Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who allegedly shot two teens inside vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who is an alleged suspect in a capital murder case. On September 18th, on the 200 block of Noblewood Drive officers arrived to find two male victims unresponsive inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
news4sanantonio.com
Passerby chases down driver who hit, killed man broken down along Southeast Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A man broken down along a Southeast Side highway was hit and killed early Friday morning. The fatal accident happened just after 3:30 a.m. along the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 between Loop 410 and Southeast Military Drive. Police said the man was either changing a tire...
news4sanantonio.com
Clerk turns tables on robber, shoots and kills suspect at North Side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO - A gas station clerk shot and killed a man who tried to rob him late Thursday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Circle K off San Pedro Avenue near McCarty Road on the North Side. Police said a man walked in the store, got...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing 13-year-old, Help Us Find: Joanna Luna
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Joanna Luna. "We do know that she needs to get back with her family, as we do believe she has a medical condition that needs urgent care, so our number one goal right now is to find her, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for wrongfully touching teenage girl over several years
SAN ANTONIO – Police have arrested a man they say inappropriately touched a teenage girl. According to arrest records, 58-year-old Omar Briones-Gloria had been inappropriately touching the 15-year-old victim for the past year. On multiple different occasions, Briones-Glorida inappropriately put his hands on the victim when she was just 14 and 15 years of age.
news4sanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers offers reward to find driver in deadly hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help to find the driver who hit and killed Rafael Villarreal. Police say Villarreal was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Northwest Loop 410 (westbound) near the exit for Ingram Rd. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. back on September 14, 2022.
news4sanantonio.com
GUILTY: Man convicted of murdering his stepfather in March of 2021
SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been convicted guilty of murdering his stepfather back in March of 2021. The shooting occurred at a home on Alvarez Place near Nogalitos Street on the South Side of town. According to the police, Jarren Diego Garcia shot his stepfather several times...
news4sanantonio.com
MISSING: Police searching for teenage boy last seen Wednesday morning riding his bicycle
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who was last seen Wednesday morning riding his bicycle on the West Side. Aiden Anthony Guevara, 13, also known by the nickname "Tato" was last seen off Bradford Avenue near Culebra Road. He is 4 foot, 8 inches tall and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
Massive fire destroys vacant building on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO -A vacant building on the Southwest Side was destroyed after a massive fire early Friday morning. The fire started just after 12:30 a.m. at a building along Frio City Road near West Malone. Crews arrived to find heavy flames shooting out of the building. The building eventually collapsed.
news4sanantonio.com
Churchill High School student arrested for being caught with weapon on campus
SAN ANTONIO – A Churchill High School student has been arrested after being caught with a weapon on school grounds. According to the principal of Churchill High School, a student reported to a teacher that another student had a weapon on the campus. Administrators immediately got in touch with the North East Police Department.
news4sanantonio.com
UTSA to inspect all on-campus residences amid hidden camera investigation
SAN ANTONIO -- The UTSA Police Department is asking the FBI for help in determining how a camera ended up in a student's apartment, hidden by a 'fake' smoke detector, they say. A resident of University Oaks student apartments made the discovery this week, the department shared Thursday in a...
news4sanantonio.com
NO CHILD SOLD: Truck drivers being trained to spot human trafficking at truck stops
SAN ANTONIO - Truck stops across the country have become a popular place for traffickers to bring their victims. In our partnership with Ransomed Life's "No Child Sold" campaign, this month we are highlighting one organization that's fighting back. They're teaching truck drivers to be the eyes and ears on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters working to extinguish large mulch fire on the Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County and San Antonio Fire Departments are working to extinguish a mulch fire on the Southwest part of town. If you happen to be anywhere in the area, you can probably smell or see the smoke from the fire. According to officials, the fire...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Rangers assist in Bandera County disappearances, one woman still missing
Bandera County sheriff's deputies are being assisted by the Texas Rangers as they investigate the mysterious disappearances of four people. News 4 Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila spoke to the mother of the one woman who remains missing and was the first to vanish. Jordan Tompkins went missing in April. Her...
news4sanantonio.com
City seeking input from public for Culebra Rd. improvements
"Culebra needs a lot of work. for the longest time," Edward James says painfully. A road that he grew up on continues to grow and develop, but that also means the road has become increasingly unsafe over time. Culebra Road has been at the forefront as one of San Antonio's...
news4sanantonio.com
BABY BOOM: 2 sets of triplets born within 24 hours at New Braunfels hospital
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Naturally, triplets occur in about 1 in 10,000 births. Well, a New Braunfels hospital bucked the odds. Officials at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels confirmed that two sets of triplets were born this week amid a record-setting month for baby deliveries. Resolute Health Hospital officials...
news4sanantonio.com
Former Army Sergeant honored with brand new car for his sacrifices
SAN ANTONIO - Military City USA is making it easier for a combat-wounded veteran to get around the city!. Retired Army Sergeant first class Brett Rother picked up the keys to a brand-new car! The 2023 GMC Arcadia is a gift from the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Wells Fargo, and Cavender Auto Group.
news4sanantonio.com
Importance of flu shots
Every year the flu vaccination helps prevent illness, medical visits, hospitalizations and death. Here with more on the importance of the flu vaccine is Miguel Cervantes with the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District. San Antonio Metro Health. (210) 207-8894.
news4sanantonio.com
New data shows suicide has increased by four percent
SAN ANTONIO - The rate of suicides in the U.S. is almost back to 2018's all-time high. New data from the CDC shows a four percent rise in suicides last year, the first increase in two years. The largest jump was eight percent among males, ages 15 through 24. Suicides...
news4sanantonio.com
Whata-milestone! San Antonio woman celebrates 104th birthday at Whataburger
SAN ANTONIO -- What other way to bring in your 104th birthday than to do so at Texas' favorite -- Whataburger!. That's exactly what Fern George did with family and friends surrounding her. The birthday celebration was held for her Thursday afternoon at the Whataburger location off Rigsby Ave. and...
Comments / 0