ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Whisper it, but it was the folly of Brexit that paved the way for Truss’s crazy libertarian zeal

Some “plan for growth”. Millions face futures they neither deserved nor were prepared for, so suddenly has disaster hit. Mortgage payers will be unexpectedly hammered. All homeowners face a sharp fall in house prices in which most of their wealth is held. Worse, those dependent on functioning public services and benefits confront privation and even destitution.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy