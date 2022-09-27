Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical plants in Europe don’t need ice cubes – whatever social media might say
About 10 years ago, I went to a truly amazing horticultural show just outside Amsterdam. It was an exhibition by the very best houseplant growers of their newest creations all displayed on ultra-glossy stands. Right at the centre of the event space was what looked like an enormous music video set with theatrically oversized 1950s-style fridges on podiums. Between these were huge faux ice sculptures, and metre-high martini glasses filled to the brim with plastic ice cubes, all in Miami Vice lighting in shades of pink and blue. You might wonder what this all had to do with horticulture, until I explain that pouring out of all these props were the most immaculate Phalaenopsis orchids with a giant neon sign saying: “Just add ice”. The idea was that the easiest way to water orchids is to simply add three ice cubes to their pot once a week and presumably, by extension, demonstrating how simple these plants were to care for.
Observer
Marie Kondo’s Decluttering Mission Starts With Japanese Culture
This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox. Marie Kondo is a Japanese tidying expert most known for asking “does this item spark joy” when organizing homes. Her first fanbase was an in-person one, based on her consulting business in Japan. Then, her audience expanded globally after her first book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, was translated into 44 languages and became a New York Times best-seller. Now, her audience follows her online. She currently has 4 million Instagram followers and two Netflix television shows.
Comments / 0