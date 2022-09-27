ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Jaguars Mailbag: Does the Defense Have the Pieces to Slow Down the Eagles?

View the original article to see embedded media. Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Picks & Predictions NFL Week 4

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Make it four huge games in a row for the Buccaneers as they host the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LV on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. Will the best of the new generation be able to gain some revenge on the greatest of all-time in this matchup?
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Two Must-Win Matchups for Packers Against Patriots

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have won 14 consecutive home games entering Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Lost in the fog of back-to-back playoff debacles, the Packers have dominated at Lambeau Field, whether the tundra was frozen or a lush green. Since 2000, only two teams have won at least 15 in a row at home: the Patriots, who did it three times, and the St. Louis Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Bucs prediction: Shifting Vegas line probably means this

TV: NBC (Ch. 41), KCFX (101.1 FM) The line swung from Chiefs favored by 2 1/2 to a pick ‘em late in the week, and health appears to be the biggest reason. Tampa Bay could add back three receivers following last weekend’s 14-12 loss to Green Bay, as Mike Evans returns from suspension and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones rejoined practice this past week off injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
College Football HQ

Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Stat Shocker: Patriots Lead NFL in Major Category Through Week 3

Consistency has evaded the New England Patriots in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but one group has managed to avoid the wheel-spinning toil and drudgery. Through three weeks, the Patriots rushing attack headlined by the dual power unit of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson leads the league in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, coming in at 24.1 percent per Football Outsiders.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Kickers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
Wichita Eagle

Kyle Shanahan Explains how Bobby Turner will Help the 49ers

Kyle Shanahan and Bobby Turner have coached together since 2010, with brief haituses in 2014 and 2022. Turner is an all-time great running backs coach who stepped away from the 49ers in March to have surgeries. Now he's healthy, and this week he returned to the 49ers. And when he and Shanahan work together, the two almost always produce quality running games.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Wilson Demystifies Broncos’ Closed-Door Offensive Meetings

If the Denver Broncos offense is ever going to start clicking, the players have to be diligent in searching for the answers to the problems plaguing the unit. Leading the Broncos' offensive brainstorm is quarterback Russell Wilson, who readily accepts his role as the go-to guy for new ideas. Wilson...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

TCU Athletics Adding Seven Members to Hall of Fame on Thursday

TCU will induct seven new members into the Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday. The 54th class includes athletes from baseball, football, track and field, and swimming and a Special Contributor category. The 2022 Hall of Fame class will also be recognized at TCU’s home football game against Oklahoma on...
FORT WORTH, TX
Wichita Eagle

Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Cardinals Game

TE Ian Thomas (ankle) - NO GAME STATUS. CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

My Two Cents: Here’s Why This Guardians Has Been So Rewarding

I think one of the things that has made this journey toward an A.L. Central title for the first time since 2018 and a post-season berth so rewarding is the fact that the Guardians went out and truly earned in. Sometimes teams win races by virtue of other teams falling...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy