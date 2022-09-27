Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
953wiki.com
News from Clifty Falls State Park
Clifty Falls State Park will be hosting its annual Clifty Falls of Fear weekend on Oct. 28-30. The weekend will kick off with a Haunted House from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night at Clifty Shelter. Admission will be $10 per person, cash only, and does not include the regular park entry fee.
953wiki.com
Country Music News from Saturday, October 1st, 2022
EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON.
953wiki.com
Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Declaring a Disaster Emergency for Three Indiana Counties
INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb today issued an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a disaster...
953wiki.com
S.R. 56 closure to move east for box culvert replacement in Switzerland County
Bridge over Lost Fork Creek to reopen following replacement. JEFFERSON/SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind.— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to reopen the S.R. 56 bridge over Lost Fork Creek as early as Monday, October 3, following a bridge replacement project that began in June in Jefferson County. The bridge is located just over eight miles east of U.S. 421 near Brooksburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
953wiki.com
COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF MADISON & JEFFERSON CO. AWARDS NEARLY $300,000 IN GRANTS
MADISON, IN –The Community Foundation of Madison and Jefferson County (CFMJC) awarded $298,328 in grants during their 2022 Competitive Grant Cycle. Grants were awarded to 21 nonprofit organizations that serve Jefferson County residents, and a wide variety of people will benefit through unique projects and initiatives. The annual competitive...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collison in Trimble County
MILTON, Ky. (September 30, 2022) – Early this morning at approximately 12:33 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 Campbellsburg received a 911 call in regards to a single vehicle collision on KY 36 in Trimble County. Kentucky State Police Troopers as well as other emergency personnel responded to the scene.
Comments / 0