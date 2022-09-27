Read full article on original website
Clark Art to Host Artist Talk with Tauba Auerbach
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Tauba Auerbach, one of two artists featured in the Meander exhibition, shares stories from a winding path of research on the nineteenth-century mathematician Giuseppe Peano live in the Clark's auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. This program will also be broadcast simultaneously on Zoom....
Fall Foliage Children's Race Winners Announced
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — This year's Children's Fair & Races were moved to the North Adams Armory on Saturday because of the potential for rain. The fair offered a variety of activities and informational booths and was sponsored by the Northern Berkshire United Way and Youth Center Inc. in Cheshire.
Q&A: Williamstown's Wild Oats Cooperative Marks 40 Years
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Netse Lytle joined Wild Oats Market at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and saw right away what made the retailer different. "I left a large chain retailer to come to Wild Oats," the store's general manager said recently. "I had dealt with many issues from guests, from shoppers, working for this other entity and did not experience any of those issues at Wild Oats.
North Adams First Friday Night Market on Oct. 7
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Eagle Street Night Market returns for First Friday on Oct. 7 from 6 to 10 p.m. "Eagle Street hosted a Night Market last year for October First Friday and it was a big success. This year's market will have a greater diversity of vendors, and the street will again be activated with projection art," said Anna Farrington, owner of Installation Space on Eagle and First Fridays organizer. "In addition, the Installation Space will be opening a show of augmented reality artwork, which will include virtual artworks on the street and in neighboring parks."
MCLA Alumni Recognized for 'Outstanding' Service to Community, College
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts on Saturday took time to recognize six of its alumni who have made their mark on their communities and their fields of study. "You're a beacon for our alumni to follow and an aspirational model for our current students," said...
Adams Community Bank Hires Branch Officers for Lenox, Lee
ADAMS, Mass. — Charles P. O’Brien, President, and CEO of Adams Community Bank, announces a new branch hire and a recent promotion. Kara Clark has been promoted to Branch Officer of the Lenox branch. Clark began with Adams Community Bank five years ago as a Customer Service Representative in Williamstown. After only two years of customer service and extensive ACB product and service knowledge, she was promoted to Assistant Branch Manager at our Park Street location.
White Cane Day Celebration Planned at PHS
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The school district will recognize White Cane Day at Pittsfield High School in two weeks with an event to celebrate the accomplishments of visually impaired people. On Friday, Oct. 14, students of all ages with visual impairments will participate in activities, join a virtual presentation through...
EforAll Announces 2022 Accelerator Program Cohort
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) Berkshire County today announced the 14 business ideas chosen to participate in the Fall 2022 Business Accelerator program which begins the week of Sept. 27. The program will be held in a hybrid format–virtually and select classes at the Berkshire Innovation Center...
WCMA to Host Symposium Inspired by Mary Ann Unger
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College Museum of Art is pleased to announce the symposium Women Shaping Space: Feminism and Materiality, held in conjunction with the exhibition Mary Ann Unger: To Shape a Moon from Bone. This series of talks and discussions on Oct. 6 and 7 looks outward from...
North Adams Needs Christmas Trees
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city is seeking two large fir trees to decorate the downtown for the holiday season. They should be 25 to 30 feet in height. One will be placed at Monument Square and the other one at Rosenthal Square to be lighted this November. Trees...
Lenox Library Hosting Programs for World Mental Health Day
LENOX, Mass. — On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the Lenox Library will host a day devoted to mental wellness in honor of World Mental Health Day. "The 2022 WMHD theme ‘Make Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority' provides the Lenox Library with an opportunity to fulfill its mission to enhance the quality of life in our community," said Library Director Katie O'Neil. The Library will offer an array of programs and resources that support mental health and well-being for all:
Weekend Outlook: Fall Foliage Week
Berkshire County will be kicking off the glorious fall season with a variety of events including a parade, pumpkin shows, car shows, and more. The 66th annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage Parade, sponsored by 1Berkshire, begins on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. This year's theme is "Holidays on Parade"...
Simon's Rock Opens Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Bard College at Simon's Rock recently announced the opening of the new Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community on the college's campus on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community (CEIC) is a campus-wide resource, with a particular focus on serving...
Great Barrington Police Utilizing Bodycams
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Police Department's bodycam program rollout will be complete by the end of this week. All officers will be utilizing body-worn cameras to help document investigations and incidents. The use of a body-worn camera system provides persuasive documentary evidence and helps defend against civil litigation...
Pittsfield, Wahconah Girls Battle to a Draw
DALTON, Mass. – Mere moments after Wahconah girls soccer coach Maggie Rivers called a second half timeout to challenge her squad, it rose to the challenge. Olivia Gamberoni scored in the 71st minute to erase a one-goal deficit and salvage a 2-2 tie against Kurty/Fielding League foe Pittsfield on Saturday afternoon.
Pittsfield Man Charged in Murder
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Pittsfield man on Friday evening. Desmond Phillip, 42, is facing charges in the murder of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Police responded to a Goodrich Street address at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call and...
City of Pittsfield Sets Public Forum on Homelessness
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Following weeks of conversation about homelessness, the city will be holding a virtual forum with its community partners on the issue. The panel will be broadcast on Pittsfield Community Television on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. Residents with questions can submit them to mayorsoffice@cityofpittsfield.org by Oct. 6.
South Hadley Girls Top Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The South Hadley girls soccer team Friday handed Pittsfield a 4-1 loss at Kirvin Park. Molly Pope scored for the Generals. Pittsfield (1–7) goes to Wahconah on Saturday.
BMC Renaming Cancer Center After Former President, CEO
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems is renaming the BMC Cancer Center to honor former health system President and CEO David E. Phelps in recognition of his leadership in the development of the center and its membership in the Dana-Farber Cancer Care Collaborative. The new name is the Phelps...
BHS Appoints General Surgeon to Fairview Hospital
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA – Berkshire Health Systems has announced the appointment of Mark A. Taylor, II, MD, a General Surgeon, to the medical staff of Fairview Hospital and the provider staff of East Mountain Medical Specialty Services. Taylor is accepting new patients in need of general surgery. His clinical...
