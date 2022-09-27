ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painted Post man arrested for assaulting student cashier

By Carl Aldinger
 4 days ago

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been arrested for assaulting a student cashier at a grocery store and endangering a child, according to police.

Emmet Kane, 28, was arrested by New York State Police on September 26 for the incident that took place a day earlier. Police said that Kane was at the Tops Market in Corning and became frustrated with the speed of the clerk at the checkout.

Brothers sentenced for 2020 West Elmira home invasion

NYSP said Kane assaulted the clerk, who was a high school student.

Kane was charged with 3rd-degree Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and 4th-degree Criminal Mischief. He was located in Corning and taken to jail.

Police also said Kane was involved in a similar incident in the Riverside McDonald’s. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is handling that case.

Johnny tyler
4d ago

he's not In jail now.. democrat policy putting working class Americans in harms way.. he's already done it twice. what happens next? who's the next victim going to be?

