or 1.6 million servings.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Some unvaccinated Hawaiian Air workers allowed to return while others told they can reapply
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting this Saturday, Hawaiian Airlines will no longer require its more than 7,000 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. And the carrier is welcoming back unvaccinated employees who chose to take a leave of absence. However, the new policy doesn’t benefit everyone. During the pandemic, Hawaiian...
Doctors seeking solutions for state’s physician shortage
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on the need for more healthcare workers in the state, meanwhile, doctors said the physician shortage is an issue that has been in need of solutions for many years now and they said the shortage will only deepen if more is not done to attract and retain […]
Comments / 0