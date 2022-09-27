Read full article on original website
Tennessee football games against Alabama, Kentucky sold out
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are two more games on Tennessee Football’s schedule that have sold out. The Vols announced Thursday that their game against Alabama on Oct. 15 and game against Kentucky on Oct. 29 were both officially sold out. Both games will be in Neyland Stadium. As...
Varsity All Access - Week seven
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week seven of the high school football season had 166 games on tap throughout the state. All but 12 games in Tennessee were non-region games, meaning plenty of teams were pushing for playoff positioning as the regular season draws to a close. GAME OF THE WEEK:...
Lady Vol apparel store opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lady Vol fans have a new place to shop! Orange Mountain Designs will be opening its doors this weekend. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Athletes like Kiki Milloy got to approve designs for her...
Cedric Tillman recovering from ankle surgery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wide receiver for the University of Tennessee, Cedric Tillman, had surgery on his ankle last week, according to ESPN.com senior writer and WVLT contributor Chris Low. The senior injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. He remained on the field...
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizza location
Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa
Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman who is an ICU nurse at the University of Tennessee Medical Center is collecting donations to take to the people impacted by Hurricane Ian near Fort Myers, Florida. Elizabeth Dressel is from Cape Coral, Florida just outside Fort Myers. She’s been living in...
Knox Pride Festival returns to World’s Fair Park after three-year hiatus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee’s LGBTQI+ community is celebrating the return of the Knox Pride Festival at World’s Fair Park this weekend. Knox Pride organized the festival, and it is expected to be open from noon to 8 p.m. Several local food vendors and entertainers will be available for guests.
Dinosaurs take over Knoxville Convention Center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Watch out! A fleet of dinosaurs is calling the Knoxville Convention Center home until Sunday, Oct. 2. Jurassic Quest, dubbed as North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience, is back in Knoxville for a short time, giving guests a unique look at the creatures that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago.
Maple Lane Farm opens corn maze for 24th straight year
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maple Lane Farms in Greenback opened for the first time of the year on Friday as people poured into the corn field around six in the afternoon. “The corn just looks awesome.” said one family who’s visiting the farm for the first time. The...
Morristown shelter looking for help adopting animals
E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards. A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles. “We enjoyed riding...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 undergoes surgery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler took to Twitter on Saturday to wish one of his K-9 officers a speedy recovery. Argo received surgery for two masses on his body: one on his chest and the other on the back of his neck, according to his human, Sergeant James Troutt. Spangler said an additional update will be released once the pathology results return.
Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting
Dead Man’s Farm open for Halloween season
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the top haunted houses in the country is ready to bring the horror again this Halloween season. Dead Man’s Farm is now open in Philadelphia, TN. The haunted attraction boasts new scares, scenes and characters that will bring you nightmares. Tickets to Dead...
Limited rain chances today with more clouds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The remnants from Hurricane Ian have arrived, but the rainfall totals are not impressive. Some of us might not get in on the rain today, but most of us will see clouds and those gusty winds stick around as well. Join us on the WVLT First...
Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
One more mostly dry day before Ian’s rain arrives
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you noticed leaves falling off of trees? The winds from Ian are already here. Friday becomes increasingly cloudy, before the rain arrives Friday evening. That is here by Friday night. Saturday won’t be as much of a washout, but rain is still very likely, especially early in the day.
