Read full article on original website
Related
Whitmer announces student loan relief will not be treated as taxable income
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced that student loan relief would not be treated as taxable income in Michigan.
abc12.com
Lawmakers approve statement on parental rights in Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers approved a measure that reaffirms parents' rights to "direct the care, teaching and education" of their children in schools. House Bill 5703 passed the Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Wednesday with a requirement for public schools to prominently post the statement in administration offices, school board meeting rooms and other locations.
UpNorthLive.com
Student loan relief will be tax-free in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michiganders will not have to pay state or federal taxes on federal loan forgiveness. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that student loan relief would not be treated as taxable income. Approximately 1.4 million Michiganders eligible for relief will not owe any state taxes for receiving benefits...
WKHM
Legislation Stalled in The Michigan Senate for Over a Year Would Guarantee Insurance Companies Count All “Copays” Towards Deductible
Patients from across Michigan, and Michigan’s leading patient advocacy organizations, are sharing their personal stories and asking member so the Michigan State Senate to join them in backing legislation that will guarantee insurance companies count all payments made by or on behalf of Michiganders. House Bill 4353, championed by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dixon proposes bill to regulate transgender athletes
Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee for Michigan governor, was in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon to unveil a new proposal that she says would “protect women’s sports.”
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
Michigan Health terminated physician assistant for religious beliefs, lawyer says: 'Serious injustice'
Lawyers for a physician assistant in Michigan are demanding she be reinstated after she was allegedly terminated because of her religious objections to transgender procedures.
Michigan Department of Corrections announces reduction of prisoner phone rates
The Michigan Department of Corrections has announced a reduction of prisoner phone rates by nearly 40%. The phone rate will now be 8.7 cents per minute.
RELATED PEOPLE
See SAT scores for every Michigan school district
A cluster of school districts in metro Detroit have some of the highest average SAT scores in Michigan, although there are strong districts sprinkled throughout the state. Michigan has released its 2021-22 SAT scores for schools and districts – including overall scores, math scores and the evidence-based reading and writing scores. The average score in Michigan was 959.9, with 28.1% of students meeting all college readiness benchmarks.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Companies leaving Michigan with PFAS will ‘pay the price’ AG says in new lawsuit
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing an out-of-state company for PFAS contamination left behind in West Michigan. Nessel filed a lawsuit against FKI Hardware, Inc. on Thursday after contamination was found at multiple properties in West and Southwest Michigan. FKI Hardware is the successor to the former Keeler Brass, owner of the former Keeler Die Cast company in Grand Rapids.
abc12.com
Michigan auto insurance catastrophic claims fee increases 42%
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The annual auto insurance assessment from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association will increase for policies renewing after July 1, 2023. The association approved a 42% increase in its assessment for drivers who select unlimited personal injury protection. That rate will increase from $86 per year to $122 next summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan House Appropriations Committee chair steps down over spending bill
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Representative Thomas Albert, R-Lowel, announced Wednesday morning that he has stepped down as the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, saying he cannot support a supplemental budget measure that is before the Legislature. Albert's resignation came weeks after he voiced opposition to any further spending ahead...
abc12.com
State budget disagreement leads to shakeup for Michigan Republicans
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A disagreement over additional state spending ended with a shakeup among Michigan Republican legislative leaders. Thomas Albert resigned from his position as House Appropriations Committee chairman and indicated he will vote against a supplemental budget that commits Michigan to more spending six weeks before the Nov. 8 elections.
Videos claim illegal ballot dropping but Michigan election guidance explains practices
Dramatic music plays over two videos posted earlier this month, as surveillance footage shows people in Detroit placing stacks of absentee ballot envelopes inside drop boxes before the 2020 election. The stacks range from a few ballots to dozens, says the organizations behind these videos, alleging the footage is proof...
UpNorthLive.com
Lawmakers strike deal allowing preprocessing of absentee ballots in time for midterm
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan should be able to learn the winners of its elections sooner on election night, thanks to a major agreement between state legislators and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office. Lawmakers in the House and Senate said they hoped to restore voters' confidence in elections because of an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
Some Michigan businesses drop college requirement to combat worker shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To fight back against the ongoing worker shortage, some businesses in Michigan said they will no longer require employees to have a college degree. It’s a growing trend with the idea being that skill outweighs a traditional college degree. 65% of employers are struggling to...
abc12.com
New vehicle buyers in Michigan would get full rebates under bill
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would give new vehicle buyers the full discount from dealers. The Michigan Senate approved House Bills 4939 and 4940 to remove the 6% state sales tax on rebates for new vehicles. Buyers currently have to pay a sales tax amount based on the full price before any manufacturer rebates.
Michigan lawmakers want regulations on car sharing industry
(CBS DETROIT) Michigan lawmakers want to set some rules around a growing industry within the transportation sector. "Peer-To-Peer Car Sharing" lets people rent out their cars through an app, and it's usually less expensive than a traditional rental company. But some feel that proposed legislation will increase costs. Each week a dozen or so people get into one of Lavell Riddle's cars that he rents out on the "Turo" app."During the week, it's usually ranging from 60 to about $75. On a weekend, around $75 to up to $100, depending on the season," Riddle told CBS...
95.3 MNC
Less than one week left to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit
Qualified homeowners or renters have less than a week to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the credit to help pay their energy bills, but applications are due on or before Friday. The state Treasury...
Comments / 0