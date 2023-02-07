You season 4: part 2 trailer, release date, cast, plot and everything we know

You season 4 is on its way where we'll see Joe in an entirely new setting, following the dramatic events of the previous instalment. He'll be taking on a new identity and trying to move on, hoping to bury his past for good.

News of another season was confirmed during Netflix's TUDUM event , and some first-look posters emerged soon after, with Joe jetting off to London where he'll be posing as a professor, under the name Jonathan Moore.

Season 4 of the popular thriller series also sees a new cast joining the line-up, as Joe is leaving his former lives behind, where he went on a crime spree in New York and Los Angeles. We can only imagine he'll be back to his usual ways pretty quickly when he lands in London.

Speaking about the upcoming season, showrunner Sera Gamble said: "We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past three seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4."

The season 4 release will be split into two parts, with the first half arriving on Netflix on February 9, 2023 and the second arriving a month later on March 9. So not long to wait now!

You season 4 plot

You season 4 looks like it's set to start off fairly calmly, with Joe taking on a new identity as Professor Jonathan Moore in London, but how long is this normal life going to last? If we know Joe, probably not that long.

The previous season had a crazy finale, even by You 's standards, as fans were horrified when Joe murdered his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti), abandoned their baby, faked his own death, baked his own toe into a pie in order to pin his death on Love, then set his house in the California suburbs on fire, so how can Joe possibly get any more unhinged than this? Something tells us he will!

We don't have exact plot details for what Joe aka Jonathan will be up to in London, but no doubt he'll find another subject pretty soon, as over the past few years we've seen him obsessing over a number of women, with very grisly results. We'll have to wait and see...

You season 4 cast

Charlotte Ritchie joins the cast of You season 4. (Image credit: (C) Monumental Television)

As mentioned above, there's a brand new cast for You season 4 who will encounter Joe in his new life. Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie plays role called Kate, who is asuspicious gallery manager

Other cast includes former EastEnders star Tilly Keeper as socialite Lady Phoebe, Ackley Bridge ' s Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia Farran and Stephen Hagan as Malcolm.

We also know that Tati Gabrielle is back as Marienne Bellamy, one of Joe's obsessions from season 3.

We now have a character teaser video which you can watch below...

Is there a trailer?

After we got our first look as Joe and his new persona as Professor Jonathan in a previous date announcement teaser, the official trailer for You season 4 is here. In it we see that Joe is trying to put some of his old habits to rest, but that is harder than he thinks. Especially when someone appears to be stalking him this time.

Watch the You season 4 official trailer and the teaser trailer directly below:

And we now have a second trailer too, where you can see what's coming up in the second part of You season 4 following the carnage of the first. Something tells us we haven't seen anything yet...