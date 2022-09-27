Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Major air service announcement' revealed: Aer Lingus to offer nonstop flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Dublin, Ireland
CLEVELAND — It's official!. Aer Lingus is coming to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in 2023 with nonstop flights being offered to Dublin, Ireland. The news was confirmed during a "major air service announcement" held at CLE during a 12:30 p.m. press conference Wednesday. The new flights are scheduled to...
New service announced out of Cleveland Hopkins
An airline is offering a new service out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
Take a look inside the reimagined MetroHealth main campus
The MetroHealth Glick Center is several weeks away from opening to patients and anchoring the hospital system’s reimagined main campus.
Bank of America gives mortgage-free home to U.S. Marine Sergeant in South Euclid
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — In honor of his military service, Bank of America presented U.S. Marine Sergeant Anthony Leanza with the keys to a mortgage-free home in South Euclid on Thursday morning. 3News streamed the event which can be viewed below in this story. "Thank you so much. You...
wksu.org
As Cleveland retools housing codes to deal with LLC landlords, tenants face maintenance problems
On weekends and after school, Matrice Huff’s grandchildren visit her home in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood to ride their bikes. Her son lives in a small apartment, so she holds onto the bicycles for the kids. In her basement is a small collection of old bikes in need of repair.
Cleveland City Council introduces legislation to incentivize daily nonstop flights to Ireland
CLEVELAND — Travelers may soon be able to fly nonstop daily from Cleveland to Dublin, Ireland. On Monday, Cleveland City Council introduced legislation that would provide up to $600,000 in economic development funds to Irish air carrier Aer Lingus to start and maintain direct flights from Hopkins Airport to Ireland for a period of three years.
cleveland19.com
This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
DeWine administration still weighing Amtrak's proposed rail expansion in Ohio
DeWine administration still weighing Amtrak's proposed 3C and D rail expansion in Ohio that would restore rail service between Cleveland and Cincinnati.
Ohio Cannabis summit at IX Center in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND — The IX Center in Cleveland will host this weekend’s Ohio Cannabis Health and Business Summit on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say this event is “a unique conference aimed at educating the general public and business professionals involved in and around the medical cannabis industry.”. The...
wadsworthbruin.com
Hurricane Ian strikes, leaving horrible damage to Wadsworth alumni homes
Two former members of the Wadsworth community have survived Hurricane Ian with massive damage to their property. Hurricane Ian struck West Florida on September 28, flooding and damaging areas across the state. Many people have, or continue to evacuate. Alyssa Baxley, a Wadsworth High School Alumni who graduated in 2018,...
AdWeek
Retired Cleveland Anchor Living in Florida Describes Hurricane Ian as ‘Nasty’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Retired WJW anchor Bill Martin now lives in Florida and gave his former Cleveland Fox owned station an update as Hurricane Ian approached.
Cleveland brothers bought 46 pounds of crystal meth from undercover agents at Garfield Heights Starbucks, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three Cleveland men, including two brothers, are accused of buying large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and heroin from a Mexican drug cartel and selling the drugs in Akron. U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents sought charges against the trio after selling nearly 46 pounds of seized crystal...
Cleveland Has Spent Millions on Police Cameras. Why Are the Locations a Secret?
The city cites citizen safety as a reason for shielding information, but has no policies on use of surveillance technology.
Meet Nick Kostis: The 'Mayor of East 4th Street' in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Full disclosure for the sake of journalistic integrity, I've known Nick Kostis, owner of Pickwick & Frolic, for many years now. But that's not especially unique. Everyone in town knows Nick. There's a reason they call him the "Mayor of East 4th Street." It's basic math. When...
WKYC
Former Northeast Ohioans tell 3News how Hurricane Ian is affecting their lives in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian landed on the west coast of Florida Wednesday as a cat. 4 hurricane. The storm surge has brought major flooding to coastal Florida cities like Fort Myers and Tampa, leaving devastation in its path. For one Strongsville native, now residing in Orlando, preparations have...
2nd annual 'Battle of the Land' competition returns to Tower City
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is a hub for musical talent and this weekend it will be on full display. On Saturday and Sunday, Tower City will host the 2nd annual Battle of the Land—a music competition where the contestants compete for a grand prize. And according to organizers,...
Willowick Fire Chief Joseph Tennyson placed on leave due to unspecified 'allegations'
WILLOWICK, Ohio — The city of Willowick has placed Fire Chief Joseph Tennyson on administrative leave after unspecified "allegations" were made against the longtime department veteran. In a statement to 3News, Mayor Richard J. Regovich (who also serves as safety director) said City Hall was "aware of allegations made...
Northeast Ohio woman finds comfort in COVID long haul group therapy
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The pictures she shares are a window into the world of Samantha Leszkowicz. They show I.V.s and bruised arms, timestamps of E.R. visits, tubes to assist with breathing, and the tired face of a COVID long hauler. "I feel like a shell of who I used...
