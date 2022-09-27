ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Former Oakland County sheriff's deputy charged with accosting child for immoral purposes

A former Oakland County sheriff's deputy was arraigned on charges Saturday after he was fired for attempting to solicit a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sexual purposes, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, was charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony. ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week

Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Bond increased $500K for man charged with violent carjacking of 95-year-old

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One day after a man was charged with the violent carking of a 95-year-old woman, a Wayne County judge increased his bond from a personal one to $500,000. James Smith, 34, was charged Thursday with one count of carjacking, one count of unarmed robbery, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, and one count of unlawfully driving away of an automobile.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Feds charge 4 more in Wayne Co. gun thefts

Social media posts showing off an array of guns laid out on a sheet led authorities to find two men connected to a series of thefts at two Wayne County gun shops this month and now federal officials are seeking charges against four more people they say are involved, court records show.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Flint man accused of killing teen over gas money likely to face November trial

FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman over gas money will likely face trial later this year. A week after Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly and voices concerns about proceeding forward in his first-degree murder case with attorney Archie Hayman, the defendant opted to stick with his hired attorney and proceed to trial.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 charged after undercover MSP trooper shot in Detroit; suspected shooter's bond set at $1 million

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Prosecutor: Man accused of raping psychiatric patient to get plea deal with reduced charges

A plea deal on a reduced charge is anticipated for a former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient in Pontiac last July. Detroit resident Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person, for an alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
PONTIAC, MI
