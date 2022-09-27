CLEVELAND — This weekend marks the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's here in Cleveland. The event will take place on Sunday, October 2 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Entry will be at 7 a.m., with a ceremony starting at 8:45 a.m., followed by the walk at 9 a.m. 3News' Laura Caso will serve as the event emcee and will also take part in the walk.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO