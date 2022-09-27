ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 4

Related
wabe.org

Georgia escapes worst impacts of Hurricane Ian

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Coastal Georgia breathed a sigh of relief Friday as it became clear the state would escape the worst impacts of Hurricane Ian.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Strong winds to take over Middle Georgia Thursday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Winds will be at the strongest today in Middle Georgia as Tropical Storm Ian moves into the Atlantic. It is a split forecast for Middle Georgia this afternoon as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. The eastern half of the region will see clouds, while the western half sees sunny skies. This will result in high temperatures in the lower 70s in the western half and the upper 60s in the eastern half. The strong winds, however, will be universal. A wind advisory is in effect for all of Middle Georgia until 8:00 PM EDT Thursday evening. Sustained speeds will range from 15-25 mph throughout the day today with the strongest winds taking place in the southeastern counties. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 40 mph. There is no rain expected during the day today, however.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
The Georgia Sun

The weather may be cooling off, but the mosquitoes are still biting in Georgia

Cooler weather may be upon us, but as we open windows and head outside, it is important to remember that we are still in mosquito season. Recent rains have filled all of the containers, cracks and crevices that can hold water around our homes and neighborhoods. While working around my yard, I have found mosquito larvae in the bird bath, a garbage can lid and in the rim of a recycling container. With just a few more warm days, I would have had a significant emergence around my home. As a University of Georgia Cooperative Extension expert in mosquito suppression, if it can happen in my yard, it can happen to anyone.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Winds increase in Middle Georgia Thursday, ahead of Ian

All eyes have been on Ian today as it battered much of the Florida peninsula. Ian is quickly weakening this evening over land, but is still forecast to be a tropical storm as it pushes into the Atlantic tomorrow. Above is the latest track (as of 8pm) from the National...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#South Georgia#Southeast Georgia#Tampa Bay Area#Expec
WRDW-TV

Georgia ‘dodged a bullet’ but ready to aid neighbors, Kemp says

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Although Georgia escaped the worst of Hurricane Ian, the Peach State is ready to help its neighbors to the north and south Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday morning,. “We really dodged a bullet on this one,” Kemp said. From the state emergency operations center, Kemp gave...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
11Alive

Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
erienewsnow.com

Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast

Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
41nbc.com

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. With South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane warning, many left Charleston for...
CHARLESTON, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Kemp updates Georgians on Ian

SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy