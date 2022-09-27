Read full article on original website
Audio: North Central Missouri College nursing instructors assist passenger on aircraft after he collapses
Three North Central Missouri College nursing instructors helped revive a man on an airplane on September 15th. Simulation Skills Lab Coordinator Vel Westbrook from the Trenton campus and Cydney Bestgen and Sophia Swink from the Maryville campus were on their way back to Kansas City from a simulation nursing conference in Houston, Texas when the event happened.
Daviess County Library in Gallatin invites the public to “International Observe the Moon Night”
Members of the public are invited to join the Daviess County Library for International Observe the Moon Night on Friday, October 7th, 2022 at the Gallatin High School, 602 S Olive Street, after the Homecoming football game. The free event will be held at the Gallatin High School practice field/track,...
Jamesport Fire and Rescue to hold annual “Community Appreciation Supper and Auction”
Jamesport Fire and Rescue will hold its 16th Annual Community Appreciation Supper and Auction next week as a fundraiser for the organization. The event will start at Jamesport City Park on October 7th at 5 p.m. with the landing of the LifeFlight Eagle helicopter. The supper will begin at 5:30....
Braymer man changes plea to “Guilty” in Diemel brothers case, sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison
The Braymer man charged in the deaths of two Wisconsin men in 2019 pleaded guilty during a plea hearing in Cass County on September 30th and was sentenced to life in prison. Garland Joseph Nelson withdrew his previous plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree murder. The state dismissed all other counts. The court sentenced Nelson to life in the Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole on both counts. The sentences are to run consecutively.
Driver of SUV injured when vehicle crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Glendale, Arizona man sustained moderate injuries when a sports utility vehicle rolled over one mile north of Cameron. An ambulance transported the driver, 34-year-old Titus Whitelow, to Liberty Hospital. The accident happened on Thursday morning, September 29th as the SUV traveled north on Interstate 35...
