San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Police seek suspect who allegedly shot two teens inside vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who is an alleged suspect in a capital murder case. On September 18th, on the 200 block of Noblewood Drive officers arrived to find two male victims unresponsive inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police search for missing 13-year-old, Help Us Find: Joanna Luna

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Joanna Luna. "We do know that she needs to get back with her family, as we do believe she has a medical condition that needs urgent care, so our number one goal right now is to find her, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested for wrongfully touching teenage girl over several years

SAN ANTONIO – Police have arrested a man they say inappropriately touched a teenage girl. According to arrest records, 58-year-old Omar Briones-Gloria had been inappropriately touching the 15-year-old victim for the past year. On multiple different occasions, Briones-Glorida inappropriately put his hands on the victim when she was just 14 and 15 years of age.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Crime Stoppers offers reward to find driver in deadly hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help to find the driver who hit and killed Rafael Villarreal. Police say Villarreal was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Northwest Loop 410 (westbound) near the exit for Ingram Rd. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. back on September 14, 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

GUILTY: Man convicted of murdering his stepfather in March of 2021

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been convicted guilty of murdering his stepfather back in March of 2021. The shooting occurred at a home on Alvarez Place near Nogalitos Street on the South Side of town. According to the police, Jarren Diego Garcia shot his stepfather several times...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Massive fire destroys vacant building on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO -A vacant building on the Southwest Side was destroyed after a massive fire early Friday morning. The fire started just after 12:30 a.m. at a building along Frio City Road near West Malone. Crews arrived to find heavy flames shooting out of the building. The building eventually collapsed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Churchill High School student arrested for being caught with weapon on campus

SAN ANTONIO – A Churchill High School student has been arrested after being caught with a weapon on school grounds. According to the principal of Churchill High School, a student reported to a teacher that another student had a weapon on the campus. Administrators immediately got in touch with the North East Police Department.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

City seeking input from public for Culebra Rd. improvements

"Culebra needs a lot of work. for the longest time," Edward James says painfully. A road that he grew up on continues to grow and develop, but that also means the road has become increasingly unsafe over time. Culebra Road has been at the forefront as one of San Antonio's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Former Army Sergeant honored with brand new car for his sacrifices

SAN ANTONIO - Military City USA is making it easier for a combat-wounded veteran to get around the city!. Retired Army Sergeant first class Brett Rother picked up the keys to a brand-new car! The 2023 GMC Arcadia is a gift from the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Wells Fargo, and Cavender Auto Group.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Importance of flu shots

Every year the flu vaccination helps prevent illness, medical visits, hospitalizations and death. Here with more on the importance of the flu vaccine is Miguel Cervantes with the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District. San Antonio Metro Health. (210) 207-8894.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New data shows suicide has increased by four percent

SAN ANTONIO - The rate of suicides in the U.S. is almost back to 2018's all-time high. New data from the CDC shows a four percent rise in suicides last year, the first increase in two years. The largest jump was eight percent among males, ages 15 through 24. Suicides...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

