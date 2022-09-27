Read full article on original website
Ozone pollution threatens the health of plants and pollinators
In recent decades, ozone levels in the lower troposphere have increased. Ozone (O3) is a secondary pollutant formed during the reaction of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) with nitrogen oxides (NOx) in the presence of sunlight. It damages the leaves of plants and inhibits photosynthesis, accelerates and extends flowering season, and alters the number of flowers open at any one time. In addition, ozone changes the chemical structure of pollen, inhibits pollen tube growth and alters the amount of pollen and nectar formed, as well as their chemical composition.
Ants can effectively adapt to urban environments
A new study led by the Texas A&M University has found that a common ant species – Tapinoma sessile, a relatively small type of ant commonly known as the house ant or sugar ant – undergoes physiological and behavioral changes in unnatural settings, such as urban areas. “Urbanization...
Another monkey virus could spill over to humans
Currently, there are thousands of viruses circulating among animals all over the world, most of them causing no symptoms. In recent decades, an increasing number of these viruses – such as the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) in 2003, the Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome virus (MERS) in 2012, and SARS-CoV-2 in 2020 – have jumped over to humans, wreaking havoc on immunologically naïve human populations.
Proper food and company reduce stress in captive animals
Around the world, more than five billion species of hoofed animals – known as “ungulates” and including species such as giraffes, horses, pigs, alpacas, or yaks – are kept as livestock or in zoos and safari parks. A new study led by Aberystwyth University and the University of Portsmouth has investigated which of these species are better suited to captive environments and which display significant levels of stress and require better husbandry if kept in captivity.
Half of the world’s bird species are now in decline
According to the latest State of the World’s Birds report from BirdLife International, expansion of the agricultural industry, along with the chemicals and equipment used, have affected 73 percent of endangered bird species. Currently, nearly half of the world’s bird populations are in decline and just six percent of them are increasing in population – a bleak situation calling for increased conservation efforts to help reverse this staggering declines.
How do fish survive the intense pressure of deep water?
The deep ocean is a harsh environment. At 11 kilometers below, water at the Mariana Trench exerts eight tons of pressure per square inch. This is 1,100 times greater than the pressure at sea level on dry land. Under this type of pressure, the normal tetrahedron shape of the water...
Elusive sea-level “fingerprint” detected around Greenland ice sheet
Contrary to what one might expect, melting polar ice that introduces fresh water into the sea will not lead to sea-level rises of equal magnitude throughout the world’s oceans. Instead, as an ice sheet melts, it leaves a unique pattern of meltwater distribution behind, known as a sea-level fingerprint. Although the concept of sea-level fingerprints has already been factored into current models used to predict future changes in sea level, actual observational measurements of the accuracy of these predictions have been difficult to make.
Many exoplanets could have enough water to be habitable
According to new computer simulations conducted by experts from the University of Tokyo, Earth-like exoplanets with oceans, continents, and beaches along the boundaries could be much more common than previously thought, especially in the vicinity of red dwarves. Thus, ongoing and future exoplanet survey missions could likely discover multiple Earth-analogues before the end of this decade.
Climate stress causes undetected changes in marine ecosystems
Climate change is anticipated to affect ocean biodiversity and play a major role in future changes in the structure of marine communities. This is because marine species are directly impacted by changes in ocean temperature and acidity, which can alter their abundance, diversity, distribution, feeding patterns, development and breeding. Measurements of biodiversity are thus commonly used in studies that monitor and assess the effects of climate change on marine communities.
Bird diversity suffers in urban environments
Research from Lund University shows that bird diversity in forests surrounded by urban areas is less than that in comparable rural forests. To carry out the research, the scientists examined 459 naturally wooded areas near or in 32 cities in southern Sweden. “Our study demonstrates that you cannot surround nature...
Largest asteroid to strike Earth was up to 15 miles long
The Vredefort crater in South Africa – caused by an asteroid impact about two billion years ago – is the largest of its kind on our planet, stretching as far as 300 kilometers from rim to rim. Since the scars left by the asteroid collision have long since been scoured away by the elements, it is not completely clear what was the size of the cosmic object that produced it was.
Why do some children take bigger risks than others?
While some children are risk-takers, others choose to play it safe. Scientists have long pondered whether these differences are simply based on children’s personalities, or if their environments also shape their willingness to take a gamble. Now, a research team led by Boston University has found that children from...
Dog-human bond helps guide social robot programming
Dogs and humans have a unique bond that goes back thousands of years, and humans have spent hundreds of years trying to figure out how this bond developed and why it’s so strong. A study published in PLOS ONE delved into another element of this special bond. The researchers wanted to know the specific behavioral traits dog owners found important in building a bond with their pets.
PETS
New turtle nesting sites discovered in the Red Sea
The fight for the survival of baby sea turtles begins long before hatching. The conditions of the beaches where eggs are laid play a critical role in offspring survival. Some factors include sand moisture content, sand color, and slope angle. Human activities have been known to influence these factors and can have devastating consequences for endangered species of sea turtles.
New fathers experience slight shrinkage of the brain
Although many studies have investigated how a mother’s brain changes after the arrival of her first child, little research has been done on whether the brain of a first-time father changes in any way. In a new study led by the University of Southern California, experts have used MRI scans of men’s brains before and after the birth of their first baby.
Safety on frozen lakes declining due to climate change
A new study conducted by an international team of climate and lake scientists has found that global warming will make lake ice much less safe during this century. According to the experts, this will likely affect Indigenous communities in the Arctic, as well as regional economies in which people depend on ice roads as a means for fast and relatively cheap transportation and supply during winters. Moreover, thinning future ice conditions will also threaten unique lake ecosystems which have adapted to recurring frozen lake conditions over tens of thousands of years.
Environmental costs of Bitcoin are getting worse over time
The environmental costs of the digital cryptocurrency Bitcoin are shockingly high and are only getting worse, according to a study from the University of New Mexico. The experts report that the climate impacts from mining Bitcoin are comparable to that of natural gas or beef production. “We find no evidence...
Melt ponds on the Greenland Ice Sheet
Today’s Video of the Day from the European Space Agency is focused on the melt ponds that emerge during the spring and summer on the Greenland Ice Sheet, which is the largest ice mass in the northern hemisphere. “Melt ponds are vast pools of open water that form on...
