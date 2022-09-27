ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC State at South Carolina football game moved to Thursday night due to Hurricane Ian

By Sophie Brams
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- As South Carolina prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian , the University of South Carolina has moved its football game against South Carolina State University up.

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs will now play on Thurs., Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

“Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. “I appreciate the cooperation of South Carolina State had coach Buddy Pough, the South Carolina State administration, and the Southeastern Conference officials who worked closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to accommodate this change in the schedule.”

All tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Thursday night and fans with a USC ticket office account are encouraged to use the online account manager to resell unused tickets.

“We have been and continue to be in communication with the Governor’s Office and state officials, state and local law enforcement agencies including our campus police and emergency management officials, the Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the city of Columbia Police Department, the National Weather Service, other local authorities and the SEC regarding potential weather issues,” Tanner said. “Based on the current forecast and expected weather conditions as well as information from our campus, state and local law enforcement agencies, at this time, the University is confident in our ability to host the game on Thursday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

University-controlled parking lots and the athletics ticket office will operate as normal.

“We will be able to staff traffic, law enforcement, security and other game day operations,” Tanner said. “The safety of everyone affected by the storm and the minimization of the impact on emergency personnel were the most important factors considered in making the decision.”

A reunion honoring the USC 2010-13 football teams that was scheduled for Saturday will be postponed.

The athletic department said information regarding other University of South Carolina athletics events scheduled for this weekend will be announced as additional information becomes available.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WCBD Count on 2

