Jill Scott Joins Alicia Keys For Final Tour Stop In Nashville

Alicia Keys and Jill Scott hit the stage together in Nashville. Photo Credit: Adriane Mason Instagram

Alicia Keys wrapped up the most recent run of The Alicia + Keys World Tour in Nashville Saturday, and was joined by fellow R&B songstress Jill Scott as she concluded the jaunt in Music City.

“Congratulations @aliciakeys on your last night of this run!!! ❤️#Nashvillewasamazing,” Scott, 50, captioned an Instagram snap of the duo onstage together, smiling wide for the crowd.

The night brought about the pair’s first performance of Keys’ song dedicated to the Philly songstress entitled “Jill Scott.” The ladies also performed Scott’s classic track “The Way” from her 2000 debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?

Scott hasn’t been the only guest to hit the stage with the 41-year-old “Empire State of Mind” artist, as Rep. Stacey Abrams — currently running for Georgia governor — joined the singer onstage during her Atlanta tour stop just days prior.

“@staceyabrams you’re a SUPERWOMAN !! You’re a reminder that we OWN our power! Thank you for everything you do and for joining us last night in Atlanta!??,” Keys captioned an Instagram snap of the pair together.

While Keys welcomed Scott and Abrams to the tour, one fan got a little too close for comfort during a recent stop in Vancouver, kissing the “Fallin'” artist unexpectedly as she made her way through the crowd to the stage.

“Trust me, I was like what the F–K!!!!!!!! Don’t she know what time it is???” Keys wrote in response to the smooch going viral, referencing the current spread of COVID-19 and monkeypox.

In November, Keys is scheduled to present music industry legend Clive Davis — who signed Keys to J Records in 2000 — with the 2022 Portrait of a Nation award.