Lionel Messi ‘to LEAVE PSG on free transfer in summer with Argentina star to refuse new contract offers’

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
 4 days ago

LIONEL MESSI will leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next summer, according to reports.

The Argentine hero signed a two-year deal with the French giants in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PblqL_0iC4adSZ00
Lionel Messi could leave PSG as a free agent when his contract expires in the summer Credit: Getty

However, according to Beteve in Spain via Miquel Blazquez, he plans to refuse any new contract offers with the Ligue 1 champions.

And that would mean Messi would become a free agent at the end of the season.

Messi, 35, endured a tough first season at the Parc des Princes - despite winning the title.

He scored just six league goals in his lowest tally since becoming a Barcelona regular in 2005-06.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has already managed four in eight appearances this term as Christophe Galtier's side sit two points clear at the top of the table.

After scoring a sublime chip on international duty last weekend, Messi revealed he was finally enjoying his football again after his struggles.

The ex-Barcelona captain said: “I feel good, I feel different from last year. I knew it was going to be like this.

“I’m more comfortable with the club, the dressing room, my teammates, the game.

“I feel very good again, so I’m starting to enjoy it again.”

Messi was even linked with a move back to Barcelona last season but SunSport understands he has always wanted to honour his two-year deal with PSG so would stay until at least 2023.

But now the Catalan giants will surely try and do all they can to lure their record-breaking former forward back to the Nou Camp on a free.

Messi left Barcelona in emotional scenes as his contract expired and the club could not afford to give him a new deal.

The player was willing to take a huge pay cut to stay but employment law in Spain combined with LaLiga financial regulations prevented any extension from being possible.

