The Spice Girls are BACK- and Victoria too! Band to release special edition of Spiceworld album featuring previously unreleased tracks to mark 25 years since their second album

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Spice Girls are set to release a special edition of their multi-million selling second album Spiceworld to mark 25 years since it hit the charts.

The album was initially released back in November 1997 and featured some of the girl group's biggest tracks including Too Much, Spice Up Your Life and Stop.

And fans are in for an extra treat as to celebrate the anniversary, they'll be able to get their hands on the expanded edition which features previously unreleased live tracks and an unheard original demo recording of the song Step To Me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N49wV_0iC4aGLy00
Girl Power: The Spice Girls are set to release a special edition of their multi-million selling second album Spiceworld to mark 25 years since it hit the charts (pictured in the original album campaign from 1997)

The girls curated the album themselves and the record included a plethora of favourite tracks and B-Sides, in addition to unreleased recordings from Virgin Records archive.

Speaking of their milestone anniversary, the Spice Girls said: 'The ‘Spiceworld ’era was such a fun time for us; we’d just had a number one album with Spice, we were travelling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie!

'Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGzJz_0iC4aGLy00
Nostalgia: The album was initially released back in November 1997 and featured some of the girl group's biggest tracks including Too Much, Spice Up Your Life and Stop (pictured in 1997)

SPICEWORLD 25 will be available on several formats, including a 2CD/hardback book package, as well as vinyl and cassette versions.

It will include fan favourite Step To Me, which was originally the soundtrack of a soft drinks campaign starring the girls back in 1997.

While the special album will also include a 15-minute megamix, called Spice Girls Party Mix, of the bands biggest hits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209xqd_0iC4aGLy00
Yes! To celebrate the anniversary, fans will be able to get their hands on the expanded edition which features previously unreleased live tracks and an unheard original demo recording of the song Step To Me
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Yj5D_0iC4aGLy00
Album: The girls curated the album themselves and the record included a plethora of favourite tracks and B-Sides, in addition to unreleased recordings from Virgin Records archive

The 25th anniversary album release follows the reports that the Spice Girls are set to headline Glastonbury next year.

Music industry sources say talks are well advanced, prompting the question of whether Victoria Beckham – Posh Spice – will join in the Worthy Farm mudfest next year.

Melanie Chisholm – known better as Sporty Spice – strongly hinted at her book launch at London’s Ivy Club last week that despite insisting she would never sing to a crowd again, Mrs Beckham, 48, would not turn down the chance to star on the Pyramid stage.

The fashion designer has repeatedly snubbed band reunions and the last time she performed with them was at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4byb2h_0iC4aGLy00
Can't believe it: Speaking of their milestone anniversary, the Spice Girls said: 'Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvWwF_0iC4aGLy00
What a treat: SPICEWORLD 25 will be available on several formats, including a 2CD/hardback book package, as well as vinyl and cassette versions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PZ3Q_0iC4aGLy00
Girl band: It will include fan favourite Step To Me, which was originally the soundtrack of a soft drinks campaign starring the girls back in 1997

A source said: ‘The negotiations are ongoing but they have reached a stage where things are really looking likely, with or without Victoria. The Spice Girls are not a band to typically perform at Glastonbury but they are legendary and it will be so much fun.’

Those who know Mrs Beckham well say she has resisted joining any reunions, including the 2019 tour, because she thought it might affect the reputation of her fashion label. She has also been fed up with her voice being scrutinised.

But friends say that as she nears 50, she no longer cares what people think about her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6kdZ_0iC4aGLy00
Comeback: The 25th anniversary album release follows the reports that the Spice Girls are set to headline Glastonbury next year 

She also faces pressure from husband David, who loves Glastonbury – so much so that the pair went there as part of their 20th wedding anniversary celebrations in 2019.

The Say You'll Be There singers formed in 1994 and went on to become the best-selling girl group of all time, but Geri Horner suddenly left the band in 1998 and the remaining members went their separate ways in 2000.

All five members reunited for a string of arena shows in 2007 and they got back together again to play at 13 stadiums across the UK in 2019, with the exception of Victoria, who declined to take part in a second reunion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUgA1_0iC4aGLy00
Could it be? Victoria Beckham has repeatedly snubbed band reunions and the last time she performed with them was at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics (pictured)

SPICE GIRLS DELUXE EDITION TRACKLIST

  1. Spice Up Your Life
  2. Stop
  3. Too Much
  4. Saturday Night Divas
  5. Never Give Up On The Good Times
  6. Move Over
  7. Do It
  8. Denying
  9. Viva Forever
  10. The Lady Is A Vamp
  11. Step To Me (7” Mix)
  12. Outer Space Girls
  13. Walk Of Life
  14. Step To Me (Demo Version)*
  15. Too Much (Live In Toronto, July 1998)*
  16. Stop (Live In Madrid, March 1998)*
  17. Move Over (Live In Istanbul, October 1997)
  18. Spice Up Your Life (Live In Arnhem, March 1998)*
  19. Viva Forever (Live In Manchester, April 1998)*
  20. Spice Up Your Life (Morales Radio Mix)
  21. Stop (Morales Remix Edit)
  22. Too Much (SoulShock & Karlin Remix)
  23. Viva Forever (John Themis Ambient Mix)*
  24. Step To Me (Extended Mix)
  25. Spice Girls Party Mix*

Comments / 0

