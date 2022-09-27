Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Trattner's Table for 2: Date night at Pickwick & Frolic with Mike Polk Jr.
CLEVELAND — In honor of Pickwick & Frolic's 20-year anniversary, WKYC stopped by to congratulate owner Nick Kostis. Although he launched Hilarities comedy club nearly 40 years ago, it wasn't until he relocated that business to East 4th Street that the restaurant was born. Kostis was one of the...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Food Truck Challenge, Rocktober Fest at Mapleside Farms, German Day Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Gigantic Geauga County pumpkins on display at Huntsburg Pumpkin Festival
HUNTSBURG, Ohio — The scales are ready to weigh a cornucopia of homegrown vegetables in preparation for this weekend's Pumpkin Festival in Huntsburg. "Nine pounds, 8 ounces," says Jerry Rose as he weighs a big zucchini. This Geauga County community grows some whoppers!. "It's supposed to be right up...
Cleveland fishing tournament ends in controversy as winners caught with weights in walleye
CLEVELAND — This fish tale starts in Cleveland, at a tournament on Lake Erie. Walleye were weighed and a champion named, but something seemed off. It wasn't just the catch that was "fishy," and a quick knife down one walleye sunk the new champions hopes of taking any prizes home when weights and fillets were found inside.
Cleveland gets new haunted house for 2022 Halloween season: What to expect at Nightmare Cleveland
CLEVELAND — There’s a new haunted house ready to unleash screams in Northeast Ohio this Halloween season as Nightmare Cleveland makes its opening night debut on Friday, Oct. 7. While the region has plenty of Halloween attractions, this becomes one of the closest to downtown Cleveland (anybody remember...
The wait is over! Mustard finally wins first Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Derby of 2022
CLEVELAND — Guardians fans, our long local nightmare is over. After 75 fruitless tries, complete with hard-hitting investigations and even a trip to the minor leagues, Mustard has finally won his first Sugardale Hot Dog Derby of 2022. The beloved condiment raced across the finish line during Saturday night's game against the Kansas City Royals, muscling ahead of rivals Ketchup and Onion to snag the elusive victory.
Meet Nick Kostis: The 'Mayor of East 4th Street' in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Full disclosure for the sake of journalistic integrity, I've known Nick Kostis, owner of Pickwick & Frolic, for many years now. But that's not especially unique. Everyone in town knows Nick. There's a reason they call him the "Mayor of East 4th Street." It's basic math. When...
2nd annual 'Battle of the Land' competition returns to Tower City
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is a hub for musical talent and this weekend it will be on full display. On Saturday and Sunday, Tower City will host the 2nd annual Battle of the Land—a music competition where the contestants compete for a grand prize. And according to organizers,...
Westlake doctor gets therapy from dementia center he founded
WESTLAKE, Ohio — It's been about a year since we've caught up with Dr. Charlie Farrell, the founder of the Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation. He still spends his days there, helping families cope with dementia. Now, he's participating right along with them because since early 2021, Dr. Charlie has been dealing with the disease himself.
When is trick-or-treat night in Akron? City reveals 2022 Halloween plans, including free movie screenings like 'Hocus Pocus'
AKRON, Ohio — Halloween is right around the corner, and the city of Akron is preparing for the spooky season by hosting a variety of events throughout the month of October -- including a special screening of Hocus Pocus. Here are the highlights…. TRICK-OR-TREAT NIGHT. First up, the city...
First Look: Green Light Tattoos and Art Gallery brings almost 40 years of ink experience to the Flats East Bank
CLEVELAND — Following its grand opening on August 6, Green Light Tattoos and Art Gallery has become an ink destination in the Flats East Bank. Co-owned by brothers Marcus Miller and Michael Miller, along with longtime friend Derrick Black, the three bring a collective 39 years of ink experience to Cleveland's tattoo scene.
Former Browns tight end Gavin Escobar has died, changes to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, September 30, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out what we know about changes to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, details about an Akron man...
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine visits Cleveland to promote Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
CLEVELAND — Ohio's First Lady Fran DeWine visited Northeast Ohio Thursday to promote Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. During her trip, DeWine stopped for a visit at WKYC Studios to sit down with 3News' Christi Paul. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Find a cure: Join 3News' Laura Caso in the annual Cleveland Walk to End Alzheimer's
CLEVELAND — This weekend marks the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's here in Cleveland. The event will take place on Sunday, October 2 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Entry will be at 7 a.m., with a ceremony starting at 8:45 a.m., followed by the walk at 9 a.m. 3News' Laura Caso will serve as the event emcee and will also take part in the walk.
How to get cast in Marvel movie filming in Cleveland, how to get Guardians AL Central champs gear, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, September 26, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out when Marvel is shooting a new movie in Cleveland and how you can get cast in it, why...
3News exclusive: A look inside MetroHealth's new Glick Center hospital
CLEVELAND — MetroHealth's new 380-bed, 11-story hospital — the Glick Center — is set to begin accepting patients on Oct. 15. But Tuesday, CEO Dr. Akram Boutros gave us an exclusive sneak peak at the technologically advanced building. It's the centerpiece of the MetroHealth transformation that began...
John Mellencamp to play 2 shows at Cleveland's Connor Palace in May of 2023
CLEVELAND — If you missed seeing John Mellencamp during his recent fan event at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, don't worry. The music legend is making another stop in Cleveland. During his swing through the Rock Hall, Mellencamp announced he will be on the road for a...
Post Malone concert in Cleveland still happening on Tuesday despite Boston cancellation
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. After Post Malone canceled his concert in Boston on Saturday due to a "stabbing pain" he felt while breathing, many in Cleveland were left wondering whether the rapper would be able to perform at his show on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
STRIKE OR BALL? UCSS's Jay Crawford throws out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game
The Cleveland Guardians allowed the UCSS crew to throw out last night's first pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays. Did Jay throw a strike or a ball? We break down...
What we know today about Myles Garrett’s car crash, whether the Post Malone concert is happening in Cleveland tonight, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Get up to date on the latest we know about Myles Garrett’s car crash in Medina County, whether Post Malone’s...
