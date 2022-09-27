Read full article on original website
New tropical storm warnings added for east Georgia for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian will take aim at the South Carolina coast on Friday as it prepares for a final landfall. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Hurricane Ian for almost a week. As of 11 a.m., the hurricane is moving north with 85 mph winds. Meteorologist Brian...
wabe.org
Georgia escapes worst impacts of Hurricane Ian
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Coastal Georgia breathed a sigh of relief Friday as it became clear the state would escape the worst impacts of Hurricane Ian.
41nbc.com
Strong winds to take over Middle Georgia Thursday afternoon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Winds will be at the strongest today in Middle Georgia as Tropical Storm Ian moves into the Atlantic. It is a split forecast for Middle Georgia this afternoon as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. The eastern half of the region will see clouds, while the western half sees sunny skies. This will result in high temperatures in the lower 70s in the western half and the upper 60s in the eastern half. The strong winds, however, will be universal. A wind advisory is in effect for all of Middle Georgia until 8:00 PM EDT Thursday evening. Sustained speeds will range from 15-25 mph throughout the day today with the strongest winds taking place in the southeastern counties. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 40 mph. There is no rain expected during the day today, however.
The latest on Tropical Storm Ian and its impact on Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state emergency officials have provided another update on Tropical Storm Ian. The update comes as the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight. Ian weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is...
The weather may be cooling off, but the mosquitoes are still biting in Georgia
Cooler weather may be upon us, but as we open windows and head outside, it is important to remember that we are still in mosquito season. Recent rains have filled all of the containers, cracks and crevices that can hold water around our homes and neighborhoods. While working around my yard, I have found mosquito larvae in the bird bath, a garbage can lid and in the rim of a recycling container. With just a few more warm days, I would have had a significant emergence around my home. As a University of Georgia Cooperative Extension expert in mosquito suppression, if it can happen in my yard, it can happen to anyone.
41nbc.com
Winds increase in Middle Georgia Thursday, ahead of Ian
All eyes have been on Ian today as it battered much of the Florida peninsula. Ian is quickly weakening this evening over land, but is still forecast to be a tropical storm as it pushes into the Atlantic tomorrow. Above is the latest track (as of 8pm) from the National...
WEATHER UPDATE: Ian regains strength, becomes Category 1 hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to regain hurricane status overnight Thursday before reaching the South Carolina coast on Friday, bringing tropical storm conditions and the potential for life-threatening storm surge to coastal Georgia.
Georgia coast now in Ian’s destructive path
The remnants of Hurricane Ian raged along the Georgia coast Thursday after leaving a wide trail of death and destruction...
WRDW-TV
Georgia ‘dodged a bullet’ but ready to aid neighbors, Kemp says
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Although Georgia escaped the worst of Hurricane Ian, the Peach State is ready to help its neighbors to the north and south Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday morning,. “We really dodged a bullet on this one,” Kemp said. From the state emergency operations center, Kemp gave...
41nbc.com
News4Jax.com
Photos, videos show storm damage across Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia started to feel the effects of Ian, News4JAX viewers sent in photos of storm damage using SnapJAX. The photos show strong winds, downed trees and rising waters across the area. Share your photos on SnapJAX and check out some of...
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
erienewsnow.com
Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast
Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
41nbc.com
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. With South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane warning, many left Charleston for...
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
southgatv.com
Kemp updates Georgians on Ian
SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
As Florida damage becomes clear, Georgia braces for Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — A full picture of the damage Hurricane Ian left behind in Florida is slowly emerging Thursday afternoon as the storm starts to bear down on Georgia. Videos and photos from Fort Myers show near total destruction in some areas, with homes knocked completely off their foundations and cars and boats strewn around like toys.
