WVNews
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
WVNews
Education rule-making amendment to appear on West Virginia ballot
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Amendment 2 is getting all the attention these days, but voters in West Virginia have three other constitutional amendments to consider on the November ballot, including one that would give lawmakers sign-off on education regulations. Voters will head to the polls Nov. 8 and approve or...
WVNews
West Virginia officials engage in war of words over Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Some of West Virginia’s top officials are in the midst of a war of words over Amendment 2. Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy have been hosting a series of “community conversation” events at locations around the state in order to convince voters to reject the proposed constitutional amendment in the upcoming general election.
WVNews
McDonald throws for 3 TDs, Bowling Green beats Akron 31-28
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Matt McDonald threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, and Bowling Green beat Akron 31-28 on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams. Bowling Green took a 24-14 lead with 1:15 left before halftime when Akron fumbled inside its 5-yard line on a punt return and McDonald found Christian Sims one play later.
WVNews
Scattered showers impacting West Virginia due to remnants of Hurricane Ian
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Meteorologists say there will be scattered rain showers and the chance of wind gusts up to 40-50 miles per hour throughout the Mountain State this weekend as Hurricane Ian dissipates. “We’re seeing the remnants of Ian circulating overhead, so that’s going to bring periods...
WVNews
Judge rules against Abrams group in voting rights lawsuit
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Friday found that Georgia election practices challenged by a group associated with Democrat Stacey Abrams do not violate the constitutional rights of voters, ruling in favor of the state on all remaining issues in a lawsuit filed nearly four years ago. “Although...
WVNews
West Virginia's technical schools bouncing back from COVID
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After an overall drop in participation during the worst of COVID, career and technical education programs are showing signs of bouncing back this year. “We currently have probably 100 more students in the building than we had during the last couple COVID years. I...
WVNews
Businesses in North Central West Virginia preparing for the holiday season
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Although October has just begun, consumers might have noticed that Christmas items have hit the shelves at some retailers. This is just part of the early preparations that businesses are doing ahead of the holiday season.
WVNews
Top-ranked Bison beat Youngstown State 27-14
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Hunter Luepke ran for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns and FCS top-ranked North Dakota State led the rest of the way en route to a 27-14 victory on Saturday over Youngstown State. Kobe Johnson's 17-yard touchdown run led to a 21-3 halftime lead for the...
WVNews
Delaware State defense holds off Robert Morris, 14-9
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Coleon Williams recovered a fumbled Robert Morris punt in the end zone, allowing Delaware State to hold off the Colonials for a 14-9 non-conference win Saturday night. Defenses were dominant on both sides. Robert Morris was held to just 240 total yards; Delaware State managed...
