Former Oakland County sheriff's deputy charged with accosting child for immoral purposes
A former Oakland County sheriff's deputy was arraigned on charges Saturday after he was fired for attempting to solicit a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sexual purposes, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, was charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony. ...
Detroit News
Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week
Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
Ex-Detroit cop gets probation in crash that killed lawyer
A former Detroit police officer has been sentenced to one year of probation and community service for a high-speed crash that killed an attorney last year.
fox2detroit.com
Bond increased $500K for man charged with violent carjacking of 95-year-old
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One day after a man was charged with the violent carking of a 95-year-old woman, a Wayne County judge increased his bond from a personal one to $500,000. James Smith, 34, was charged Thursday with one count of carjacking, one count of unarmed robbery, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, and one count of unlawfully driving away of an automobile.
Woman arrested, charged in armed Fifth Third Bank robbery in Warren
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged the Detroit woman, 33, with Bank Robbery, Armed Robbery, and Felony Firearm offenses. The formal arraignment is slated for later in the day on Friday (9/30).
Murder case against Flint rapper delayed as he remains in federal custody
FLINT, MI – The case of a Flint rapper charged with 16 felonies, including two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, has been delayed for the second time in a month because he remains in federal custody in connection to an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Clifton Eugene Terry, otherwise known as...
Detroit News
Prosecutor: Detroit man used laser sight to shoot Michigan State Police trooper
Detroit — A Detroit man allegedly used a laser sight with his gun to shoot an undercover Michigan State Police trooper three times. The suspect fired the shots from the window of a second-story apartment building, according to a Wayne County prosecutor. A Michigan State Police undercover narcotics unit...
He scared his victim to death in 1984. Now inmate’s fate rests with Gov. Whitmer
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- John E. Aslin has spent 37 years in prison, accepted responsibility for a strange series of events that led to the death of his victim, and had friends and family speak out on his behalf. But after a hearing to commute the remainder of his...
Michigan woman accused of stealing $100K from vulnerable adult
Back in 2016, Ludy petitioned for her company, Community Guardian Care, Inc., to be appointed as the guardian and conservator for the victim.
7-year-old, grandmother struck by pickup truck on way to school in Macomb County: reports
The driver of the pickup stopped right away and is cooperating with authorities. Police said in the press release that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.
Detroit News
Feds charge 4 more in Wayne Co. gun thefts
Social media posts showing off an array of guns laid out on a sheet led authorities to find two men connected to a series of thefts at two Wayne County gun shops this month and now federal officials are seeking charges against four more people they say are involved, court records show.
Flint man accused of killing teen over gas money likely to face November trial
FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman over gas money will likely face trial later this year. A week after Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly and voices concerns about proceeding forward in his first-degree murder case with attorney Archie Hayman, the defendant opted to stick with his hired attorney and proceed to trial.
Two Washtenaw County attorneys vying to be next 14A District judge
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two Washtenaw County attorneys are vying for a chance to be the next 14A District Court judge in the upcoming general election in November. The candidates running for the six-year judicial position are Fawn Armstrong and Karl Barr. Both secured enough votes in the August primary to be placed on the November ballot.
fox2detroit.com
2 charged after undercover MSP trooper shot in Detroit; suspected shooter's bond set at $1 million
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit. Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.
The Oakland Press
Prosecutor: Man accused of raping psychiatric patient to get plea deal with reduced charges
A plea deal on a reduced charge is anticipated for a former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient in Pontiac last July. Detroit resident Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person, for an alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
Detroit man faces several charges for allegedly carjacking 95-year-old woman, droving off with her inside
A 24-year-old man was charged in Wayne County Thursday morning with five counts after he allegedly stole a vehicle belonging a 95-year-old woman and took off with her still sitting in the car.
City, police unions reach agreement with 'historic' jump in officer pay
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan along with Detroit Police Chief James White and union representatives announced Friday that a “landmark” agreement has been reached to make base pay for officers competitive.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police officers. sergeants, lieutenants to get $11,000 pay raise in deal with city
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Officers are getting a much-deserved pay raise as the city works to retain officers from jumping to other departments or for other higher-paying jobs. The city announced it struck a deal that would increase DPD salaries to make them more competitive and stanch the...
"Guns, guns and more guns", plus drugs seized from Washtenaw County home: MSP
MSP said the gun were found and seized on Tuesday when officers with the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant at a residence in Washtenaw County.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police investigate after man shot while driving on I-94 in Van Buren Twp.
VAN BUREN TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot while driving on the I-94 freeway in Van Buren Twp. The shooting happened at 5:05 PM on eastbound I-94 near Haggerty Rd in Van Buren Twp. According to police, the 31-year-old victim called dispatch and said that a driver...
