ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Uber drivers raise alarm about ‘being used as drug mules’, new report reveals

By Jona Jaupi
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hPFWL_0iC4aHEh00

UBER drivers have concerns they are being used as 'drug mules' by criminal customers, a new report has found.

Uber Connect allows users to request drivers for transporting their package to a person waiting at a designated dropoff location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S5dQo_0iC4aHEh00
Uber drivers have concerns they are being used as 'drug mules' by criminal customers, a new report has found. Credit: Uber

Now six drivers have expressed to NBC News that they are concerned with customers using them to transport illegal drugs.

And because Uber prohibits drivers from tampering with packages, it's hard to know what's inside – and more importantly, what to do.

One driver, Kyle Brock, told NBC he was driving for Uber in Mesa, Arizona, when he had to deliver a package between motels at 1 a.m.

"The package was just a grocery bag with the most random and worthless stuff in it," he said.

Inside the package were a pen, candy, and a small box wrapped with an excessive amount of tape – Brocker guessed this was likely drugs.

"I dropped off the package with quite a bit of dread," he said, adding that a nervous-looking person accepted the bag.

A second driver from Tampa, Florida told NBC that he took a package to a police station after believing it to be drugs.

"All I could see inside was one little baggy that had two crystallized forms in there," the driver told the outlet.

"Immediately, I assumed it was some kind of narcotic."

However, because users can track drivers' routes, reporting packages to the police can potentially be dangerous for some drivers.

"I had my head on a swivel because this person can see that I’ve diverted from the route, and if they know the area — which isn’t very far from their house — they can see I’m sitting outside the substation," the driver said.

"Do we choose morality, or do we choose our safety? You have to choose your safety," another driver in Miami said.

"They have everything but your last name."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VT2tT_0iC4aHEh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPj13_0iC4aHEh00

In response to NBC's report, Uber said: "When we receive this type of report, our global safety team investigates and may take actions ranging from deactivating the relevant account to reporting the issue to law enforcement.

"The misuse of shipping and transportation platforms to deliver illicit drugs is an industry-wide issue, and we will continue partnering with law enforcement to address it."

Comments / 23

Timothy Neufarth
4d ago

This is old news not new news all Uber has to do is add to the app a check box for the sender to check stating that the package does not contain any illegal substance. And if the drive was to be stopped they show the office the trip ticket and then they go after the sender and besides if the driver is stopped it’s because more than likely the send is being watched anyway

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Nurse reached speeds of 130mph before crash killing five, court hears

Los Angeles nurse Nicole Linton has been accused of having travelled at speeds of 130mph before killing five people at a busy intersection, a court has reportedly heard. Authorities had said the 37-year-old was driving at 90mph when she killed five people – including a woman who was eight months pregnant – in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles last month, police said.However, a court heard on Friday that Ms Linton had driven up to 130mph when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz, The Los Angeles Times reported.Citing the latest court filing in the case, the report said the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Professional Bull Rider Ouncie Mitchell Dead at 27 After Girlfriend Allegedly Shot Him After Event

LaShawn Denise Bagley was arrested on suspicion of murder A professional bull rider was fatally shot in what police are calling a domestic-violence related homicide. The Salt Lake Police Department arrested 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley on suspicion of murder in the death of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who was known in bull riding circles as Ouncie Mitchell. Allen, 27, was found with "at least one gunshot wound" outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City around 12:06 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Allen came...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
State
Florida State
City
Miami, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
Daily Mail

Teenage 'rape victim' is rescued from kidnap ordeal after secretly using a tracking app on her smart phone to reveal her location in Georgia

A teenager who was allegedly kidnapped and raped was rescued by police after she secretly used a tracking app on her smartphone to reveal her location in Georgia. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint by Dalton Ramsey, 28, after he convinced the teenager to meet him by offering to drive her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, police said.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Nbc News
Fox News

Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges

An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
FARGO, ND
The Independent

Ohio woman faces charges after losing second baby to co-sleeping death

An Ohio woman faces charges after she lost her second child in a co-sleeping death, according to authorities.Officials in Cincinnati say that Brooke Hunter’s six-week-old infant died in June as a result of co-sleeping, one year after her first child died in the same way.The Hamilton County Prosector’s Office says that Ms Hunter had been warned about the dangers of the practice after the death of her first child.Prosecutors say that because Ms Hunter was warned of the dangers of co-sleeping, the death of her second child is considered a homicide, reports WXIX.A grand jury indicted Ms Hunter on Wednesday...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber
Daily Mail

Missing girl, 14, and man, 18, are found shot dead in hail of bullets as cops hunt mystery person seen in car with them shortly beforehand: Grieving family demand answers from cops - and say 'who is strong enough to carry two bodies and dump them?'

Two high school students were found shot dead two miles from one of their homes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, who were good friends, were reported missing this weekend. They were found dead on Sunday in western Orange County around 3pm near the intersection of Buckthorn and Yarbrough...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Daily Mail

Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off

A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Construction Boss’ Daughter Posed as Black Woman to Get Millions in Army Contracts, Feds Say

A Milwaukee-area construction contractor providing services to the U.S. Army and other government entities is being investigated for having his “blond, blue-eyed daughter” pose as a Black woman to try and get contracts set aside for “socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” alleges a search warrant application unsealed Tuesday and reviewed by The Daily Beast. Platt Construction was not eligible for the jobs, and bids from owner Richard Platt’s daughter Nicole, who the feds say has a background in dance and theater, not construction, were rejected several times for various technical reasons. But the Platts eventually got some $7 million in Army contracts after they allegedly set up a shell company in a local barbershop, claiming a special carveout for businesses in “historically underutilized” areas. In March, federal prosecutors asked for the case filings to be kept sealed for a six-month period, which would “allow the government to complete its investigation, at which time the government anticipates that appropriate criminal charges can be brought against the targets of this investigation.” No charges were listed on the federal docket as of Tuesday afternoon, and the pair do not have legal representation listed in court records.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
781K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy