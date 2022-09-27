ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 27, 2022: Gertrude Kane, oldest Notre Dame Academy alum, remembered

By Jillian Delaney
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 1, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Madeline Libertucci, 94, a lifelong resident of Staten Island, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 29, 2022. Ms. Libertucci was born on March 8, 1928 and lived most of her life in New Brighton, until moving to Westerleigh in 1979. A graduate of Curtis High School, Madeline began her career as an administrative assistant for the Irving Trust Company in New York City shortly after her high school graduation. She remained at Irving Trust for the duration of her career, retiring as an executive assistant for some of their most senior members of management not long after the bank’s acquisition by the Bank of New York in 1988. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Hundreds at Snug Harbor walk with Little Amal, the famed 12-foot-tall puppet raising awareness for child refugees

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Little Amal, for one, did not neglect “the forgotten borough.”. It was a sight to behold as hundreds gathered at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center early Friday evening to catch a glimpse of the 12-foot-tall puppet as she walked the pathways while being greeted with music, paper butterflies and smiling faces along the way.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Obituaries
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Nicotras unveil inspirational ‘Girl Power’ sculpture at Corporate Commons in Bloomfield

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The latest art installation at the Corporate Park in Bloomfield will inspire and empower thousands of students each day on their way to school. On Friday, the Nicotra Group, which owns the 415-acre Corporate Park on the West Shore of Staten Island, unveiled “Girl Power,” an outdoor sculpture inspired by the #SeeHer movement, which aims to ensure equal and accurate representations of all women and girls.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 29, 2022: Jane Coffee, CSI math professor, educational innovator, inspiring teacher, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Math professor, educational innovator, inspiring teacher, and director of the Teacher Education Honors Academy (“TEHA” or, more popularly, the “Teacher Academy”) at the College of Staten Island, Jane Coffee died on September 23, 2022 of cancer. She leaves behind her husband, John C. Coffee (“Jack”), a law professor at Columbia University Law School, and her daughter, Megan Purcell Coffee, a medical doctor and researcher specializing in infectious disease. Born in 1944, Jane Coffee was the daughter of James Purcell and Margaret Donovan Purcell; she grew up in Meriden, Connecticut, was valedictorian at Orville H. Platt High School, and won a scholarship to Smith College, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude in mathematics. On graduation from Penn in 1970, she began a 52-year marriage to Jack and joined the faculty of the College of Staten Island (“CSI”), the CUNY college on Staten Island. Eventually, she would serve as the Chair of its Mathematics Department for over a decade, while also winning that school’s “Best Teacher Award.” Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

1 injured in fire in West Brighton

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A member of the FDNY was injured in an all-hands fire in West Brighton, Saturday afternoon. The call came in at 2:52 p.m., to the 200 block of Broadway, an FDNY spokesperson stated, to a fire inside a private dwelling. One firefighter was rushed to Richmond...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Tech ranks 3rd in listing of top city and state public high schools

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island public high school is the third best public high school in New York State and New York City, according to a new 2023 ranking. Niche, a website dedicated to ranking and reviewing schools across the country, released its list of the best public high schools for 2023. It included nationwide rankings, as well as state and local rankings.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Dorp High School#The Christian Health Home#N Y C#The Maloy Agency Inc#Hillside Swim Club#Board#St Mary S Church
The Staten Island Advance

‘How could this happen here?’ Owners of 4 popular Staten Island restaurants victimized by burglars react to shocking spree.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — North Shore restaurant owners are concerned about their businesses as well as their safety after a recent string of burglaries. At least four restaurants in the confines of the 120th Precinct have been targeted during September, according to police. The four restaurants, The Salad Junkie,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Titanic 2? Colin Jost and Pete Davidson christen their Staten Island Ferry with an unfortunate name.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have learned that ferry ownership is not exactly smooth sailing. In a laugh-loaded interview on Late Night with Seth Myers last week, Jost joked about the project’s financial woes and poked fun at some of the duo’s entrepreneurial mistakes. Their biggest blunder to date? Naming the ship “Titanic 2.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy