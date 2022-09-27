Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
Related
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Bengals Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls After Win Over Dolphins, Team Celebrates in Locker Room
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday night to improve to 2-2 on the season. Zac Taylor handed out three game balls. Watch their postgame celebration below. For more on the win, go here. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews,...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars Mailbag: Does the Defense Have the Pieces to Slow Down the Eagles?
View the original article to see embedded media. Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week...
Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Picks & Predictions NFL Week 4
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Make it four huge games in a row for the Buccaneers as they host the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LV on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. Will the best of the new generation be able to gain some revenge on the greatest of all-time in this matchup?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
Two Must-Win Matchups for Packers Against Patriots
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have won 14 consecutive home games entering Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Lost in the fog of back-to-back playoff debacles, the Packers have dominated at Lambeau Field, whether the tundra was frozen or a lush green. Since 2000, only two teams have won at least 15 in a row at home: the Patriots, who did it three times, and the St. Louis Rams.
Wichita Eagle
Bears Injury Report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson Out
The Bears will take on the New York Giants without running back David Montgomery and cornerback Jaylon Johnson due to injuries that kept both off the practice field all week. Johnson has a quad injury and Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in last week's game and both have been ruled out for the game. Johnson missed last week's game, as well.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Injury Update: Are Any Offensive Linemen Healthy for Dallas?
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are a long way from the hopeful optimism that grew from their Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since that home victory, the Commanders have dropped two in a row. A road game against the Detroit Lions, and a home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend.
Wichita Eagle
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Game
Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'27-15 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- First question, of course, deals with Tua and his condition and says everybody was excited...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Bucs prediction: Shifting Vegas line probably means this
TV: NBC (Ch. 41), KCFX (101.1 FM) The line swung from Chiefs favored by 2 1/2 to a pick ‘em late in the week, and health appears to be the biggest reason. Tampa Bay could add back three receivers following last weekend’s 14-12 loss to Green Bay, as Mike Evans returns from suspension and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones rejoined practice this past week off injuries.
Wichita Eagle
Colts’ Shaquille Leonard Upgraded to Questionable, Julian Blackmon Ruled Out vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts could be getting a big lift on the defensive side of the ball soon as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard will be listed as questionable ahead of the Colts' Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Per head coach Frank Reich, the...
Wichita Eagle
Kyle Shanahan Explains how Bobby Turner will Help the 49ers
Kyle Shanahan and Bobby Turner have coached together since 2010, with brief haituses in 2014 and 2022. Turner is an all-time great running backs coach who stepped away from the 49ers in March to have surgeries. Now he's healthy, and this week he returned to the 49ers. And when he and Shanahan work together, the two almost always produce quality running games.
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Georgia and Mizzou Players Get Chippy During Warmups
With kickoff now thirty minutes away, a video is circulating around social media of an encounter between Georgia and Missouri players during warmups. Seen in the video for Georgia were defensive linemen Jalen Carter, Tramel Walthour, and Nazir Stackhouse. The three Bulldogs were engaged in trash talk with a group of Tigers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
Why did Kansas City Chiefs attempt fake field goal? Special teams coach explains
Dave Toub took a few steps into the Chiefs media room Thursday, then jokingly retreated toward a backdrop once seeing reporters. “Is this the firing squad?” Toub said with a half-smile. The Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator knew the difficult questions were coming — and rightfully so.
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Linebackers Drew Sanders, Bumper Pool After Loss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' defense gave up too many big plays against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday afternoon and you can watch the complete press conference with linebackers Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool after a 49-26 loss at Razorback Stadium. HOGS FEED:. PITTMAN TO SPEND SATURDAY TRYING TO CAPTURE...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Saints Predictions, Spread: Who Wins in London?
The Vikings and Saints are in London for the NFL's first international series game of 2022. It'll be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kickoff at 8:30 a.m. central time (2:30 p.m. local time). The 2-1 Vikings are 3-point favorites as they look for their second consecutive victory. The 1-2 Saints, with backup Andy Dalton in at quarterback, are hoping to get back to .500 with a victory.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Boone Details Plan For Matt Carpenter’s Return From Foot Fracture
NEW YORK — Matt Carpenter was among the Yankees taking batting practice on the field at Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon, starting with some light hacks before cutting loose in his final few rounds, swatting home runs into the right-field bleachers. The Yankees were always hopefulthat Carpenter would be...
Wichita Eagle
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Thursday Night Football Matchup Against Miami Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Dolphins tonight on Thursday Night Football. It's their first primetime game of the 2022 season. The Bengals are favored in the matchup, but they've also been the betting favorite in each of their first three games. Cincinnati enters with a 1-2 record. Miami is 3-0 and the only undefeated team remaining in the AFC.
Wichita Eagle
Yankees’ Zack Britton Leaves Game With Apparent Injury
NEW YORK — Yankees reliever Zack Britton exited Friday night's game against the Orioles with an apparent injury after throwing a wild sinker in the sixth inning. The left-hander motioned to the dugout instantly after throwing a pitch to the backstop that allowed a run to score, his ninth pitch since coming in from the bullpen.
Wichita Eagle
TCU Athletics Adding Seven Members to Hall of Fame on Thursday
TCU will induct seven new members into the Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday. The 54th class includes athletes from baseball, football, track and field, and swimming and a Special Contributor category. The 2022 Hall of Fame class will also be recognized at TCU’s home football game against Oklahoma on...
Wichita Eagle
Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Cardinals Game
TE Ian Thomas (ankle) - NO GAME STATUS. CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles) - QUESTIONABLE. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered...
Comments / 0