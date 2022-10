Many places in Rocky Mountain National Park are at peak or starting to see peak fall colors. Three alpine lakes have easy, flat, accessible trails that take hikers past willows and aspens turning into vibrant shades of gold, yellow and orange. These include Lily Lake, Sprague Lake and Bear Lake, and the trail around each of these lakes is only 0.8 miles long.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO