Michigan State

abc12.com

Lawmakers approve statement on parental rights in Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers approved a measure that reaffirms parents' rights to "direct the care, teaching and education" of their children in schools. House Bill 5703 passed the Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Wednesday with a requirement for public schools to prominently post the statement in administration offices, school board meeting rooms and other locations.
UpNorthLive.com

Student loan relief will be tax-free in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michiganders will not have to pay state or federal taxes on federal loan forgiveness. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that student loan relief would not be treated as taxable income. Approximately 1.4 million Michiganders eligible for relief will not owe any state taxes for receiving benefits...
WKHM

Legislation Stalled in The Michigan Senate for Over a Year Would Guarantee Insurance Companies Count All “Copays” Towards Deductible

Patients from across Michigan, and Michigan’s leading patient advocacy organizations, are sharing their personal stories and asking member so the Michigan State Senate to join them in backing legislation that will guarantee insurance companies count all payments made by or on behalf of Michiganders. House Bill 4353, championed by...
The Grand Rapids Press

See SAT scores for every Michigan school district

A cluster of school districts in metro Detroit have some of the highest average SAT scores in Michigan, although there are strong districts sprinkled throughout the state. Michigan has released its 2021-22 SAT scores for schools and districts – including overall scores, math scores and the evidence-based reading and writing scores. The average score in Michigan was 959.9, with 28.1% of students meeting all college readiness benchmarks.
The Ann Arbor News

Companies leaving Michigan with PFAS will ‘pay the price’ AG says in new lawsuit

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing an out-of-state company for PFAS contamination left behind in West Michigan. Nessel filed a lawsuit against FKI Hardware, Inc. on Thursday after contamination was found at multiple properties in West and Southwest Michigan. FKI Hardware is the successor to the former Keeler Brass, owner of the former Keeler Die Cast company in Grand Rapids.
abc12.com

Michigan auto insurance catastrophic claims fee increases 42%

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The annual auto insurance assessment from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association will increase for policies renewing after July 1, 2023. The association approved a 42% increase in its assessment for drivers who select unlimited personal injury protection. That rate will increase from $86 per year to $122 next summer.
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan House Appropriations Committee chair steps down over spending bill

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Representative Thomas Albert, R-Lowel, announced Wednesday morning that he has stepped down as the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, saying he cannot support a supplemental budget measure that is before the Legislature. Albert's resignation came weeks after he voiced opposition to any further spending ahead...
abc12.com

State budget disagreement leads to shakeup for Michigan Republicans

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A disagreement over additional state spending ended with a shakeup among Michigan Republican legislative leaders. Thomas Albert resigned from his position as House Appropriations Committee chairman and indicated he will vote against a supplemental budget that commits Michigan to more spending six weeks before the Nov. 8 elections.
abc12.com

New vehicle buyers in Michigan would get full rebates under bill

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would give new vehicle buyers the full discount from dealers. The Michigan Senate approved House Bills 4939 and 4940 to remove the 6% state sales tax on rebates for new vehicles. Buyers currently have to pay a sales tax amount based on the full price before any manufacturer rebates.
CBS Detroit

Michigan lawmakers want regulations on car sharing industry

(CBS DETROIT) Michigan lawmakers want to set some rules around a growing industry within the transportation sector. "Peer-To-Peer Car Sharing" lets people rent out their cars through an app, and it's usually less expensive than a traditional rental company. But some feel that proposed legislation will increase costs. Each week a dozen or so people get into one of Lavell Riddle's cars that he rents out on the "Turo" app."During the week, it's usually ranging from 60 to about $75. On a weekend, around $75 to up to $100, depending on the season," Riddle told CBS...
95.3 MNC

Less than one week left to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit

Qualified homeowners or renters have less than a week to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit. Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the credit to help pay their energy bills, but applications are due on or before Friday. The state Treasury...

