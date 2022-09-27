ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

The wait is over! Mustard finally wins first Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Derby of 2022

CLEVELAND — Guardians fans, our long local nightmare is over. After 75 fruitless tries, complete with hard-hitting investigations and even a trip to the minor leagues, Mustard has finally won his first Sugardale Hot Dog Derby of 2022. The beloved condiment raced across the finish line during Saturday night's game against the Kansas City Royals, muscling ahead of rivals Ketchup and Onion to snag the elusive victory.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Westlake doctor gets therapy from dementia center he founded

WESTLAKE, Ohio — It's been about a year since we've caught up with Dr. Charlie Farrell, the founder of the Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation. He still spends his days there, helping families cope with dementia. Now, he's participating right along with them because since early 2021, Dr. Charlie has been dealing with the disease himself.
WESTLAKE, OH
