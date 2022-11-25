ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You season 4: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

By Lucy Buglass
You season 4 is on its way where we'll see Joe in an entirely new setting, following the dramatic events of the previous instalment. He'll be taking on a new identity and trying to move on, hoping to bury his past for good.

News of another season was confirmed during Netflix's TUDUM event , and some first-look posters emerged soon after, with Joe jetting off to London where he'll be posing as a professor, under the name Jonathan Moore.

Season 4 of the popular thriller series also sees a new cast joining the line-up, as Joe is leaving his former lives behind, where he went on a crime spree in New York and Los Angeles. We can only imagine he'll be back to his usual ways pretty quickly when he lands in London.

Speaking about the upcoming season, showrunner Sera Gamble said: "We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past three seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4."

Here's everything you need to know...

You season 4 release date

The season 4 release will be split into two parts, with the first half arriving on Netflix on February 9, 2023 and the second arriving a month later on March 9. So not long to wait now!

You season 4 plot

You season 4 looks like it's set to start off fairly calmly, with Joe taking on a new identity as Professor Jonathan Moore in London, but how long is this normal life going to last? If we know Joe, probably not that long.

The previous season had a crazy finale, even by You 's standards, as fans were horrified when Joe murdered his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti), abandoned their baby, faked his own death, baked his own toe into a pie in order to pin his death on Love, then set his house in the California suburbs on fire, so how can Joe possibly get any more unhinged than this? Something tells us he will!

We don't have exact plot details for what Joe aka Jonathan will be up to in London, but no doubt he'll find another subject pretty soon, as over the past few years we've seen him obsessing over a number of women, with very grisly results. We'll have to wait and see...

You season 4 cast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gY3UV_0iC4aTaB00

Charlotte Ritchie joins the cast of You season 4. (Image credit: (C) Monumental Television)

As mentioned above, there's a brand new cast for You season 4 who will encounter Joe in his new life. Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie will play a role called Kate, with not much known about her other than the fact she's been described as an "icy bitch".

Other cast includes former EastEnders star Tilly Keeper and Euphoria star Lukas Gage, with further casting to be confirmed.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a new trailer for You season 4 has dropped which sees Joe Goldberg introducing himself as Professor Jonathan, and he's got a typically creepy monologue to go with it.

In it, he says: "This time around, I’m focusing on academia and instruction, while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional.

"I made time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues. Unfortunately, with friends in high places, then usually come others attempting to climb that social ladder. So, they end up falling – or shall I say pushed – to their social death. The question, by who?"

