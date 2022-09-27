The Braymer man charged in the deaths of two Wisconsin men in 2019 pleaded guilty during a plea hearing in Cass County on September 30th and was sentenced to life in prison. Garland Joseph Nelson withdrew his previous plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree murder. The state dismissed all other counts. The court sentenced Nelson to life in the Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole on both counts. The sentences are to run consecutively.

BRAYMER, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO