Savannah, MO

kttn.com

Audio: North Central Missouri College nursing instructors assist passenger on aircraft after he collapses

Three North Central Missouri College nursing instructors helped revive a man on an airplane on September 15th. Simulation Skills Lab Coordinator Vel Westbrook from the Trenton campus and Cydney Bestgen and Sophia Swink from the Maryville campus were on their way back to Kansas City from a simulation nursing conference in Houston, Texas when the event happened.
KANSAS CITY, MO


Braymer man changes plea to “Guilty” in Diemel brothers case, sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison

The Braymer man charged in the deaths of two Wisconsin men in 2019 pleaded guilty during a plea hearing in Cass County on September 30th and was sentenced to life in prison. Garland Joseph Nelson withdrew his previous plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree murder. The state dismissed all other counts. The court sentenced Nelson to life in the Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole on both counts. The sentences are to run consecutively.
BRAYMER, MO


Driver of SUV injured when vehicle crashes on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Glendale, Arizona man sustained moderate injuries when a sports utility vehicle rolled over one mile north of Cameron. An ambulance transported the driver, 34-year-old Titus Whitelow, to Liberty Hospital. The accident happened on Thursday morning, September 29th as the SUV traveled north on Interstate 35...
GLENDALE, AZ

