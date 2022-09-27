Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th
Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.14. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.
americanbankingnews.com
Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Grows By 658.2%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF. A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000.
americanbankingnews.com
DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th
Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. Institutional Inflows and Outflows.
americanbankingnews.com
Short Interest in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Grows By 800.0%
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHHC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondHead by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,799,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,198,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 248,025 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,076,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 424,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 919,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,113 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Freedom Financial stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Freedom Financial has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Patience can pay off handsomely for America's aged investors.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
'Bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach Is Fading Equities In Favor Of This Investment
Billionaire "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach has been grabbing hold of U.S. debt. "The U.S. Treasury Bond market is rallying tonight," the DoubleLine Capital founder tweeted Tuesday morning. "Been a long time. I have been a buyer recently." On Tuesday, Sept. 27, saw a decline in U.S. bond yields along with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund. Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update
Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. About Koito Manufacturing. (Get Rating) Koito Manufacturing...
americanbankingnews.com
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.6 %. Shares of FNK stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91.
americanbankingnews.com
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance. NYSE UTF opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.
americanbankingnews.com
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 1st
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance. Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple...
americanbankingnews.com
Sylvamo Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SLVM)
Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51.
americanbankingnews.com
Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend
Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.51.
americanbankingnews.com
Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 3,202 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $147.82
ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.
americanbankingnews.com
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.92
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.
Comments / 0