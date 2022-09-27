Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 27, 2022: Gertrude Kane, oldest Notre Dame Academy alum, remembered

Read full article on original website
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 1, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Madeline Libertucci, 94, a lifelong resident of Staten Island, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 29, 2022. Ms. Libertucci was born on March 8, 1928 and lived most of her life in New Brighton, until moving to Westerleigh in 1979. A graduate of Curtis High School, Madeline began her career as an administrative assistant for the Irving Trust Company in New York City shortly after her high school graduation. She remained at Irving Trust for the duration of her career, retiring as an executive assistant for some of their most senior members of management not long after the bank’s acquisition by the Bank of New York in 1988. Read the full obit on SILive.
Community Board meetings this week: City to provide updates on Lighthouse Pointe, Pier 1
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Building applications, the status of Pier 1 and district financial needs will be the subject of upcoming Staten Island Community Board meetings this week. Community Board 1. Community Board 1 will host a budget public hearing for fiscal year 2024 in the board office on...
Annual run for Victoria kicks off Sunday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The second annual 5K run honoring Victoria McDonnell, whose final “heroic act” saved the lives of three people, will kick off Sunday morning at Clove Lakes Park. The event will take place at 9:30 a.m. with a brief ceremony, and then officially kick off...
Hundreds at Snug Harbor walk with Little Amal, the famed 12-foot-tall puppet raising awareness for child refugees
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Little Amal, for one, did not neglect “the forgotten borough.”. It was a sight to behold as hundreds gathered at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center early Friday evening to catch a glimpse of the 12-foot-tall puppet as she walked the pathways while being greeted with music, paper butterflies and smiling faces along the way.
Nicotras unveil inspirational ‘Girl Power’ sculpture at Corporate Commons in Bloomfield
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The latest art installation at the Corporate Park in Bloomfield will inspire and empower thousands of students each day on their way to school. On Friday, the Nicotra Group, which owns the 415-acre Corporate Park on the West Shore of Staten Island, unveiled “Girl Power,” an outdoor sculpture inspired by the #SeeHer movement, which aims to ensure equal and accurate representations of all women and girls.
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 29, 2022: Jane Coffee, CSI math professor, educational innovator, inspiring teacher, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Math professor, educational innovator, inspiring teacher, and director of the Teacher Education Honors Academy (“TEHA” or, more popularly, the “Teacher Academy”) at the College of Staten Island, Jane Coffee died on September 23, 2022 of cancer. She leaves behind her husband, John C. Coffee (“Jack”), a law professor at Columbia University Law School, and her daughter, Megan Purcell Coffee, a medical doctor and researcher specializing in infectious disease. Born in 1944, Jane Coffee was the daughter of James Purcell and Margaret Donovan Purcell; she grew up in Meriden, Connecticut, was valedictorian at Orville H. Platt High School, and won a scholarship to Smith College, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude in mathematics. On graduation from Penn in 1970, she began a 52-year marriage to Jack and joined the faculty of the College of Staten Island (“CSI”), the CUNY college on Staten Island. Eventually, she would serve as the Chair of its Mathematics Department for over a decade, while also winning that school’s “Best Teacher Award.” Read the full obit on SILive.
1 injured in fire in West Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A member of the FDNY was injured in an all-hands fire in West Brighton, Saturday afternoon. The call came in at 2:52 p.m., to the 200 block of Broadway, an FDNY spokesperson stated, to a fire inside a private dwelling. One firefighter was rushed to Richmond...
Glory days at Staten Island’s shore hotels: When we were ‘The Riviera of NYC’ | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s shorelines were once referred to as “The Riviera of New York City,” then replete with upscale hotels, motels and the like — all brimming with lively amenities by day and night to suit the tastes of locals and out-of-towners alike.
Staten Island Ballet will honor two community leaders during an evening at Hilton’s Above Rooftop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “It is said that greatness is born by people, not institutions nor empires,” says Ellen Tharp, the artistic director of the Staten Island Ballet. “Indeed, we believe it’s the multitude of Staten Islanders who create and breathe life into all corners of our community every day.”
Holy Name Society presents $2K to the Cross-Roads Foundation to support Staten Island single parents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Richmond Division of the Holy Name Society presented a check for $2,000 to the Cross-Roads Foundation to support the single parent community on Staten Island. The Holy Name Society is a Roman Catholic confraternity of laymen. Kimberly Carbonaro, the executive director of the Cross-Roads,...
Hold the soup! Lighthouse Point fest postponed until Oct. 16
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just when it seemed safe to make soup for an outdoor festival, the weather gods had other plans. As a result of the surety of a rainy Sunday forecast, organizers of the sixth annual Legendary Soup Contest have postponed the competition and its umbrella event, the Lighthouse Point Fest.
Staten Island Tech ranks 3rd in listing of top city and state public high schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island public high school is the third best public high school in New York State and New York City, according to a new 2023 ranking. Niche, a website dedicated to ranking and reviewing schools across the country, released its list of the best public high schools for 2023. It included nationwide rankings, as well as state and local rankings.
New York Security Guard Brutally Killed Hudson Valley Classmate
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the brutal slaying of his friend. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing a man in Mount Vernon in 2019. Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing. On Thursday, Sept. 29,...
‘How could this happen here?’ Owners of 4 popular Staten Island restaurants victimized by burglars react to shocking spree.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — North Shore restaurant owners are concerned about their businesses as well as their safety after a recent string of burglaries. At least four restaurants in the confines of the 120th Precinct have been targeted during September, according to police. The four restaurants, The Salad Junkie,...
EMS worker fatally stabbed in NYC was months from retirement; funeral arraignments made
NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime emergency services worker who was killed in an unprovoked stabbing in New York City was planning to retire in a few months and spend more time with her family, the head of her union said. Lt. Alison Russo-Elling was about six or seven...
Titanic 2? Colin Jost and Pete Davidson christen their Staten Island Ferry with an unfortunate name.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have learned that ferry ownership is not exactly smooth sailing. In a laugh-loaded interview on Late Night with Seth Myers last week, Jost joked about the project’s financial woes and poked fun at some of the duo’s entrepreneurial mistakes. Their biggest blunder to date? Naming the ship “Titanic 2.”
Three’s a charm: Watch for former Miss Staten Island, who’ll headline cabaret shows this month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The versatile Ryan Kelly will guest star at Manhattan’s 54 Below Saturday, Oct. 1 during the 9:30 p.m. show, part of a long running series produced by Scott Siegel title “54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits.”. Dubbed one of the most successful series...
How to slip a last-minute entry into the Legendary Soup Contest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — How can a chef win a contest with gold soup? Put 14 carrots in it. But seriously, this Saturday, Oct. 1 competitive cooks can whip up a chowder, bisque, cioppino or straightforward noodle soup to take down The Legendary Soup Contest. The National Lighthouse Museum’s...
New report lists best school districts in the U.S.: How does Staten Island rank?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Niche, the leading platform that connects students with colleges and schools, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. In its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools and 11,820 school districts nationwide. While traditional rankings...
D.A. event encourages Staten Islanders to walk a mile in shoes of domestic-violence victims
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon is asking Staten Islanders to consider walking a mile in the shoes of domestic-violence victims to support those impacted by the disturbing crime trend. McMahon’s office, the NYPD and the Mayor’s Office to End Gender Based Violence are hosting the...
