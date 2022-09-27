ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio minimum wage set to increase in 2023

Ohio's minimum wage will be increasing at the start of 2023. Effective January 1, 2023, Ohio's minimum wage will increase by 80 cents for non-tipped employees from $9.30 per hour to $10.10 per hour. The minimum wage for tipped employees will increase by 40 cents from $4.65 per hour to...
Morning Rundown

People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida. Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people. Locals who moved to Florida weathering Hurricane Ian.
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north

SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were...
Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville

A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
