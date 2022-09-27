ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

News from Clifty Falls State Park

Clifty Falls State Park will be hosting its annual Clifty Falls of Fear weekend on Oct. 28-30. The weekend will kick off with a Haunted House from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night at Clifty Shelter. Admission will be $10 per person, cash only, and does not include the regular park entry fee.
MADISON, IN
S.R. 56 closure to move east for box culvert replacement in Switzerland County

Bridge over Lost Fork Creek to reopen following replacement. JEFFERSON/SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind.— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to reopen the S.R. 56 bridge over Lost Fork Creek as early as Monday, October 3, following a bridge replacement project that began in June in Jefferson County. The bridge is located just over eight miles east of U.S. 421 near Brooksburg.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
Madison, IN
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collison in Trimble County

MILTON, Ky. (September 30, 2022) – Early this morning at approximately 12:33 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 Campbellsburg received a 911 call in regards to a single vehicle collision on KY 36 in Trimble County. Kentucky State Police Troopers as well as other emergency personnel responded to the scene.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY

