Fire leaves Storm Lake family without a home
A home in Storm Lake has been called a total loss after a fire in Storm Lake on Thursday.
Minnesota farmers take over entire season for fallen neighbor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harvest season is just beginning for many soybean farmers across KELOLAND, but even in this busy season, many farmers in the Worthington community are taking time to help a neighbor…something they’ve all been doing the past six months. “This is our home farm, I am actually considered the fourth generation […]
Fire at Center Lake Mobile Home Park Saturday
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Spirit Lake Fire Chief Pat Daly says calls to mobile home parks seldom end well, but quick action and a little luck Saturday avoided major damage. The department was dispatched shortly after noon and found the occupant spraying a wood deck with a garden house. The fire department took over and put out the structure fire without it spreading into the main home or neighboring properties. Daly says smoke that did enter the home will probably prevent the occupants from staying there over night. Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour and a half.
Upper Des Moines Looking to Expand in Clay County With Recent Grant
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Nonprofit group Upper Des Moines Opportunity was one of 24 organizations to receive an Iowa Nonprofit Innovation Grant funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Upper Des Moines Director of Program Development Shakira Meyer tells KICD there are already plans to put the $450,000 they...
Don Behrens, 64, of Kansas City, MO and formerly of Storm Lake
Services for 64-year-old Don Behrens of Kansas City, Missouri and formerly of Storm Lake will be Tuesday, October 4th at 10:30 AM at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, October 3rd from 5 PM to 7 PM. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home of Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
siouxcenter.org
Two Sioux Center Linemen to Assist with Hurricane Relief in Florida
Two blue Sioux Center hardhats will be among those worn by linemen in Florida working to restore power due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Lorn Wielenga and Troy Kunnari, Sioux Center linemen, are leaving for New Smyrna Beach, Florida, on Friday, Sept. 30 to provide mutual aid for the electric utility there. Currently nearly all of that utility’s 29,000 customers are without power.
Nancy Younie, 74, of Lake Park
Memorial services for 74-year-old Nancy Younie of Lake Park will be Tuesday, October 4th, at 10:30 a.m. at Lake Park First Presbyterian Church with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Lake...
Speaking with Spencer’s New Director of School Improvement
Spencer, IA (KICD) — One of the latest additions to staff at Spencer Schools was Angela Hanson, who joined the district in July as the Director of School Improvement. Hanson grew up and spent the first years of her career teaching in Des Moines. She then moved to Southern Iowa with her husband to start their family, where she taught in Osceola for 15 years. She decided she was ready to take the next step in her career while teaching at Oskaloosa.
KLEM
KLEM News for Friday, September 30
Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday that they have signed easement agreements with 63% of the landowners along their proposed route in Plymouth County. Summit is building a carbon capture pipeline across Iowa, connecting ethanol plants in the state. In Plymouth County, the lines runs across the center of the county,...
Equipment Failure Gets Blame For Rock Valley Power Outage That Leaves Thousands Without Power
Rock Valley, Iowa — Equipment failure gets the blame for a large power outage in Rock Valley on Wednesday afternoon. MidAmerican Energy spokesperson Tina Hoffman tells us about it. Rock Valley and Hull firefighters and the Rock Valley Ambulance Squad were dispatched to a transformer fire at about 12:40...
Firefighters Fight Two Fires In Fields
Northwest Iowa — Dry conditions at harvest time are great for fast harvesting but not so great for fire hazards. Two northwest Iowa fire departments responded to harvest-related fire calls recently. The Sioux Center Fire Department was called to a field fire on 390th Street between Indian and Ironwood...
Everly Woman Dies In Accident Near Peterson
Peterson, Iowa — An Everly woman has died as the result of an accident near Peterson on Tuesday evening. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes appears to have been southbound on M27 about four miles north of Peterson, when her 2003 GMC Envoy left the roadway to the right. They say it appears that she over-corrected and entered the east ditch with the vehicle coming to rest on the driver’s side.
KICD Coaches Preview: Fort Dodge @ Spencer, West Hancock @ Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers will play their final home regular season game Friday night at Dale Norton Field. The opponent this week is the Dodgers of Fort Dodge who come in at 2-3 on the year. Fort Dodge is coming off of a rough game, where...
Casey’s provides statement after Hull fire; Sheriff releases more info
A substantial fire in Hull has prompted a response from multiple Emergency Responders.
Two Speed Limit Changes Coming To County Roads Near Orleans
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors gave the okay to lower a pair of speed limits in the Orleans area Tuesday morning. County Engineer Dan Eckert told the board the first change was just outside of town on County Road M-56 where one direction is currently traveling 25 miles per hour and the other 55.
More Counties Expressing Concerns About Carbon Pipelines
Officials in 44 Iowa counties including Kossuth, have now taken action to express concerns about the three proposed carbon pipelines. In the last week, the Adair and Floyd County Boards of Supervisors have sent letters to state regulators. Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says the proposed Summit and Navigator pipeline routes pass through Floyd County.
Spencer Teen Escapes Injury in Rollover Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer teenager escaped injury after being involved in a single-vehicle rollover east of town Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old female was eastbound on 330th Street a short distance past the east bypass when her vehicle began to fishtail after crossing a bridge.
3 bulls still on the loose near Fonda
FONDA, Iowa — Three bulls remain on the loose more than three weeks after they broke free at the end of a rodeo in Fonda. A total of five bulls originally escaped over the Labor Day weekend, but two have since been caught. "Just like a bunch of sheep....
Hartley Man Involved In Injury Accident Near Milford/May City
Milford, Iowa — A Hartley man was involved in an accident that injured a Wisconsin couple in western Dickinson County on Sunday, September 25th. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:10 a.m., 59-year-old Kevin Reverts of Hartley was northbound on M27 driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado at a point eight miles west of Milford That’s also eight miles east of May City and eight miles south of Lake Park. They tell us that 75-year-old Paul Montague of Middleton, Wisconsin was westbound on 220th St driving a 2017 Volkswagen Golf.
